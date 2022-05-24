Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
MLB—Suspended3BJoshDonaldsonforonegameandfinedanundisclosedamountforhisinappropriatecommentsduringSaturday’sgameagainsttheChicagoWhiteSox.
AmericanLeague
BALTIMOREORIOLES—RecalledRHPsMarcosDiplan,LoganGillaspieandBeauSulserfromNorfolk(IL).
CHICAGOWHITESOX—OptionedLHPTannerBankstoCharlotte(IL).
LOSANGELESANGELS—ReinstatedCMaxStassiandRHPArchieBradleyfromtheIL.OptionedCChadWallachandLHPJoseSuareztoSaltLake(PCL).DesignatedINFJoseRojasforassignment.
NEWYORKYANKEES—OptionedRHPDavidMcKaytoScranton/Wilkes-Barre(IL).
TEXASRANGERS—OptionedRHPNickSnydertoRoundRock(PCL).
NationalLeague
COLORADOROCKIES—PlacedRHPRobertStephensonontheCOVID-19IL.RecalledRHPAshtonGoudeaufromAlbuquerque(PCL).
PITTSBURGHPIRATES—SelectedthecontractofRHPYerryDeLosSantosfromIndianapolis(IL).
ST.LOUISCARDINALS—PlacedLHPStevenMatzonthe15-dayILandOFDylanCarlsononthe10-dayIL.RecalledRHPJuniorFernandez,LHPMatthewLiberatoreandOFLarsNootbaarfromMemphis(IL).PlacedCYadierMolinaonthebereavementlist.RecalledCIvanHerrerafromMemphis(IL).
FOOTBALL
NFL
BALTIMORERAVENS—SignedDLBrentUrbanandLBDiegoFagot.
CINCINNATIBENGALS—SignedDTZachCarter.
HOUSTONTEXANS—SignedTEDarrellDaniels.
INDIANAPOLISCOLTS—SingedQBNickFoles.WaivedQBJamesMorgan.
SANFRANCISCO49ERS—SignedTETylerKrofttoaone-yearcontract.
WASHINGTONCOMMANDERS—SignedOTAaronMonteiro.
