Wednesday, May 25, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICANLEAGUE

MINNESOTA2,

DETROIT0

Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grossmanrf 4 0 0 0 Buxtoncf 4 0 0 0
Schoop2b 4 0 2 0 Arraez2b 4 1 2 0
Cabreradh 3 0 2 0 Correass 3 0 1 1
Báezss 4 0 0 0 Sánchezdh 3 0 0 0
Candelario3b 3 0 0 0 Keplerrf 3 1 0 0
Cameronpr 0 0 0 0 Celestinolf 4 0 0 0
W.Castrolf 4 0 0 0 Urshela3b 4 0 3 1
Torkelson1b 3 0 1 0 Miranda1b 3 0 2 0
Barnhartc 3 0 0 0 Jeffersc 2 0 0 0
Hillcf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 30 2 8 2

Detroit 000 000 000—0 Minnesota 011 000 00x—2

DP—Detroit2,Minnesota1.LOB—Detroit6,Minnesota8.2B—Schoop(6),Correa(8),Miranda(4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

BrieskeL,0-4 4 6 2 2 1 3
Foley 1 1 0 0 2 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 3
Carlton 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

GrayW,2-1 7 4 0 0 1 10
DuffeyH,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
DuranS,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Duran(Candelario).Umpires—Home,CBBucknor;First,CharlieRamos;Second,JeffNelson;Third,MannyGonzalez.T—2:53.A—17,882(38,544).

N.Y.YANKEES7,

BALTIMORE6

Baltimore NewYork
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullinscf 5 0 0 0 Hickscf 5 0 2 0
Mancinidh 5 0 0 0 Judgerf 5 0 0 0
McKnapr-dh 0 1 0 0 Rizzo1b 3 1 1 1
Santanderrf 5 0 0 0 Stantondh 2 0 0 0
Hayslf 5 1 1 2 Flrialph-dh 3 0 0 0
Mountcstl1b 5 1 2 0 Torres2b 5 3 2 2
Rutschmanc 4 1 1 0 Andújarlf 5 0 0 0
Urías3b 3 1 1 0 KinrFlefass 5 2 2 1
Odor2b 4 1 1 4 Gonzalz3b 3 0 1 0
Mateoss 4 0 1 0 Trevinoc 4 1 3 3
Totals 40 6 7 6 Totals 40 7 11 7
Baltimore 000 010 400 01—6
NewYork 101 100 200 02—7

DP—Baltimore2,NewYork0.LOB—Baltimore4,NewYork9.2B—Urías(7).HR—Hays(4),Odor(3),Rizzo(11),Trevino(2),Torres2(7).SB—Mateo(12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Zimmermn 6 1/3 6 4 4 0 5
GilspieBS,0-1 1/3 2 1 1 0 0
Akin 2 1/3 0 0 0 3 6
Tate 1 0 0 0 1 1
BakerL,1-2 1/3 3 2 1 0 0

NewYork

Mntgomery 6 4 2 2 0 5
KingBS,1-3 2/3 2 3 3 1 0
Luetge 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0
SchmidtW,3-2 2 0 1 0 0 1

Montgomerypitchedto1batterinthe7th.HBP—Gillaspie(Gonzalez).

Umpires—Home,BillMiller;First,MalachiMoore;Second,DougEddings;Third,ChrisSegal.T—3:36.A—32,289(47,309).

