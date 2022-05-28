The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB—Suspendedfree-agentPCarlosMartínez80-gameswithoutpayaftertestingpositiveforaper-formance-enhancingsubstance,inviolationofMinorLeagueBaseball’sJointDrugPreventionandTreatmentProgram.

AmericanLeague

MINNESOTATWINS—ReinstatedLHPDannyCoulombefromhisrehabassignmentandfromthe15-dayIL.PlacedOFGilbertoCelestinoontheCOVID-19IL.

NEWYORKYANKEES—TransferredRHPChadGreenfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayILandINFJoshDonaldsonfromtheCOVID-19ILtothe10-dayinjuredlist,retroactivetoMay24.

SEATTLEMARINERS—DesignatedRHPRileyO’Brienforassignment.SelectedthecontractofLHPRoe-nisEliasfromTacoma(PCL).

NationalLeague

ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledLHPTylerHoltonfromReno(PCL).OptionedRHPLuisFriastoReno.

CINCINNATIREDS—TransferredLHPJustinWilsonfromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.ReinstatedLHPRossDetwilerfromthebereavementlist.Optioned3BColinMoranandRHPJaredSolomontoLouis-ville(IL).SelectedthecontractofRHPGrahamAshcraftfromLouisville.

COLORADOROCKIES—ReinstatedRHPRobertStephesonfromtheCOVID-19IL.OptionedRHPJustinLawrencetoAlbuquerque(PCL).

LOSANGELESDODGERS—RecalledRHPRyanPepiotfromOklahomaCity(PCL).OptionedRHPPhilBickfordtoOklahomaCity.

NEWYORKMETS—PlacedOFTravisJankowskionthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay26.OptionedLHPThomasSzapuckitoSyracuse(IL),retroactivetoMay25.RecalledRHPsYoanLopezandSteveNogosekfromSyracuse.

PITTSBURGHPIRATES—Placed1BYoshiTsutsugoonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay25.RecalledINF/OFTucupitaMarcanofromAltoona(EL).

SANFRANCISCOGIANTS—ReinstatedLHPJakeMcGeefromhisrehabassignmentandthe15-dayIL.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CLEVELANDBROWNS—SignedTEDavidNjokutoafour-yearcontractextension.

HOCKEY

ECHL

UTAHGRIZZLIES—ActivatedFJohnnyWalkerfromreserve.PLacedDAustinCrossleyonreserve.

