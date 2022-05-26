The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
ChicagoCubs -120 atCincinnati +102
Colorado OFF atWashington OFF
atAtlanta -132 Philadelphia +112
atSt.Louis -130 Milwaukee +110
LADodgers -175 atArizona +155

AmericanLeague

atTampaBay OFF NYYankees OFF
atDetroit OFF Cleveland OFF
atMinnesota -184 KansasCity +154
Boston OFF atChicagoWS OFF
atLAAngels -158 Toronto +134
atOakland -132 Texas +112

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atGoldenState 7 (215½) Dallas

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atCarolina -152 NYRangers +126
atCalgary -152 Edmonton +126

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  