NATIONALLEAGUE

CHICAGOCUBS11,CINCINNATI4

Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Morel2b 4 1 1 1 Naquinrf 5 2 3 1
Ortegacf 4 1 2 1 Drury2b3b 5 1 1 0
Suzukirf 5 0 0 2 Phamlf 2 0 0 0
Happlf 5 0 0 0 Aquinolf 1 0 0 0
Schwindeldh 5 3 3 3 Votto1b 3 0 1 1
Wisdom3b 5 2 2 0 Lopez2b 0 0 0 0
Rivas1b 4 1 2 2 Stephnsnc 3 0 1 1
Higginsc 4 2 2 0 Mstakasdh 3 0 0 0
Simmonsss 5 1 3 2 Garcia1b 1 0 0 0
Senzelcf 4 1 1 0
Morn3b-1b 4 0 1 1
Rynldsss-p 4 0 0 0
Totals 41 11 15 11 Totals 35 4 8 4

Chicago 302 050 001—11 Cincinnati 200 000 011—4

E—Mahle(2).LOB—Chicago10,Cincinnati7.3B—Rivas(1).HR—Schwindel2(6),Naquin(5).SB—Wisdom(1).SF—Suzuki(2),Ortega(2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

StromnW,2-4 5 4 2 2 2 8
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
GsellmnS,1-1 3 4 2 2 1 1

Cincinnati

MahleL,2-5 4 9 8 8 3 6
Cessa 1 3 2 2 0 0
Kuhnel 2 2 0 0 0 3
Solomon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reynolds 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP—Reynolds2(Higgins,Morel).Umpires—Home,CarlosTorres;First,DanMerzel;Second,WillLittle;Third,ChrisConroy.T—3:12.A—14,386(42,319).

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 30 13 .698 6-4 W-1 16-7 14-6
TampaBay 25 17 .595 6-4 W-1 14-9 11-8
Toronto 22 20 .524 5-5 L-2 14-8 8-12
Boston 19 22 .463 10 8-2 W-5 10-10 9-12
Baltimore 18 26 .409 12½ 5 4-6 L-1 12-11 6-15

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 27 16 .628 8-2 W-6 15-8 12-8
Chicago 21 20 .512 5 ½ 6-4 W-2 9-10 12-10
Cleveland 18 21 .462 7 3-7 L-1 8-8 10-13
KansasCity 14 27 .341 12 3-7 L-5 8-15 6-12
Detroit 14 28 .333 12½ 8 5-5 L-2 9-13 5-15

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 28 16 .636 6-4 W-1 13-6 15-10
LosAngeles 26 17 .605 5-5 W-2 14-8 12-9
Texas 18 22 .450 8 3 5-5 L-2 10-12 8-10
Seattle 18 25 .419 3-7 W-1 10-7 8-18
Oakland 17 27 .386 11 6 3-7 L-3 6-14 11-13

Today

Detroit(TBD)atMinnesota(Bundy3-2),1:10p.m.

Oakland(Blackburn4-0)atSeattle(Ray4-4),4:10p.m.

Miami(Rogers2-5)atTampaBay(Rasmussen4-1),6:40p.m.

Baltimore(Wells1-3)atN.Y.Yankees(TBD),7:05p.m.

Boston(Hill1-1)atChicagoWhiteSox(Giolito2-1),8:10p.m.

Cleveland(Quantrill1-2)atHouston(Javier2-2),8:10p.m.

Texas(Otto1-2)atL.A.Angels(Detmers2-1),9:38p.m.

Tuesday

TampaBay4,Miami0

N.Y.Yankees7,Baltimore6,11inn.

Minnesota2,Detroit0

TorontoatSt.Louis,late

BostonatChicagoWhiteSox,late

ClevelandatHouston,late

TexasatL.A.Angels,late

KansasCityatArizona,late

OaklandatSeattle,late

Thursday

YankeesatTampaBay,6:40p.m.

ClevelandatDetroit,7:10p.m.

KansasCityatMinnesota,7:40p.m.

BostonatWhiteSox,8:10p.m.

TorontoatL.A.Angels,9:38p.m.

