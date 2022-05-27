Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|32
|13
|.711
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|17-7
|15-6
|TampaBay
|26
|18
|.591
|5½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|15-10
|11-8
|Toronto
|23
|20
|.535
|8
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|14-8
|9-12
|Boston
|20
|23
|.465
|11
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|10-10
|10-13
|Baltimore
|18
|27
|.400
|14
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|12-11
|6-16
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|15-10
|12-8
|Chicago
|22
|21
|.512
|4
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|10-11
|12-10
|Cleveland
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|8-8
|10-15
|Detroit
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|7½
|5-5
|W-2
|10-13
|6-15
|KansasCity
|15
|28
|.349
|11
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|8-15
|7-13
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|14-6
|15-10
|LosAngeles
|27
|18
|.600
|2
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|15-9
|12-9
|Texas
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-12
|9-11
|Oakland
|19
|27
|.413
|10½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|6-14
|13-13
|Seattle
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|6
|2-8
|L-2
|10-9
|8-18
Today
Baltimore(Bradish1-3)atBoston(Whitlock1-1),7:10p.m.
Cleveland(Bieber1-3)atDetroit(Faedo1-1),7:10p.m.
N.Y.Yankees(Taillon4-1)atTampaBay(Springs2-1),7:10p.m.
KansasCity(Keller1-4)atMinnesota(Ober1-1),8:10p.m.
Toronto(Manoah5-1)atL.A.Angels(Silseth1-1),9:38p.m.
Houston(Verlander6-1)atSeattle(Flexen1-6),9:40p.m.
Texas(Gray1-2)atOakland(Irvin2-2),9:40p.m.
Thursday
N.Y.Yankees7,TampaBay2
Detroit4,Cleveland3
KansasCity3,Minnesota2
BostonatChicagoWhiteSox,late
TorontoatL.A.Angels,late
TexasatOakland,late
Saturday
BaltimoreatBoston,noon,gm1
BaltimoreatBoston,6p.m.,gm2
KansasCityatMinnesota,2:10p.m.
TexasatOakland,4:07p.m.
ClevelandatDetroit,4:10p.m.
YankeesatTampaBay,4:10p.m.
CubsatWhiteSox,7:15p.m.
TorontoatL.A.Angels,10:07p.m.
HoustonatSeattle,10:10p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|13-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|21
|24
|.467
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-13
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|21
|24
|.467
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-13
|10-11
|Miami
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|10-12
|8-12
|Washington
|16
|30
|.348
|13
|9
|4-6
|W-2
|7-17
|9-13
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|14-6
|15-10
|St.Louis
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|11-10
|13-10
|Pittsburgh
|18
|25
|.419
|10
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|7-11
|Chicago
|18
|26
|.409
|10½
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|7-15
|11-11
|Cincinnati
|14
|30
|.318
|14½
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|7-11
|7-19
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|15-5
|14-9
|SanDiego
|28
|16
|.636
|1½
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|11-9
|17-7
|SanFrancisco
|24
|19
|.558
|5
|—
|4-6
|W-2
|13-11
|11-8
|Arizona
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-11
|11-11
|Colorado
|20
|24
|.455
|9½
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|14-11
|6-13
Today
SanFrancisco(Rodón4-3)atCincinnati(TBD),6:40p.m.
Colorado(Gomber2-4)atWashington(Sanchez3-3),7:05p.m.
Philadelphia(Eflin1-3)atN.Y.Mets(Carrasco4-1),7:10p.m.
Miami(Rogers2-5)atAtlanta(Anderson3-3),7:20p.m.
Milwaukee(Woodruff5-2)atSt.Louis(Hudson3-2),8:15p.m.
L.A.Dodgers(Gonsolin4-0)atArizona(Bumgarner2-2),9:40p.m.
Pittsburgh(Quintana1-2)atSanDiego(Manaea2-3),9:40p.m.
Thursday
Cincinnati20,ChicagoCubs5
Washington7,Colorado3
Philadelphia4,Atlanta1
Milwaukee4,St.Louis3
L.A.DodgersatArizona,late
Saturday
MilwaukeeatSt.Louis,2:15p.m.
ColoradoatWashington,4:05p.m.
MiamiatAtlanta,4:10p.m.
SanFranciscoatCincinnati,4p.m.
CubsatWhiteSox,7:15p.m.
L.A.DodgersatArizona,7:15p.m.
PhiladelphiaatN.Y.Mets,7:15p.m.
