Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 32 13 .711 6-4 W-3 17-7 15-6
TampaBay 26 18 .591 6-4 L-1 15-10 11-8
Toronto 23 20 .535 8 6-4 W-1 14-8 9-12
Boston 20 23 .465 11 3 7-3 L-1 10-10 10-13
Baltimore 18 27 .400 14 6 4-6 L-2 12-11 6-16

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 27 18 .600 7-3 L-2 15-10 12-8
Chicago 22 21 .512 4 1 6-4 W-1 10-11 12-10
Cleveland 18 23 .439 7 4 3-7 L-3 8-8 10-15
Detroit 16 28 .364 10½ 5-5 W-2 10-13 6-15
KansasCity 15 28 .349 11 8 3-7 W-1 8-15 7-13

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 29 16 .644 6-4 W-2 14-6 15-10
LosAngeles 27 18 .600 2 5-5 L-1 15-9 12-9
Texas 19 23 .452 6-4 W-1 10-12 9-11
Oakland 19 27 .413 10½ 4-6 W-2 6-14 13-13
Seattle 18 27 .400 11 6 2-8 L-2 10-9 8-18

Today

Baltimore(Bradish1-3)atBoston(Whitlock1-1),7:10p.m.

Cleveland(Bieber1-3)atDetroit(Faedo1-1),7:10p.m.

N.Y.Yankees(Taillon4-1)atTampaBay(Springs2-1),7:10p.m.

KansasCity(Keller1-4)atMinnesota(Ober1-1),8:10p.m.

Toronto(Manoah5-1)atL.A.Angels(Silseth1-1),9:38p.m.

Houston(Verlander6-1)atSeattle(Flexen1-6),9:40p.m.

Texas(Gray1-2)atOakland(Irvin2-2),9:40p.m.

Thursday

N.Y.Yankees7,TampaBay2

Detroit4,Cleveland3

KansasCity3,Minnesota2

BostonatChicagoWhiteSox,late

TorontoatL.A.Angels,late

TexasatOakland,late

Saturday

BaltimoreatBoston,noon,gm1

BaltimoreatBoston,6p.m.,gm2

KansasCityatMinnesota,2:10p.m.

TexasatOakland,4:07p.m.

ClevelandatDetroit,4:10p.m.

YankeesatTampaBay,4:10p.m.

CubsatWhiteSox,7:15p.m.

TorontoatL.A.Angels,10:07p.m.

HoustonatSeattle,10:10p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 29 17 .630 6-4 L-2 13-8 16-9
Atlanta 21 24 .467 5-5 L-1 12-13 9-11
Philadelphia 21 24 .467 4-6 W-1 11-13 10-11
Miami 18 24 .429 9 5 4-6 L-2 10-12 8-12
Washington 16 30 .348 13 9 4-6 W-2 7-17 9-13

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 29 16 .644 7-3 W-3 14-6 15-10
St.Louis 24 20 .545 5-5 L-2 11-10 13-10
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 10 4-6 W-1 11-14 7-11
Chicago 18 26 .409 10½ 6 4-6 L-2 7-15 11-11
Cincinnati 14 30 .318 14½ 10 5-5 W-2 7-11 7-19

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 29 14 .674 8-2 L-1 15-5 14-9
SanDiego 28 16 .636 7-3 L-2 11-9 17-7
SanFrancisco 24 19 .558 5 4-6 W-2 13-11 11-8
Arizona 23 22 .511 7 5-5 W-2 12-11 11-11
Colorado 20 24 .455 4 3-7 L-2 14-11 6-13

Today

SanFrancisco(Rodón4-3)atCincinnati(TBD),6:40p.m.

Colorado(Gomber2-4)atWashington(Sanchez3-3),7:05p.m.

Philadelphia(Eflin1-3)atN.Y.Mets(Carrasco4-1),7:10p.m.

Miami(Rogers2-5)atAtlanta(Anderson3-3),7:20p.m.

Milwaukee(Woodruff5-2)atSt.Louis(Hudson3-2),8:15p.m.

L.A.Dodgers(Gonsolin4-0)atArizona(Bumgarner2-2),9:40p.m.

Pittsburgh(Quintana1-2)atSanDiego(Manaea2-3),9:40p.m.

Thursday

Cincinnati20,ChicagoCubs5

Washington7,Colorado3

Philadelphia4,Atlanta1

Milwaukee4,St.Louis3

L.A.DodgersatArizona,late

Saturday

MilwaukeeatSt.Louis,2:15p.m.

