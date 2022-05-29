The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am

AUTO RACING

Indianapolis500

Qualifying

Sunday’squalifying;Racetoday

AtSpeedway,Ind.

LapLength:2.5miles

(Carnumberinparentheses)

1.(9)ScottDixon,234.046mph.

2.(10)AlexPalou,233.499

3.(21)RinusVeeKay,233.385

4.(33)EdCarpenter,233.08

5.(8)MarcusEricsson,232.764

6.(1)TonyKanaan,232.372

7.(5)PatoO’Ward,232.705

8.(7)FelixRosenqvist,232.182

9.(28)RomainGrosjean,231.999

10.(51)TakumaSato,231.67

11.(12)WillPower,231.534

12.(48)JimmieJohnson,231.264

13.(18)DavidMalukas,231.607

14.(2)JosefNewgarden,231.58

15.(23)SantinoFerrucci,231.508

16.(60)SimonPagenaud,231.275

17.(11)J.R.Hildebrand,231.112

18.(20)ConorDaly,Chevrolet,230.999

19.(77)CallumIlott,Chevrolet,230.961

20.(27)AlexanderRossi,Honda,230.812

21.(15)GrahamRahal,230.766

22.(24)SageKaram,Chevrolet,230.464

23.(98)MarcoAndretti,230.345

24.(29)DevlinDeFrancesco,230.326

25.(26)ColtonHerta,230.235

26.(3)ScottMcLaughlin,230.154

27.(27)HelioCastroneves,229.63

28.(14)KyleKirkwood,229.406

29.(4)DaltonKellett,228.916

30.(6)JuanPabloMontoya,228.622

31.(30)ChristianLundgaard,227.053

32.(45)JackHarvey,226.851

33.(25)StefanWilson,noattempts

CupSeries

Coca-Cola600

Lineup

AfterSaturdayqualifying;racetoday

AtConcord,N.C.

Laplength:1.50miles

(Carnumberinparentheses)

1.(11)D.Hamlin,Toyota,183.680mph.

2.(45)KurtBusch,Toyota,183.661.

3.(20)ChristopherBell,Toyota,183.655.

4.(18)KyleBusch,Toyota,183.505.

5.(24)WilliamByron,Chevy,182.927.

6.(2)AustinCindric,Ford,182.303.

7.(23)BubbaWallace,Toyota,182.291.

8.(8)TylerReddick,Chevrolet,182.199.

9.(48)AlexBowman,Chevrolet,182.168.

10.(34)M.McDowell,Ford,181.087.

11.(12)RyanBlaney,Ford,182.328.

12.(99)DanielSuárez,Chevy,181.812.

13.(9)ChaseElliott,Chevrolet,181.690.

14.(19)MartinTruexJr,Toyota,181.665.

15.(14)ChaseBriscoe,Ford,181.452.

16.(3)AustinDillon,Chevrolet,181.074.

17.(21)HarrisonBurton,Ford,180.814.

18.(4)KevinHarvick,Ford,180.796.

19.(17)ChrisBuescher,Ford,180.517.

20.(31)JustinHaley,Chevrolet,180.427.

21.(41)ColeCuster,Ford,180.427.

22.(1)RossChastain,Chevy,180.325.

23.(22)JoeyLogano,Ford,180.036.

24.(10)AricAlmirola,Ford,179.880.

25.(43)ErikJones,Chevrolet,179.880.

26.(15)RyanPreece,Ford,179.158.

27.(16)NoahGragson,Chevy,178.879.

28.(42)TyDillon,Chevrolet,178.672.

29.(47)R.StenhouseJr,Chevy,178.619.

30.(38)ToddGilliland,Ford,178.118.

31.(78)BJMcLeod,Ford,177.229.

32.(77)JoshBilicki,Chevrolet,175.730.

33.(51)CodyWare,Ford,174.430.

34.(50)KazGrala,Chevrolet,169.364.

35.(6)BradKeselowski,Ford,92.152.

