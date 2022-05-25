Wednesday, May 25, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICANLEAGUE
MINNESOTA2,
DETROIT0
|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grossmanrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxtoncf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arraez2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cabreradh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Correass
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Báezss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchezdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Keplerrf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cameronpr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Celestinolf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castrolf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Torkelson1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Barnhartc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffersc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hillcf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
Detroit
DP—Detroit2,Minnesota1.LOB—Detroit6,Minnesota8.2B—Schoop(6),Correa(8),Miranda(4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|BrieskeL,0-4
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Foley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Carlton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Minnesota
|GrayW,2-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|DuffeyH,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|DuranS,4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Duran(Candelario).Umpires—Home,CBBucknor;First,CharlieRamos;Second,JeffNelson;Third,MannyGonzalez.T—2:53.A—17,882(38,544).
N.Y.YANKEES7,
BALTIMORE6
|Baltimore
|NewYork
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullinscf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hickscf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mancinidh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Judgerf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McKnapr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rizzo1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Santanderrf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stantondh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hayslf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Flrialph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcstl1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Torres2b
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Rutschmanc
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andújarlf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Urías3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|KinrFlefass
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Odor2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Gonzalz3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mateoss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trevinoc
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Totals
|40
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|400
|01—6
|NewYork
|101
|100
|200
|02—7
DP—Baltimore2,NewYork0.LOB—Baltimore4,NewYork9.2B—Urías(7).HR—Hays(4),Odor(3),Rizzo(11),Trevino(2),Torres2(7).SB—Mateo(12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Baltimore
|Zimmermn
|6 1/3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|GilspieBS,0-1
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Akin
|2 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Tate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|BakerL,1-2
|1/3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
NewYork
|Mntgomery
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|KingBS,1-3
|2/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Luetge
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SchmidtW,3-2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
Montgomerypitchedto1batterinthe7th.HBP—Gillaspie(Gonzalez).
Umpires—Home,BillMiller;First,MalachiMoore;Second,DougEddings;Third,ChrisSegal.T—3:36.A—32,289(47,309).
NATIONALLEAGUE
CHICAGOCUBS11,CINCINNATI4
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Morel2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Naquinrf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Ortegacf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Drury2b3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Suzukirf
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Phamlf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Happlf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Aquinolf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindeldh
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Votto1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wisdom3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Lopez2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Stephnsnc
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Higginsc
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mstakasdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmonsss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Garcia1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Senzelcf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Morn3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rynldsss-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
Chicago
E—Mahle(2).LOB—Chicago10,Cincinnati7.3B—Rivas(1).HR—Schwindel2(6),Naquin(5).SB—Wisdom(1).SF—Suzuki(2),Ortega(2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|StromnW,2-4
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|GsellmnS,1-1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
Cincinnati
|MahleL,2-5
|4
|9
|8
|8
|3
|6
|Cessa
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kuhnel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Solomon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reynolds
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP—Reynolds2(Higgins,Morel).Umpires—Home,CarlosTorres;First,DanMerzel;Second,WillLittle;Third,ChrisConroy.T—3:12.A—14,386(42,319).
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|16-7
|14-6
|TampaBay
|25
|17
|.595
|4½
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|14-9
|11-8
|Toronto
|22
|20
|.524
|7½
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|14-8
|8-12
|Boston
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|2½
|8-2
|W-5
|10-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|18
|26
|.409
|12½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|12-11
|6-15
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-6
|15-8
|12-8
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|5
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-10
|12-10
|Cleveland
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|8-8
|10-13
|KansasCity
|14
|27
|.341
|12
|7½
|3-7
|L-5
|8-15
|6-12
|Detroit
|14
|28
|.333
|12½
|8
|5-5
|L-2
|9-13
|5-15
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|13-6
|15-10
|LosAngeles
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|14-8
|12-9
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|8-10
|Seattle
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|10-7
|8-18
|Oakland
|17
|27
|.386
|11
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|6-14
|11-13
Today
Detroit(TBD)atMinnesota(Bundy3-2),1:10p.m.
Oakland(Blackburn4-0)atSeattle(Ray4-4),4:10p.m.
Miami(Rogers2-5)atTampaBay(Rasmussen4-1),6:40p.m.
Baltimore(Wells1-3)atN.Y.Yankees(TBD),7:05p.m.
Boston(Hill1-1)atChicagoWhiteSox(Giolito2-1),8:10p.m.
Cleveland(Quantrill1-2)atHouston(Javier2-2),8:10p.m.
Texas(Otto1-2)atL.A.Angels(Detmers2-1),9:38p.m.
Tuesday
TampaBay4,Miami0
N.Y.Yankees7,Baltimore6,11inn.
