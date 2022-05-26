The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Baseball

HORIZONLEAGUETOURNAMENT

Wednesday

YoungstownState6,PFW0

NorthernKentucky3,UIC2,11inn.

Today

No.Kentuckyvs.WrightSt.,11a.m.

YoungstownStatevs.Oakland,3p.m.

GM3loservs.GM4loser,7p.m.

YOUNGSTOWNST.6,PFW0

YngstwnSt. 000 021 021 —6 12 0
PFW 000 000 000 —0 3 0

WP—Brosky.LP—Deany.2B—Good(YS),Law(YS).

Softball

DIVISIONIIIWORLDSERIES

AtSalem,Virginia

DoubleElimination

Today

BracketOne

ChristopherNewportvs.

WorcesterPolytechnicInstitute,11a.m.

TexasLutheranvs.Berry,1:30p.m.

BracketTwo

Salisburyvs.Millikin,4p.m.

EasternConnecticutSt.vs.Trine,

6:30p.m.

