The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atCincinnati OFF SanFrancisco OFF
Colorado -112 atWashington -104
atNYMets -124 Philadelphia +104
atAtlanta OFF Miami OFF
atSt.Louis OFF Milwaukee OFF
atSanDiego -201 Pittsburgh +171
LADodgers -176 atArizona +153

AmericanLeague

Cleveland -170 atDetroit +147
NYYankees -115 atTampaBay -105
atBoston OFF Baltimore OFF
atMinnesota -182 KansasCity +157
Toronto -115 atLAAngels -105
Houston -193 atSeattle +166
Texas -126 atOakland +107

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atBoston (201) Miami

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -176 atSt.Louis +146

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  