PittsburghatSanDiego,10:10p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
CINCINNATI20,
CHICAGOCUBS5
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Morelcf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Senzelcf
|4
|3
|4
|1
|Contrerasc
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Drury3b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Higginsc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phamdh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Happlf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Votto1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Suzukirf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ortegarf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stphnsnc
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Schwindeldh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Farmerss
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Wisdom3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aquinorf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rivas1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nqph-rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hoernerss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|AlmraJrlf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Villar2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rnlds2b-1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|38
|20
|20
|20
|Chicago
|210
|020
|000—5
|Cincinnati
|028
|012
|25x—20
E—Hoffman(1).DP—Chicago1,Cincinnati1.LOB—Chicago6,Cincinnati5.2B—Schwindel(7),Morel(2),Aquino(2),Pham(6),Drury(10).3B—Reynolds(1).HR—Hoerner(3),Contreras(6),Happ(5),Farmer2(3).SB—Morel(2),Suzuki(3).SF—Pham2(2),Reynolds(1).S—Farmer(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|SteeleL,1-5
|2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Effross
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hughes
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wick
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Simmons
|1
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
Cincinnati
|GreeneW,2-6
|5
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhnel
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Solomon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steelepitchedto5battersinthe3rd.HBP—Kuhnel(Contreras).Umpires—Home,WillLittle;First,ChrisConroy;Second,CarlosTorres;Third,DanMerzel.T—3:10.A—13,578(42,319).
AMERICANLEAGUE
DETROIT4,
CLEVELAND3
|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Strawcf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grossmnlf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Rosarioss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírezdh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabreradh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Miller2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Báezss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Naylor1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candlrio3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalezrf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Torklson1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clement3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cameronrf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercadolf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Barnhartc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mailec
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hillcf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
Cleveland
E—Torkelson(1).LOB—Cleveland5,Detroit10.2B—Maile(5),Gonzalez(1),Grossman(6),Schoop(7).SF—Schoop(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Pilkington
|3 1/3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|DeLosSntos
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|StephanL,2-2
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Detroit
HBP—Morgan(Báez).WP—Stephan.
Umpires—Home,DougEddings;First,ChrisSegal;Second,BillMiller;Third,MalachiMoore.T—2:52.A—12,764(41,083).
LATEWEDNESDAY
HOUSTON2,
CLEVELAND1
|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Strawcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosariolf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantleylf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brgmn3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarezdh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Naylordh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Giménezss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díazss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clement2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castroc
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kwanrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubóncf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedgesc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sirirf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|0
|Totals
|27
|2
|7
|2
Cleveland
E—Quantrill(2).DP—Cleveland2,Houston0.LOB—Cleveland6,Houston7.2B—Ramírez(11),Siri(4).SB—Siri(4).SF—Brantley(1),Castro(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|QuantrillL,1/3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Stephan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Houston
|JavierW,3-2
|5 2/3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|StanekH,3
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TaylorH,4
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|NerisH,8
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|MonteroH,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|PresslyS,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Neris.Umpires—Home,JuniorValentine;First,SeanBarber;Second,DavidRackley;Third,LarryVanover.T—3:00.A—25,412(41,168).
CHICAGOWHITESOX3,
BOSTON1
|Boston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernándezcf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andersnss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughnrf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martinezdh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mncada3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbecpr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaertsss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pollocklf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugolf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Burgerdh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Story2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Engelcf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McGuirec
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquezc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|BradleyJr.rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|Boston
|100
|000
|000—1
|Chicago
|000
|030
|00x—3
E—Devers(3).DP—Boston1,Chicago1.LOB—Boston12,Chicago5.2B—Abreu(10).HR—Burger(3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|HillL,1-2
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Houck
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
Chicago
|GiolitoW,3-1
|6
|5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|BummerH,8
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GrvmnH,10
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|KellyH,6
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|HndriksS,14
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires—Home,RyanWills;First,ToddTichenor;Second,JohnBacon;Third,AlanPorter.T—2:58.A—21,075(40,615).
ThisDateinBaseball
Today
1937—CarlHubbell,workinginrelieffortheNewYorkGiants,wonhis24thstraightgameovertwoseasons.HubbellpitchedtwoinningsandMelOtthitaninth-inninghomeruntobeattheCincinnatiReds3-2.Hubbell’sstringstartedJuly17,1936.
1955—NormZauchinoftheBostonRedSoxknockedin10runswiththreehomerunsandadoubleinthefirstfiveinningsofa16-0victoryovertheWashingtonSenators.
1968—MontrealandSanDiegowereawardedNationalLeaguefranchisesastheleagueexpandedforthefirsttimeinsevenyears.