TexasatOakland,9:40p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 29 15 .659 7-3 W-2 13-8 16-7
Philadelphia 20 22 .476 8 5-5 W-2 11-13 9-9
Atlanta 19 23 .452 9 4-6 L-2 10-12 9-11
Miami 18 23 .439 4 4-6 L-1 10-12 8-11
Washington 14 30 .318 15 3-7 L-2 5-17 9-13

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 26 16 .619 6-4 L-2 14-6 12-10
St.Louis 24 18 .571 2 7-3 W-4 11-8 13-10
Chicago 18 24 .429 8 6-4 W-3 7-15 11-9
Pittsburgh 17 25 .405 9 4-6 L-1 10-14 7-11
Cincinnati 12 30 .286 14 10½ 4-6 L-2 5-11 7-19

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 29 13 .690 9-1 W-2 15-5 14-8
SanDiego 28 14 .667 1 8-2 W-5 11-7 17-7
SanFrancisco 22 19 .537 3-7 L-5 11-11 11-8
Arizona 22 22 .500 8 4-6 W-1 11-11 11-11
Colorado 20 22 .476 9 4-6 W-1 14-11 6-11

Today

Colorado(TBD)atPittsburgh(Thompson2-4),12:35p.m.

N.Y.Mets(TBD)atSanFrancisco(Junis1-1),3:45p.m.

L.A.Dodgers(Urías3-3)atWashington(Fedde2-3),4:05p.m.

Milwaukee(Ashby0-3)atSanDiego(Darvish4-1),4:10p.m.

ChicagoCubs(Hendricks2-4)atCincinnati(Castillo0-2),6:40p.m.

Miami(Rogers2-5)atTampaBay(Rasmussen4-1),6:40p.m.

Philadelphia(Suárez4-2)atAtlanta(Morton3-3),7:20p.m.

Tuesday

Colorado2,Pittsburgh1,10inn.

ChicagoCubs11,Cincinnati4

TampaBay4,Miami0

L.A.Dodgers9,Washington4

PhiladelphiaatAtlanta,late

TorontoatSt.Louis,late

KansasCityatArizona,late

MilwaukeeatSanDiego,late.

N.Y.MetsatSanFrancisco,late

Thursday

CubsatCincinnati,12:35p.m.

ColoradoatWashington,7:05p.m.

PhiladelphiaatAtlanta,7:20p.m.

MilwaukeeatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.

L.A.DodgersatArizona,9:40p.m.

L.A.DODGERS9,WASHINGTON4

LosAngeles Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bettsrf 4 2 3 4 Hrnándz2b 5 1 1 0
Freeman1b 4 2 0 0 Ruizc 5 1 2 0
T.Turnerss 4 1 1 2 Sotorf 3 0 0 1
Smithc 4 0 1 0 Cruzdh 5 1 3 2
Muncy2b 3 0 0 1 Bell1b 4 0 1 0
J.Turner3b 4 1 0 0 Hrnandezlf 3 0 0 0
Ríosdh 5 0 2 0 Franco3b 4 0 0 0
Taylorcf 5 2 2 2 Thomascf 3 0 0 0
Luxlf 3 1 0 0 StrgGrdnss 4 1 3 0
Totals 36 9 9 9 Totals 36 4 10 3

LosAngeles 232 101 000—9 Washington 300 000 100—4

E—Taylor(2).DP—LosAngeles1,Washington0.LOB—LosAngeles8,Washington9.2B—Ruiz(10).HR—T.Turner(3),Betts2(12),Taylor(4).SB—Cruz(1),Ruiz(2).

IP H R ER BB SO

LosAngeles

BuehlerW,6-1 6 6 3 2 2 3
Price 1 3 1 1 0 2
Graterol 2 1 0 0 2 1

Washington

GrayL,4-4 3 5 7 7 3 5
Arano 1 1 1 1 0 0
Rogers 1 2/3 2 1 1 3 0
EdwardsJr. 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 1 0
Espino 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP—Gray(J.Turner).Umpires—Home,AdrianJohnson;First,RyanBlakney;Second,MarvinHudson;Third,ErichBacchus.T—3:19.A—22,418(41,339).

