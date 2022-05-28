The Journal Gazette
 
ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee OFF atSt.Louis OFF
atWashington -120 Colorado +102
atCincinnati OFF SanFrancisco OFF
atAtlanta -127 Miami +108
atNYMets -127 Philadelphia +108
LADodgers -156 atArizona +132
atSanDiego -220 Pittsburgh +185

AmericanLeague

atBoston -154 Baltimore +132
atMinnesota -184 KansasCity +154
Texas -112 atOakland -104
Cleveland -154 atDetroit +130
N.YYankees -147 atTampaBay +128
Toronto -112 atLAAngels -107
Houston -130 atSeattle +110

Interleague

atChicagoWS OFF ChicagoCubs OFF

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina OFF atNYRangers OFF