ColoradoatWashington,4:05p.m.

MiamiatAtlanta,4:10p.m.

SanFranciscoatCincinnati,4p.m.

CubsatWhiteSox,7:15p.m.

L.A.DodgersatArizona,7:15p.m.

PhiladelphiaatN.Y.Mets,7:15p.m.

PittsburghatSanDiego,10:10p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

CINCINNATI20,

CHICAGOCUBS5

Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Morelcf 5 1 2 0 Senzelcf 4 3 4 1
Contrerasc 2 1 1 1 Drury3b 6 1 2 3
Higginsc 1 0 0 0 Phamdh 4 2 2 3
Happlf 3 2 1 1 Votto1b 3 1 0 0
Suzukirf 2 0 1 0 Lopez2b 1 0 0 0
Ortegarf 2 0 1 0 Stphnsnc 5 3 3 2
Schwindeldh 4 0 1 2 Farmerss 4 3 4 5
Wisdom3b 4 0 0 0 Aquinorf 1 0 1 0
Rivas1b 4 0 0 0 Nqph-rf 2 2 0 0
Hoernerss 4 1 1 1 AlmraJrlf 5 3 3 3
Villar2b 4 0 0 0 Rnlds2b-1b 3 2 1 3
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 38 20 20 20
Chicago 210 020 000—5
Cincinnati 028 012 25x—20

E—Hoffman(1).DP—Chicago1,Cincinnati1.LOB—Chicago6,Cincinnati5.2B—Schwindel(7),Morel(2),Aquino(2),Pham(6),Drury(10).3B—Reynolds(1).HR—Hoerner(3),Contreras(6),Happ(5),Farmer2(3).SB—Morel(2),Suzuki(3).SF—Pham2(2),Reynolds(1).S—Farmer(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

SteeleL,1-5 2 7 7 7 2 2
Effross 1 3 3 3 1 0
Hughes 2 1 1 1 0 0
Martin 1 3 2 2 1 1
Wick 1 1 2 2 2 1
Simmons 1 5 5 5 1 0

Cincinnati

GreeneW,2-6 5 7 5 5 2 6
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kuhnel 2 1 0 0 0 1
Solomon 1 0 0 0 0 0

Steelepitchedto5battersinthe3rd.HBP—Kuhnel(Contreras).Umpires—Home,WillLittle;First,ChrisConroy;Second,CarlosTorres;Third,DanMerzel.T—3:10.A—13,578(42,319).

AMERICANLEAGUE

DETROIT4,

CLEVELAND3

Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Strawcf 4 1 1 0 Grossmnlf 4 2 2 0
Rosarioss 3 1 1 0 Schoop2b 3 1 1 1
Ramírezdh 4 0 1 0 Cabreradh 4 0 3 2
Miller2b 4 0 1 2 Báezss 3 0 1 1
Naylor1b 4 0 0 0 Candlrio3b 4 0 0 0
Gonzalezrf 4 0 2 0 Torklson1b 3 0 0 0
Clement3b 4 0 0 0 Cameronrf 4 0 1 0
Mercadolf 4 1 1 0 Barnhartc 4 0 0 0
Mailec 3 0 1 1 Hillcf 4 1 1 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 33 4 9 4

Cleveland 003 000 000—3 Detroit 120 000 001—4

E—Torkelson(1).LOB—Cleveland5,Detroit10.2B—Maile(5),Gonzalez(1),Grossman(6),Schoop(7).SF—Schoop(1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Pilkington 3 1/3 7 3 3 4 4
DeLosSntos 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Morgan 3 0 0 0 0 3
StephanL,2-2 1/3 2 1 1 0 1

Detroit Skubal 7 5 3 3 1 5 Foley 1 2 0 0 0 0 SotoW,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP—Morgan(Báez).WP—Stephan.

Umpires—Home,DougEddings;First,ChrisSegal;Second,BillMiller;Third,MalachiMoore.T—2:52.A—12,764(41,083).

