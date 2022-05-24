Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|6
|24
|18
|9
|N.Y.CityFC
|7
|3
|2
|23
|24
|10
|OrlandoCity
|6
|4
|3
|21
|16
|17
|CFMontréal
|6
|5
|2
|20
|24
|23
|NewYork
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|14
|Cincinnati
|6
|6
|1
|19
|18
|21
|CharlotteFC
|5
|7
|1
|16
|12
|16
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|4
|16
|19
|18
|NewEngland
|4
|5
|3
|15
|21
|22
|InterMiamiCF
|4
|6
|3
|15
|13
|21
|D.C.United
|4
|6
|2
|14
|16
|19
|Columbus
|3
|5
|4
|13
|15
|15
|TorontoFC
|3
|7
|3
|12
|18
|25
|Chicago
|2
|6
|5
|11
|11
|17
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|LosAngelesFC
|8
|3
|2
|26
|26
|14
|AustinFC
|7
|3
|3
|24
|27
|14
|FCDallas
|6
|3
|4
|22
|21
|12
|RealSaltLake
|6
|3
|4
|22
|14
|17
|LAGalaxy
|6
|5
|2
|20
|13
|14
|Nashville
|5
|4
|4
|19
|15
|15
|Houston
|5
|5
|3
|18
|17
|14
|Colorado
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|14
|Minn.United
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|14
|Portland
|3
|5
|6
|15
|20
|23
|SanJose
|3
|5
|5
|14
|23
|29
|Seattle
|4
|6
|1
|13
|13
|15
|SportingK.C.
|3
|7
|4
|13
|13
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|2
|11
|13
|23
May22
RealSaltLake2,CFMontréal1
CharlotteFC2,Vancouver1
NewYorkCityFC1,Chicago0
Miami2,NewYork0
Minnesota2,FCDallas1
SportingK.C.1,SanJose1
OrlandoCity2,AustinFC2
Colorado1,Seattle0
Houston3,LAGalaxy0
Philadelphia2,Portland0
Saturday
SanJoseatLosAngelesFC,6p.m.
ColumbusatAtlanta,7p.m.
D.C.UnitedatNewYork,7p.m.
ChicagoatTorontoFC,7p.m.
CincinnatiatCFMontréal,7:30p.m.
PhiladelphiaatNewEngland,7:30p.m.
FCDallasatOrlandoCity,7:30p.m.
PortlandatMiami,8p.m.
NewYorkCityFCatMinnesota,8p.m.
NashvilleatColorado,9p.m.
VancouveratSportingKansasCity,9p.m.
HoustonatRealSaltLake,9:30p.m.
Sunday
AustinFCatLAGalaxy,4p.m.
CharlotteFCatSeattle,9:30p.m.