Minnesota2,Detroit0
TorontoatSt.Louis,late
BostonatChicagoWhiteSox,late
ClevelandatHouston,late
TexasatL.A.Angels,late
KansasCityatArizona,late
OaklandatSeattle,late
Thursday
YankeesatTampaBay,6:40p.m.
ClevelandatDetroit,7:10p.m.
KansasCityatMinnesota,7:40p.m.
BostonatWhiteSox,8:10p.m.
TorontoatL.A.Angels,9:38p.m.
TexasatOakland,9:40p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|13-8
|16-7
|Philadelphia
|20
|22
|.476
|8
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|11-13
|9-9
|Atlanta
|19
|23
|.452
|9
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|10-12
|9-11
|Miami
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|10-12
|8-11
|Washington
|14
|30
|.318
|15
|9½
|3-7
|L-2
|5-17
|9-13
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|14-6
|12-10
|St.Louis
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|11-8
|13-10
|Chicago
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|4½
|6-4
|W-3
|7-15
|11-9
|Pittsburgh
|17
|25
|.405
|9
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-14
|7-11
|Cincinnati
|12
|30
|.286
|14
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|5-11
|7-19
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|—
|9-1
|W-2
|15-5
|14-8
|SanDiego
|28
|14
|.667
|1
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|11-7
|17-7
|SanFrancisco
|22
|19
|.537
|6½
|—
|3-7
|L-5
|11-11
|11-8
|Arizona
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-11
|11-11
|Colorado
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-11
|6-11
Today
Colorado(TBD)atPittsburgh(Thompson2-4),12:35p.m.
N.Y.Mets(TBD)atSanFrancisco(Junis1-1),3:45p.m.
L.A.Dodgers(Urías3-3)atWashington(Fedde2-3),4:05p.m.
Milwaukee(Ashby0-3)atSanDiego(Darvish4-1),4:10p.m.
ChicagoCubs(Hendricks2-4)atCincinnati(Castillo0-2),6:40p.m.
Miami(Rogers2-5)atTampaBay(Rasmussen4-1),6:40p.m.
Philadelphia(Suárez4-2)atAtlanta(Morton3-3),7:20p.m.
Tuesday
Colorado2,Pittsburgh1,10inn.
ChicagoCubs11,Cincinnati4
TampaBay4,Miami0
L.A.Dodgers9,Washington4
PhiladelphiaatAtlanta,late
TorontoatSt.Louis,late
KansasCityatArizona,late
MilwaukeeatSanDiego,late.
N.Y.MetsatSanFrancisco,late
Thursday
CubsatCincinnati,12:35p.m.
ColoradoatWashington,7:05p.m.
PhiladelphiaatAtlanta,7:20p.m.
MilwaukeeatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.
L.A.DodgersatArizona,9:40p.m.
L.A.DODGERS9,WASHINGTON4
|LosAngeles
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bettsrf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Hrnándz2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman1b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Ruizc
|5
|1
|2
|0
|T.Turnerss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Sotorf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Smithc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruzdh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Muncy2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bell1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Turner3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hrnandezlf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ríosdh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Franco3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylorcf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Thomascf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luxlf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|StrgGrdnss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|36
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|3
LosAngeles
E—Taylor(2).DP—LosAngeles1,Washington0.LOB—LosAngeles8,Washington9.2B—Ruiz(10).HR—T.Turner(3),Betts2(12),Taylor(4).SB—Cruz(1),Ruiz(2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
LosAngeles
|BuehlerW,6-1
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Price
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Graterol
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Washington
|GrayL,4-4
|3
|5
|7
|7
|3
|5
|Arano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|EdwardsJr.
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Espino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Gray(J.Turner).Umpires—Home,AdrianJohnson;First,RyanBlakney;Second,MarvinHudson;Third,ErichBacchus.T—3:19.A—22,418(41,339).
LATEMONDAY
AMERICANLEAGUE
CLEVELAND6,
HOUSTON1
|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Strawcf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Altuve2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosariolf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantleylf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercadorf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brgman3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Alvarezdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tuckerrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyesdh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peñass
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Giménezss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Siricf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kwanrf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnadoc
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mailec
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
Cleveland
E—Garcia(1),Peña(7).DP—Cleveland1,Houston0.LOB—Cleveland8,Houston4.2B—Ramírez(9),Reyes(2),Altuve(6).HR—Ramírez(10),Bregman(6).SB—Ramírez(4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|McKnzeW,3-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sandlin
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hentges
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Houston
|GarciaL,3-3
|5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Abreu
|1 2/3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Martinez
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP—Abreu.Umpires—Home,DavidRackley;First,LarryVanover;Second,JuniorValentine;Third,SeanBarber.T—3:02.A—28,284(41,168).
