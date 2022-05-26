Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|ChicagoCubs
|-120
|atCincinnati
|+102
|Colorado
|OFF
|atWashington
|OFF
|atAtlanta
|-132
|Philadelphia
|+112
|atSt.Louis
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|LADodgers
|-175
|atArizona
|+155
AmericanLeague
|atTampaBay
|OFF
|NYYankees
|OFF
|atDetroit
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|atMinnesota
|-184
|KansasCity
|+154
|Boston
|OFF
|atChicagoWS
|OFF
|atLAAngels
|-158
|Toronto
|+134
|atOakland
|-132
|Texas
|+112
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atGoldenState
|7
|(215½)
|Dallas
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atCarolina
|-152
|NYRangers
|+126
|atCalgary
|-152
|Edmonton
|+126
