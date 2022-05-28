Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
MLB—Suspendedfree-agentPCarlosMartínez80-gameswithoutpayaftertestingpositiveforaper-formance-enhancingsubstance,inviolationofMinorLeagueBaseball’sJointDrugPreventionandTreatmentProgram.
AmericanLeague
MINNESOTATWINS—ReinstatedLHPDannyCoulombefromhisrehabassignmentandfromthe15-dayIL.PlacedOFGilbertoCelestinoontheCOVID-19IL.
NEWYORKYANKEES—TransferredRHPChadGreenfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayILandINFJoshDonaldsonfromtheCOVID-19ILtothe10-dayinjuredlist,retroactivetoMay24.
SEATTLEMARINERS—DesignatedRHPRileyO’Brienforassignment.SelectedthecontractofLHPRoe-nisEliasfromTacoma(PCL).
NationalLeague
ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledLHPTylerHoltonfromReno(PCL).OptionedRHPLuisFriastoReno.
CINCINNATIREDS—TransferredLHPJustinWilsonfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.ReinstatedLHPRossDetwilerfromthebereavementlist.Optioned3BColinMoranandRHPJaredSolomontoLouis-ville(IL).SelectedthecontractofRHPGrahamAshcraftfromLouisville.
COLORADOROCKIES—ReinstatedRHPRobertStephesonfromtheCOVID-19IL.OptionedRHPJustinLawrencetoAlbuquerque(PCL).
LOSANGELESDODGERS—RecalledRHPRyanPepiotfromOklahomaCity(PCL).OptionedRHPPhilBickfordtoOklahomaCity.
NEWYORKMETS—PlacedOFTravisJankowskionthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay26.OptionedLHPThomasSzapuckitoSyracuse(IL),retroactivetoMay25.RecalledRHPsYoanLopezandSteveNogosekfromSyracuse.
PITTSBURGHPIRATES—Placed1BYoshiTsutsugoonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay25.RecalledINF/OFTucupitaMarcanofromAltoona(EL).
SANFRANCISCOGIANTS—ReinstatedLHPJakeMcGeefromhisrehabassignmentandthe15-dayIL.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CLEVELANDBROWNS—SignedTEDavidNjokutoafour-yearcontractextension.
HOCKEY
ECHL
UTAHGRIZZLIES—ActivatedFJohnnyWalkerfromreserve.PLacedDAustinCrossleyonreserve.
