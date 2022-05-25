The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atPittsburgh OFF Colorado OFF
atSanFrancisco -124 NYMets +106
LADodgers -230 atWashington +190
atSanDiego -136 Milwaukee +116
atCincinnati -136 Cubs +116
atAtlanta -142 Philadelphia +120

AmericanLeague

atMinnesota -220 Detroit +184
atSeattle -178 Oakland +150
atNYYankees -200 Baltimore +168
atHouston -190 Cleveland +160
atWhiteSox -174 Boston +146
atLAAngels -164 Texas +138

Interleague

atTampaBay OFF Miami OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (203½) atMiami

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atColorado -240 St.Louis +195

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  