NATIONALLEAGUE
CHICAGOCUBS7,
CINCINNATI4
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortegacf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Senzelcf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Villar2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Drury2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmonsss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phamdh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Suzukirf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Votto1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Happlf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Stphnsnc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomesc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aquinorf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Schwindeldh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstkas3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rivas1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|AlmraJr.lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Naquinph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morelss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rynldsss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moranph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
Chicago
E—Gomes(4).LOB—Chicago5,Cincinnati6.2B—Suzuki(12),Happ(7),Drury(9).HR—Wisdom(10),Happ(4),Pham(5),Aquino2(3).SB—Suzuki(2),Villar(4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|SmylyW,2-5
|5 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|NorrisH,2
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|RobertsonS,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cincinnati
|GutierrezL,0-6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Hoffman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Solomon
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cessa
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Smyly(Votto).WP—Gutierrez.Umpires—Home,ChrisConroy;First,CarlosTorres;Second,DanMerzel;Third,WillLittle.T—3:16.A—12,029(42,319).
MidwestLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|27
|11
|.692
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|23
|17
|.575
|4½
|LakeCounty(Cleveland)
|19
|20
|.487
|8
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|18
|22
|.450
|9½
|Lansing(Oakland)
|16
|24
|.400
|11½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|15
|25
|.375
|12½
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|25
|15
|.625
|1
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|24
|16
|.600
|3
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|17
|23
|.425
|10
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|15
|25
|.375
|12
|Beloit(Miami)
|13
|27
|.325
|14
Tuesday
Dayton10,WestMichigan1
SouthBend6,GreatLakes4
QuadCities3,TINCAPS1
LakeCounty6,Peoria4
CedarRapids13,Wisconsin2
Beloit2,Lansing1
Today
DaytonatWestMichigan,11a.m.
GreatLakesatSouthBend,11:05a.m.
WisconsinatCedarRapids,1:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,6:35p.m.
LakeCountyatPeoria,7:35p.m.
LansingatBeloit,7:35p.m.
Thursday
DaytonatWestMichigan,6:35
GreatLakesatSouthBend,7:05a.m.
QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,7:35
LakeCountyatPeoria,7:35p.m.
WisconsinatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.
LansingatBeloit,7:35p.m.
WHITECAPS3,
TINCAPS1
|WestMichigan
|FortWayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tolbertss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Daless
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wilsoncf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rosierlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gentryrf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hassellcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Treshc
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Valnzulac
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Emshoffdh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acosta1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Basabe3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dixonlf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kernerdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shrum1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ilarrazarf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCullgh3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|WestMichigan
|200
|100
|000—3
|FortWayne
|100
|000
|000—1
LOB—WestMichigan5,FortWayne3.SB-Tolbert2,Rosier.E—Gonzalez,Basabe.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
WestMichigan
|Kaufman
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Wallace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Halligan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marquez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
FortWayne
|Wolf
|5 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Komar
|3 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
WP—Wallace.Umpires—HP:BryanVanVranken.1B:EmmaCharlesworth-Seiler.T—2:10.A—2,766.
ThisDateinBaseball
Today
1906—JesseTannehill’s3-0victoryovertheChicagoWhiteSoxsnappeda20-gamelosingstreak—19athome—fortheBostonRedSox.
1935—BabeRuth,windinguphiscareerwiththeBostonBraves,hitthreehomersandasingleatPittsburgh,butthePirateswon11-7.RuthconnectedonceoffRedLucasandtwiceoffGuyBush.
1941—Boston’sTedWilliamsraisedhisbattingaverageover.400forthefirsttimeduringtheseason.Williamsfinishedtheseasonbatting.406.
1982—FergusonJenkinsbecametheseventhpitchertostrikeout3,000battersintheChicagoCubs’2-1lossatSanDiego.JenkinsreachedthemilestonebystrikingoutGarryTempletoninthethirdinning.
2001—KerryWoodoftheChicagoCubsallowedonehitandstruckout14ina1-0winovertheBrewers.Woodtookano-hitbidintotheseventhbeforegivingupaleadoffsingletoMarkLoretta.
2001—HideoNomooftheBostonRedSoxtossedaone-hitterandstruckout14ina4-0winoverToronto.Nomofacedonebatterovertheminimumof27,givingupaleadoffdoubleinthefourthtoShannonStewart.
2002—ShawnGreenoftheLosAngelesDodgershomeredtwiceina10-5winovertheArizonaDiamondbacks,settingamajorleaguerecordwithsevenhomersinhislastthreegames.
2009—Clevelandralliedfroma10-0deficitinthefourthasVictorMartinez’stwo-out,two-runsingleintheninthcappedaseven-runinningandliftedtheIndianstoan11-10victoryoverTampaBay.TheIndiansbecamethefirstteaminthemajorstowinaftertrailingby10runssincetheTexasRangersralliedtobeattheDetroitTigers16-15onMay8,2004.