36.(5)KyleLarson,Chevrolet,.000.

37.(7)CoreyLajoie,Chevrolet,.000.

Xfinity

ALSCOUNIFORMS300

AtConcord,N.C.

Laplength:1.50miles

(Startpositioninparentheses)

1.(4)JoshBerry,Chev.,200laps,59pts.

2.(36)TyGibbs,Toyota,200,42.

3.(1)SamMayer,Chevrolet,200,47.

4.(7)NoahGragson,Chevrolet,200,41.

5.(3)RyanPreece,Ford,200,0.

6.(10)DanielHemric,Chevrolet,200,39.

7.(2)JustinAllgaier,Chevrolet,199,49.

8.(18)SheldonCreed,Chev.,199,32.

9.(6)TrevorBayne,Toyota,199,35.

10.(33)MyattSnider,Chevrolet,199,27.

11.(14)BrettMoffitt,Chevrolet,199,28.

12.(15)JebBurton,Chevrolet,199,25.

13.(29)RyanEllis,Chevrolet,199,24.

14.(20)AustinHill,Chevrolet,199,23.

15.(25)BayleyCurrey,Chev.,198,22.

16.(5)BrandonJones,Toyota,198,23.

17.(32)BrandonBrown,Chev.,198,20.

18.(16)JJYeley,Ford,198,19.

19.(8)AJAllmendinger,Chev.,198,30.

20.(27)MattMills,Chevrolet,198,17.

21.(34)GarrettSmithley,Chev.,197,16.

22.(23)JeremyClements,Chev.,197,15.

23.(35)CjMcLaughlin,Ford,196,14.

24.(28)ShaneLee,Chevrolet,196,13.

25.(37)RileyHerbst,Ford,196,12.

26.(17)RyanVargas,Chevrolet,187,11.

27.(26)JoshWilliams,Chev.,,175,10.

28.(31)NicholasSanchez,Chev.,173,9.

29.(12)LandonCassill,Chev.,131,8.

30.(11)StefanParsons,Chev.,119,7.

31.(13)AustinDillon,Chevrolet,109,0.

32.(22)RyanSieg,Ford,109,5.

33.(30)AnthonyAlfredo,Chev.,109,4.

34.(24)JoeGrafJr,Ford,109,3.

35.(19)BrennanPoole,Chevrolet,71,0.

36.(21)KyleWeatherman,Chev.,41,1.

37.(38)JeffreyEarnhardt,Toyota,41,1.

38.(9)TimmyHill,Toyota,25,0.

RaceStatistics

Avg.SpeedofWinner:117.553mph.

TimeofRace:2hrs,33mins,7secs.

MarginofVictory:18.039seconds.

CautionFlags:8for44laps.

LeadChanges:12among5drivers.

LapLeaders:S.Mayer0-2;R.Preece3;N.Gragson4-35;J.Berry36-45;J.Allgaier46-94;J.Berry95-109;R.Preece110-118;J.Berry119-158;N.Gragson159-162;J.Allgaier163-175;J.Berry176;J.Allgaier177;J.Berry178-200

LeadersSummary(Driver,TimesLed,LapsLed):J.Berry,5timesfor89laps;J.Allgaier,3timesfor63laps;N.Gragson,2timesfor36laps;R.Preece,2timesfor10laps;S.Mayer,1timefor2laps.

Wins:T.Gibbs,3;N.Gragson,2;A.Allmendinger,1;J.Allgaier,1;J.Berry,1;B.Jones,1;A.Hill,1.

Top16inPoints:1.A.Allmendinger,500;2.N.Gragson,456;3.T.Gibbs,448;4.J.Allgaier,423;5.J.Berry,411;6.B.Jones,377;7.S.Mayer,376;8.R.Herbst,350;9.A.Hill,342;10.L.Cassill,326;11.R.Sieg,319;12.D.Hemric,312;13.A.Alfredo,272;14.J.Burton,249;15.S.Creed,233;16.B.Brown,228.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  