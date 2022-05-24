The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 6 1 6 24 18 9
N.Y.CityFC 7 3 2 23 24 10
OrlandoCity 6 4 3 21 16 17
CFMontréal 6 5 2 20 24 23
NewYork 5 3 5 20 20 14
Cincinnati 6 6 1 19 18 21
CharlotteFC 5 7 1 16 12 16
Atlanta 4 4 4 16 19 18
NewEngland 4 5 3 15 21 22
InterMiamiCF 4 6 3 15 13 21
D.C.United 4 6 2 14 16 19
Columbus 3 5 4 13 15 15
TorontoFC 3 7 3 12 18 25
Chicago 2 6 5 11 11 17

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
LosAngelesFC 8 3 2 26 26 14
AustinFC 7 3 3 24 27 14
FCDallas 6 3 4 22 21 12
RealSaltLake 6 3 4 22 14 17
LAGalaxy 6 5 2 20 13 14
Nashville 5 4 4 19 15 15
Houston 5 5 3 18 17 14
Colorado 5 5 3 18 15 14
Minn.United 5 5 3 18 15 14
Portland 3 5 6 15 20 23
SanJose 3 5 5 14 23 29
Seattle 4 6 1 13 13 15
SportingK.C. 3 7 4 13 13 25
Vancouver 3 7 2 11 13 23

May22

RealSaltLake2,CFMontréal1

CharlotteFC2,Vancouver1

NewYorkCityFC1,Chicago0

Miami2,NewYork0

Minnesota2,FCDallas1

SportingK.C.1,SanJose1

OrlandoCity2,AustinFC2

Colorado1,Seattle0

Houston3,LAGalaxy0

Philadelphia2,Portland0

Saturday

SanJoseatLosAngelesFC,6p.m.

ColumbusatAtlanta,7p.m.

D.C.UnitedatNewYork,7p.m.

ChicagoatTorontoFC,7p.m.

CincinnatiatCFMontréal,7:30p.m.

PhiladelphiaatNewEngland,7:30p.m.

FCDallasatOrlandoCity,7:30p.m.

PortlandatMiami,8p.m.

NewYorkCityFCatMinnesota,8p.m.

NashvilleatColorado,9p.m.

VancouveratSportingKansasCity,9p.m.

HoustonatRealSaltLake,9:30p.m.

Sunday

AustinFCatLAGalaxy,4p.m.

CharlotteFCatSeattle,9:30p.m.

