Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Baseball
HORIZONLEAGUETOURNAMENT
Wednesday
YoungstownState6,PFW0
NorthernKentucky3,UIC2,11inn.
Today
No.Kentuckyvs.WrightSt.,11a.m.
YoungstownStatevs.Oakland,3p.m.
GM3loservs.GM4loser,7p.m.
YOUNGSTOWNST.6,PFW0
|YngstwnSt.
|000
|021
|021
|—6
|12
|0
|PFW
|000
|000
|000
|—0
|3
|0
WP—Brosky.LP—Deany.2B—Good(YS),Law(YS).
Softball
DIVISIONIIIWORLDSERIES
AtSalem,Virginia
DoubleElimination
Today
BracketOne
ChristopherNewportvs.
WorcesterPolytechnicInstitute,11a.m.
TexasLutheranvs.Berry,1:30p.m.
BracketTwo
Salisburyvs.Millikin,4p.m.
EasternConnecticutSt.vs.Trine,
6:30p.m.
