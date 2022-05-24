The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB—Suspended3BJoshDonaldsonforonegameandfinedanundisclosedamountforhisinappropriatecommentsduringSaturday’sgameagainsttheChicagoWhiteSox.

AmericanLeague

BALTIMOREORIOLES—RecalledRHPsMarcosDiplan,LoganGillaspieandBeauSulserfromNorfolk(IL).

CHICAGOWHITESOX—OptionedLHPTannerBankstoCharlotte(IL).

LOSANGELESANGELS—ReinstatedCMaxStassiandRHPArchieBradleyfromtheIL.OptionedCChadWallachandLHPJoseSuareztoSaltLake(PCL).DesignatedINFJoseRojasforassignment.

NEWYORKYANKEES—OptionedRHPDavidMcKaytoScranton/Wilkes-Barre(IL).

TEXASRANGERS—OptionedRHPNickSnydertoRoundRock(PCL).

NationalLeague

COLORADOROCKIES—PlacedRHPRobertStephensonontheCOVID-19IL.RecalledRHPAshtonGoudeaufromAlbuquerque(PCL).

PITTSBURGHPIRATES—SelectedthecontractofRHPYerryDeLosSantosfromIndianapolis(IL).

ST.LOUISCARDINALS—PlacedLHPStevenMatzonthe15-dayILandOFDylanCarlsononthe10-dayIL.RecalledRHPJuniorFernandez,LHPMatthewLiberatoreandOFLarsNootbaarfromMemphis(IL).PlacedCYadierMolinaonthebereavementlist.RecalledCIvanHerrerafromMemphis(IL).

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORERAVENS—SignedDLBrentUrbanandLBDiegoFagot.

CINCINNATIBENGALS—SignedDTZachCarter.

HOUSTONTEXANS—SignedTEDarrellDaniels.

INDIANAPOLISCOLTS—SingedQBNickFoles.WaivedQBJamesMorgan.

SANFRANCISCO49ERS—SignedTETylerKrofttoaone-yearcontract.

WASHINGTONCOMMANDERS—SignedOTAaronMonteiro.

