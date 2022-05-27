Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atCincinnati
|OFF
|SanFrancisco
|OFF
|Colorado
|-112
|atWashington
|-104
|atNYMets
|-124
|Philadelphia
|+104
|atAtlanta
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|atSt.Louis
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|atSanDiego
|-201
|Pittsburgh
|+171
|LADodgers
|-176
|atArizona
|+153
AmericanLeague
|Cleveland
|-170
|atDetroit
|+147
|NYYankees
|-115
|atTampaBay
|-105
|atBoston
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|atMinnesota
|-182
|KansasCity
|+157
|Toronto
|-115
|atLAAngels
|-105
|Houston
|-193
|atSeattle
|+166
|Texas
|-126
|atOakland
|+107
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atBoston
|8½
|(201)
|Miami
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-176
|atSt.Louis
|+146
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story