LATEMONDAY

AMERICANLEAGUE

CLEVELAND6,

HOUSTON1

Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Strawcf 4 2 1 0 Altuve2b 4 0 1 0
Rosariolf 4 0 1 0 Brantleylf 4 0 0 0
Mercadorf 1 0 0 0 Brgman3b 4 1 1 1
Ramírez3b 5 1 2 4 Alvarezdh 3 0 0 0
Miller2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel1b 4 0 0 0
Naylor1b 4 0 0 0 Tuckerrf 3 0 0 0
Reyesdh 4 0 1 0 Peñass 3 0 1 0
Giménezss 4 0 0 0 Siricf 2 0 0 0
Kwanrf-lf 4 0 1 0 Mldnadoc 3 0 1 0
Mailec 3 3 3 0
Totals 37 6 9 4 Totals 30 1 4 1

Cleveland 002 020 200—6 Houston 000 000 100—1

E—Garcia(1),Peña(7).DP—Cleveland1,Houston0.LOB—Cleveland8,Houston4.2B—Ramírez(9),Reyes(2),Altuve(6).HR—Ramírez(10),Bregman(6).SB—Ramírez(4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

McKnzeW,3-3 7 3 1 1 1 3
Sandlin 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Hentges 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0

Houston

GarciaL,3-3 5 5 4 2 2 4
Abreu 1 2/3 2 2 1 2 1
Martinez 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Abreu.Umpires—Home,DavidRackley;First,LarryVanover;Second,JuniorValentine;Third,SeanBarber.T—3:02.A—28,284(41,168).

NATIONALLEAGUE

CHICAGOCUBS7,

CINCINNATI4

Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortegacf 4 0 1 0 Senzelcf 5 0 0 0
Villar2b 5 0 1 0 Drury2b 4 0 1 0
Simmonsss 0 0 0 0 Phamdh 4 1 1 1
Suzukirf 3 2 1 0 Votto1b 2 1 0 0
Happlf 3 2 2 4 Stphnsnc 3 0 0 0
Gomesc 4 0 0 0 Aquinorf 4 2 2 3
Schwindeldh 4 0 0 0 Mstkas3b 3 0 1 0
Rivas1b 3 1 1 0 AlmraJr.lf 3 0 0 0
Wisdom3b 4 1 1 3 Naquinph 1 0 0 0
Morelss-2b 4 1 1 0 Rynldsss 2 0 0 0
Moranph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 32 4 5 4

Chicago 000 400 300—7 Cincinnati 000 003 010—4

E—Gomes(4).LOB—Chicago5,Cincinnati6.2B—Suzuki(12),Happ(7),Drury(9).HR—Wisdom(10),Happ(4),Pham(5),Aquino2(3).SB—Suzuki(2),Villar(4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

SmylyW,2-5 5 2/3 4 3 3 2 5
NorrisH,2 1/3 0 0 0 2 0
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 3
RobertsonS,6 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

GutierrezL,0-6 4 4 4 4 2 5
Hoffman 2 1 0 0 2 4
Solomon 2/3 1 2 2 1 0
Cessa 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP—Smyly(Votto).WP—Gutierrez.Umpires—Home,ChrisConroy;First,CarlosTorres;Second,DanMerzel;Third,WillLittle.T—3:16.A—12,029(42,319).

MidwestLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 27 11 .692
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 23 17 .575
LakeCounty(Cleveland) 19 20 .487 8
W.Michigan(Detroit) 18 22 .450
Lansing(Oakland) 16 24 .400 11½
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 15 25 .375 12½

WestDivision

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 27 13 .675
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 25 15 .625 1
SouthBend(Cubs) 24 16 .600 3
Peoria(St.Louis) 17 23 .425 10
QuadCities(K.C.) 15 25 .375 12
Beloit(Miami) 13 27 .325 14

Tuesday

Dayton10,WestMichigan1

SouthBend6,GreatLakes4

QuadCities3,TINCAPS1

LakeCounty6,Peoria4

CedarRapids13,Wisconsin2

Beloit2,Lansing1

Today

DaytonatWestMichigan,11a.m.