1981—Seattle’sLennyRandledroppedtohishandsandkneesinanattemptto“encourage”AmosOtis’slowrollertogofoul.UmpireLarryMcCoyaccusedtheMarinerthirdbasemanofblowingtheballfoulandgavetheKansasCityoutfielderthesingle.Randleexplainedhewasmerelyyellingattheballnottostayfair.TheRoyalswon8-5.
2009—DaisukeMatsuzakaandtherestofBoston’spitcherstiedamodern-dayrecordwithsixwildpitches.Matsuzakatiedafranchiserecordset80yearsagowithfour,whilerelieversMannyDelcarmenandJustinMastersonalsosentcatcherGeorgeKottarasscrambling.Itwasjustthefifthtimesince1900thatateamthrewsixwildpitchesinagame.
2010—FloridaInternational’sGarrettWittelsextendedhishittingstreakto50games,afterathird-inningsingleagainstWesternKentucky.WittelsmovedwithineightgamesofmatchingtheNCAADivisionIrecordof58,setbyOklahomaState’sRobinVenturain1987.
2012—TaylorSewittthrew11shutoutinningsofrelief,enteringthegamewithnooutsinthefirst,tohelpManhattanCollegebeatCanisius3-2,fortheschool’ssecondstraightMetroAtlanticAthleticConferencetitle.
MidwestLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|24
|18
|.571
|5
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|20
|20
|.500
|8
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|18
|23
|.439
|10½
|Lansing(Oakland)
|16
|25
|.390
|12½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|16
|26
|.381
|13
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|26
|15
|.634
|1
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|25
|17
|.595
|2½
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|17
|24
|.415
|10
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|16
|26
|.381
|11½
|Beloit(Miami)
|14
|27
|.341
|13
Wednesday
GreatLakes4,SouthBend3
Wisconsin5,CedarRapids1
LakeCounty5,Peoria1,8inn.
Beloit11,Lansing4
QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,susp.
DaytonatWestMichigan,susp.
Thursday
QuadCities6,TINCAPS2,gm1
TINCAPS6,QuadCities2,gm2
Dayton5,WestMichigan0,gm1
DaytonatWestMichigan,gm2,late
SouthBend5,GreatLakes0
LakeCounty3,Peoria2
CedarRapids9,Wisconsin0
LansingatBeloit,ppd.
Today
DaytonatWestMichigan,6:35p.m.
GreatLakesatSouthBend,7:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.
LakeCountyatPeoria,7:35p.m.
WisconsinatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.
LansingatBeloit,7:35p.m.
GAMEONE
RIVERBANDITS6,
TINCAPS2
|QuadCities
|FortWayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tolbertss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Daless
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandezcf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rosiercf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Treshc
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Acostarf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Emshoffdh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Basabe1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stronachdh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dixonlf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kernerc
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Negretrf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ilarrazalf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shrum1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
QuadCities
2B—Tresh,Emshoff,Kerner.HR—Negret,Tresh.LOB—QuadCities8,FortWayne8.E—Dale.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
QuadCities
|Monke
|2 1/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|SimnliW,4-0
|2 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|NeuweilrH,1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chamberlain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
FortWayne
|VelaL,1-2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Bencomo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Denz
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
WP—Monke,Vela3.HBP—Rosier(byMonke),Reyes(bySimonelli).Umpires—HP:EmmaCharlesworth-Seiler.1B:BryanVanVranken.T—2:35.A—2,436.
GAMETWO
TINCAPS6,
RIVERBANDITS2
|QuadCities
|FortWayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tolbertss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Daless
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandezcf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosiercf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Gentrydh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Acostarf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Emshoffc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Gonzalez2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lopezdh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dixonlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stronch1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Batesrf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Vilarc
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCullgh3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarrazalf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Familia1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|25
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|25
|6
|6
|4
|QuadCities
|001
|100
|0—2
|FortWayne
|032
|010
|x—6
2B—Tolbert,Stronach,Vilar.HR—Familia.LOB—QuadCities10,FortWayne3.SB—Reyes,Rosier2,Basabe2.CS—Gonzalez.E—Bates.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
QuadCities
|MurdockL,0-1
|3
|4
|5
|1
|2
|5
|Paulino
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
FortWayne
|Contreras
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|ThwaitsW,1-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Boyd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP—Contreras2.HBP—Genrty(byBoyd).Umpires—HP:CalebMartin.1B:BryanVanVranken.T—2:03.A—3,219.
