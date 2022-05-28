Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|atSt.Louis
|OFF
|atWashington
|-120
|Colorado
|+102
|atCincinnati
|OFF
|SanFrancisco
|OFF
|atAtlanta
|-127
|Miami
|+108
|atNYMets
|-127
|Philadelphia
|+108
|LADodgers
|-156
|atArizona
|+132
|atSanDiego
|-220
|Pittsburgh
|+185
AmericanLeague
|atBoston
|-154
|Baltimore
|+132
|atMinnesota
|-184
|KansasCity
|+154
|Texas
|-112
|atOakland
|-104
|Cleveland
|-154
|atDetroit
|+130
|N.YYankees
|-147
|atTampaBay
|+128
|Toronto
|-112
|atLAAngels
|-107
|Houston
|-130
|atSeattle
|+110
Interleague
|atChicagoWS
|OFF
|ChicagoCubs
|OFF
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|OFF
|atNYRangers
|OFF