GreatLakesatSouthBend,11:05a.m.

WisconsinatCedarRapids,1:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,6:35p.m.

LakeCountyatPeoria,7:35p.m.

LansingatBeloit,7:35p.m.

Thursday

DaytonatWestMichigan,6:35

GreatLakesatSouthBend,7:05a.m.

QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,7:35

LakeCountyatPeoria,7:35p.m.

WisconsinatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.

LansingatBeloit,7:35p.m.

WHITECAPS3,

TINCAPS1

WestMichigan FortWayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tolbertss 3 1 0 0 Daless 3 1 0 0
Wilsoncf 3 1 0 0 Rosierlf 4 0 0 0
Gentryrf 4 0 0 1 Hassellcf 4 0 0 0
Treshc 3 1 1 1 Valnzulac 4 0 2 1
Emshoffdh 4 0 1 0 Acosta1b 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez2b 3 0 1 0 Basabe3b 2 0 0 0
Dixonlf 3 0 0 0 Kernerdh 3 0 0 0
Shrum1b 4 0 1 1 Ilarrazarf 3 0 0 0
McCullgh3b 3 0 0 0 Reyes2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 29 1 3 1
WestMichigan 200 100 000—3
FortWayne 100 000 000—1

LOB—WestMichigan5,FortWayne3.SB-Tolbert2,Rosier.E—Gonzalez,Basabe.

IP H R ER BB SO

WestMichigan

Kaufman 6 2 1 1 2 8
Wallace 1 1 0 0 0 1
Halligan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Marquez 0 0 0 0 0 2

FortWayne

Wolf 5 2/3 4 3 3 3 8
Komar 3 1/3 0 0 0 1 7

WP—Wallace.Umpires—HP:BryanVanVranken.1B:EmmaCharlesworth-Seiler.T—2:10.A—2,766.

ThisDateinBaseball

Today

1906—JesseTannehill’s3-0victoryovertheChicagoWhiteSoxsnappeda20-gamelosingstreak—19athome—fortheBostonRedSox.

1935—BabeRuth,windinguphiscareerwiththeBostonBraves,hitthreehomersandasingleatPittsburgh,butthePirateswon11-7.RuthconnectedonceoffRedLucasandtwiceoffGuyBush.

1941—Boston’sTedWilliamsraisedhisbattingaverageover.400forthefirsttimeduringtheseason.Williamsfinishedtheseasonbatting.406.

1982—FergusonJenkinsbecametheseventhpitchertostrikeout3,000battersintheChicagoCubs’2-1lossatSanDiego.JenkinsreachedthemilestonebystrikingoutGarryTempletoninthethirdinning.

2001—KerryWoodoftheChicagoCubsallowedonehitandstruckout14ina1-0winovertheBrewers.Woodtookano-hitbidintotheseventhbeforegivingupaleadoffsingletoMarkLoretta.

2001—HideoNomooftheBostonRedSoxtossedaone-hitterandstruckout14ina4-0winoverToronto.Nomofacedonebatterovertheminimumof27,givingupaleadoffdoubleinthefourthtoShannonStewart.

2002—ShawnGreenoftheLosAngelesDodgershomeredtwiceina10-5winovertheArizonaDiamondbacks,settingamajorleaguerecordwithsevenhomersinhislastthreegames.

2009—Clevelandralliedfroma10-0deficitinthefourthasVictorMartinez’stwo-out,two-runsingleintheninthcappedaseven-runinningandliftedtheIndianstoan11-10victoryoverTampaBay.TheIndiansbecamethefirstteaminthemajorstowinaftertrailingby10runssincetheTexasRangersralliedtobeattheDetroitTigers16-15onMay8,2004.