LATEWEDNESDAY

HOUSTON2,

CLEVELAND1

Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Strawcf 4 0 0 0 Altuve2b 4 0 1 0
Rosariolf 4 0 1 0 Brantleylf 2 0 0 1
Ramírez3b 3 0 1 0 Brgmn3b 4 0 1 0
Miller1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarezdh 2 1 0 0
Naylordh 3 1 0 0 Gurriel1b 4 0 2 0
Giménezss 4 0 1 0 Díazss 4 0 0 0
Clement2b 4 0 1 0 Castroc 1 0 1 1
Kwanrf 3 0 0 0 Dubóncf 3 0 0 0
Hedgesc 2 0 0 0 Sirirf 3 1 2 0
Totals 31 1 4 0 Totals 27 2 7 2

Cleveland 000 000 100—1 Houston 000 011 00x—2

E—Quantrill(2).DP—Cleveland2,Houston0.LOB—Cleveland6,Houston7.2B—Ramírez(11),Siri(4).SB—Siri(4).SF—Brantley(1),Castro(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

QuantrillL,1/3 6 6 2 2 4 3
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 3

Houston

JavierW,3-2 5 2/3 3 0 0 1 9
StanekH,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
TaylorH,4 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
NerisH,8 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
MonteroH,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
PresslyS,7 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Neris.Umpires—Home,JuniorValentine;First,SeanBarber;Second,DavidRackley;Third,LarryVanover.T—3:00.A—25,412(41,168).

CHICAGOWHITESOX3,

BOSTON1

Boston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernándezcf 4 0 1 0 Andersnss 4 0 0 0
Devers3b 5 0 1 0 Vaughnrf 4 0 1 0
Martinezdh 3 1 2 0 Mncada3b 4 0 0 0
Dalbecpr 0 0 0 0 Abreu1b 2 1 1 0
Bogaertsss 3 0 1 0 Pollocklf 4 1 0 0
Verdugolf 4 0 1 1 Burgerdh 3 1 1 3
Story2b 4 0 0 0 Engelcf 3 0 0 0
Cordero1b 4 0 0 0 McGuirec 2 0 1 0
Vázquezc 2 0 0 0 Hrrison2b 3 0 1 0
BradleyJr.rf 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 3 5 3
Boston 100 000 000—1
Chicago 000 030 00x—3

E—Devers(3).DP—Boston1,Chicago1.LOB—Boston12,Chicago5.2B—Abreu(10).HR—Burger(3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

HillL,1-2 5 2 3 2 1 1
Houck 3 3 0 0 2 3

Chicago

GiolitoW,3-1 6 5 1 1 4 7
BummerH,8 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
GrvmnH,10 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
KellyH,6 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
HndriksS,14 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 1

Umpires—Home,RyanWills;First,ToddTichenor;Second,JohnBacon;Third,AlanPorter.T—2:58.A—21,075(40,615).

ThisDateinBaseball

Today

1937—CarlHubbell,workinginrelieffortheNewYorkGiants,wonhis24thstraightgameovertwoseasons.HubbellpitchedtwoinningsandMelOtthitaninth-inninghomeruntobeattheCincinnatiReds3-2.Hubbell’sstringstartedJuly17,1936.

1955—NormZauchinoftheBostonRedSoxknockedin10runswiththreehomerunsandadoubleinthefirstfiveinningsofa16-0victoryovertheWashingtonSenators.

1968—MontrealandSanDiegowereawardedNationalLeaguefranchisesastheleagueexpandedforthefirsttimeinsevenyears.

1981—Seattle’sLennyRandledroppedtohishandsandkneesinanattemptto“encourage”AmosOtis’slowrollertogofoul.UmpireLarryMcCoyaccusedtheMarinerthirdbasemanofblowingtheballfoulandgavetheKansasCityoutfielderthesingle.Randleexplainedhewasmerelyyellingattheballnottostayfair.TheRoyalswon8-5.

2009—DaisukeMatsuzakaandtherestofBoston’spitcherstiedamodern-dayrecordwithsixwildpitches.Matsuzakatiedafranchiserecordset80yearsagowithfour,whilerelieversMannyDelcarmenandJustinMastersonalsosentcatcherGeorgeKottarasscrambling.Itwasjustthefifthtimesince1900thatateamthrewsixwildpitchesinagame.

2010—FloridaInternational’sGarrettWittelsextendedhishittingstreakto50games,afterathird-inningsingleagainstWesternKentucky.WittelsmovedwithineightgamesofmatchingtheNCAADivisionIrecordof58,setbyOklahomaState’sRobinVenturain1987.

2012—TaylorSewittthrew11shutoutinningsofrelief,enteringthegamewithnooutsinthefirst,tohelpManhattanCollegebeatCanisius3-2,fortheschool’ssecondstraightMetroAtlanticAthleticConferencetitle.

MidwestLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 28 12 .700
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 24 18 .571 5
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 20 20 .500 8
W.Michigan(Detroit) 18 23 .439 10½
Lansing(Oakland) 16 25 .390 12½
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 16 26 .381 13

WestDivision

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 27 14 .659
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 26 15 .634 1
SouthBend(Cubs) 25 17 .595
Peoria(St.Louis) 17 24 .415 10
QuadCities(K.C.) 16 26 .381 11½
Beloit(Miami) 14 27 .341 13

Wednesday

GreatLakes4,SouthBend3

Wisconsin5,CedarRapids1

LakeCounty5,Peoria1,8inn.

Beloit11,Lansing4

QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,susp.

DaytonatWestMichigan,susp.

Thursday

QuadCities6,TINCAPS2,gm1

TINCAPS6,QuadCities2,gm2

Dayton5,WestMichigan0,gm1

DaytonatWestMichigan,gm2,late

SouthBend5,GreatLakes0

LakeCounty3,Peoria2

CedarRapids9,Wisconsin0

LansingatBeloit,ppd.

Today

DaytonatWestMichigan,6:35p.m.

GreatLakesatSouthBend,7:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.

LakeCountyatPeoria,7:35p.m.

WisconsinatCedarRapids,7:35p.m.

LansingatBeloit,7:35p.m.

GAMEONE

RIVERBANDITS6,

TINCAPS2

QuadCities FortWayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tolbertss 4 1 2 0 Daless 5 0 1 0
Hernandezcf 4 1 0 0 Rosiercf 3 0 1 0
Treshc 5 2 2 3 Acostarf 4 0 0 0
Emshoffdh 5 1 2 0 Basabe1b 4 0 1 0
Wilson2b 4 0 0 0 Lopez3b 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez3b 4 0 0 0 Stronachdh 4 1 1 0
Dixonlf 3 0 1 1 Kernerc 4 1 1 2
Negretrf 3 1 1 1 Ilarrazalf 3 0 0 0
Shrum1b 4 0 1 0 Reyes2b 2 0 1 0
Totals 36 6 9 5 Totals 33 2 6 2

QuadCities 311 000 001—6 FortWayne 020 000 000—2

2B—Tresh,Emshoff,Kerner.HR—Negret,Tresh.LOB—QuadCities8,FortWayne8.E—Dale.

IP H R ER BB SO

QuadCities

Monke 2 1/3 3 2 2 1 0
SimnliW,4-0 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
NeuweilrH,1 3 2 0 0 1 1
Chamberlain 1 0 0 0 1 1

FortWayne

VelaL,1-2 3 5 5 5 2 5
Bencomo 3 3 0 0 0 7
Denz 3 1 1 1 2 7

WP—Monke,Vela3.HBP—Rosier(byMonke),Reyes(bySimonelli).Umpires—HP:EmmaCharlesworth-Seiler.1B:BryanVanVranken.T—2:35.A—2,436.

GAMETWO

TINCAPS6,

RIVERBANDITS2

QuadCities FortWayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tolbertss 4 0 2 0 Daless 3 0 0 0
Hernandezcf 3 0 1 0 Rosiercf 2 2 1 0
Gentrydh 2 1 1 0 Acostarf 3 0 0 0
Emshoffc 3 0 0 0 Basabe3b 3 2 1 1
Gonzalez2b 2 0 1 0 Lopezdh 3 1 1 0
Dixonlf 4 0 0 0 Stronch1b 2 1 1 1
Batesrf 1 0 0 1 Vilarc 3 0 1 0
McCullgh3b 3 0 0 0 Ilarrazalf 3 0 0 0
Familia1b 3 1 1 1 Reyes2b 3 0 1 2
Totals 25 2 6 2 Totals 25 6 6 4
QuadCities 001 100 0—2
FortWayne 032 010 x—6

2B—Tolbert,Stronach,Vilar.HR—Familia.LOB—QuadCities10,FortWayne3.SB—Reyes,Rosier2,Basabe2.CS—Gonzalez.E—Bates.

IP H R ER BB SO

QuadCities

MurdockL,0-1 3 4 5 1 2 5
Paulino 3 2 1 0 0 2

FortWayne

Contreras 4 5 2 2 3 7
ThwaitsW,1-2 2 0 0 0 3 2
Boyd 1 1 0 0 1 3

WP—Contreras2.HBP—Genrty(byBoyd).Umpires—HP:CalebMartin.1B:BryanVanVranken.T—2:03.A—3,219.

