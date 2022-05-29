Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
AUTO RACING
Indianapolis500
Qualifying
Sunday’squalifying;Racetoday
AtSpeedway,Ind.
LapLength:2.5miles
(Carnumberinparentheses)
1.(9)ScottDixon,234.046mph.
2.(10)AlexPalou,233.499
3.(21)RinusVeeKay,233.385
4.(33)EdCarpenter,233.08
5.(8)MarcusEricsson,232.764
6.(1)TonyKanaan,232.372
7.(5)PatoO’Ward,232.705
8.(7)FelixRosenqvist,232.182
9.(28)RomainGrosjean,231.999
10.(51)TakumaSato,231.67
11.(12)WillPower,231.534
12.(48)JimmieJohnson,231.264
13.(18)DavidMalukas,231.607
14.(2)JosefNewgarden,231.58
15.(23)SantinoFerrucci,231.508
16.(60)SimonPagenaud,231.275
17.(11)J.R.Hildebrand,231.112
18.(20)ConorDaly,Chevrolet,230.999
19.(77)CallumIlott,Chevrolet,230.961
20.(27)AlexanderRossi,Honda,230.812
21.(15)GrahamRahal,230.766
22.(24)SageKaram,Chevrolet,230.464
23.(98)MarcoAndretti,230.345
24.(29)DevlinDeFrancesco,230.326
25.(26)ColtonHerta,230.235
26.(3)ScottMcLaughlin,230.154
27.(27)HelioCastroneves,229.63
28.(14)KyleKirkwood,229.406
29.(4)DaltonKellett,228.916
30.(6)JuanPabloMontoya,228.622
31.(30)ChristianLundgaard,227.053
32.(45)JackHarvey,226.851
33.(25)StefanWilson,noattempts
CupSeries
Coca-Cola600
Lineup
AfterSaturdayqualifying;racetoday
AtConcord,N.C.
Laplength:1.50miles
(Carnumberinparentheses)
1.(11)D.Hamlin,Toyota,183.680mph.
2.(45)KurtBusch,Toyota,183.661.
3.(20)ChristopherBell,Toyota,183.655.
4.(18)KyleBusch,Toyota,183.505.
5.(24)WilliamByron,Chevy,182.927.
6.(2)AustinCindric,Ford,182.303.
7.(23)BubbaWallace,Toyota,182.291.
8.(8)TylerReddick,Chevrolet,182.199.
9.(48)AlexBowman,Chevrolet,182.168.
10.(34)M.McDowell,Ford,181.087.
11.(12)RyanBlaney,Ford,182.328.
12.(99)DanielSuárez,Chevy,181.812.
13.(9)ChaseElliott,Chevrolet,181.690.
14.(19)MartinTruexJr,Toyota,181.665.
15.(14)ChaseBriscoe,Ford,181.452.
16.(3)AustinDillon,Chevrolet,181.074.
17.(21)HarrisonBurton,Ford,180.814.
18.(4)KevinHarvick,Ford,180.796.
19.(17)ChrisBuescher,Ford,180.517.
20.(31)JustinHaley,Chevrolet,180.427.
21.(41)ColeCuster,Ford,180.427.
22.(1)RossChastain,Chevy,180.325.
23.(22)JoeyLogano,Ford,180.036.
24.(10)AricAlmirola,Ford,179.880.
25.(43)ErikJones,Chevrolet,179.880.
26.(15)RyanPreece,Ford,179.158.
27.(16)NoahGragson,Chevy,178.879.
28.(42)TyDillon,Chevrolet,178.672.
29.(47)R.StenhouseJr,Chevy,178.619.
30.(38)ToddGilliland,Ford,178.118.
31.(78)BJMcLeod,Ford,177.229.
32.(77)JoshBilicki,Chevrolet,175.730.
33.(51)CodyWare,Ford,174.430.
34.(50)KazGrala,Chevrolet,169.364.
35.(6)BradKeselowski,Ford,92.152.
36.(5)KyleLarson,Chevrolet,.000.
37.(7)CoreyLajoie,Chevrolet,.000.
Xfinity
ALSCOUNIFORMS300
AtConcord,N.C.
Laplength:1.50miles
(Startpositioninparentheses)
1.(4)JoshBerry,Chev.,200laps,59pts.
2.(36)TyGibbs,Toyota,200,42.
3.(1)SamMayer,Chevrolet,200,47.
4.(7)NoahGragson,Chevrolet,200,41.
5.(3)RyanPreece,Ford,200,0.
6.(10)DanielHemric,Chevrolet,200,39.
7.(2)JustinAllgaier,Chevrolet,199,49.
8.(18)SheldonCreed,Chev.,199,32.
9.(6)TrevorBayne,Toyota,199,35.
10.(33)MyattSnider,Chevrolet,199,27.
11.(14)BrettMoffitt,Chevrolet,199,28.
12.(15)JebBurton,Chevrolet,199,25.
13.(29)RyanEllis,Chevrolet,199,24.
14.(20)AustinHill,Chevrolet,199,23.
15.(25)BayleyCurrey,Chev.,198,22.
16.(5)BrandonJones,Toyota,198,23.
17.(32)BrandonBrown,Chev.,198,20.
18.(16)JJYeley,Ford,198,19.
19.(8)AJAllmendinger,Chev.,198,30.
20.(27)MattMills,Chevrolet,198,17.
21.(34)GarrettSmithley,Chev.,197,16.
22.(23)JeremyClements,Chev.,197,15.
23.(35)CjMcLaughlin,Ford,196,14.
24.(28)ShaneLee,Chevrolet,196,13.
25.(37)RileyHerbst,Ford,196,12.
26.(17)RyanVargas,Chevrolet,187,11.
27.(26)JoshWilliams,Chev.,,175,10.
28.(31)NicholasSanchez,Chev.,173,9.
29.(12)LandonCassill,Chev.,131,8.
30.(11)StefanParsons,Chev.,119,7.
31.(13)AustinDillon,Chevrolet,109,0.
32.(22)RyanSieg,Ford,109,5.
33.(30)AnthonyAlfredo,Chev.,109,4.
34.(24)JoeGrafJr,Ford,109,3.
35.(19)BrennanPoole,Chevrolet,71,0.
36.(21)KyleWeatherman,Chev.,41,1.
37.(38)JeffreyEarnhardt,Toyota,41,1.
38.(9)TimmyHill,Toyota,25,0.
RaceStatistics
Avg.SpeedofWinner:117.553mph.
TimeofRace:2hrs,33mins,7secs.
MarginofVictory:18.039seconds.
CautionFlags:8for44laps.
LeadChanges:12among5drivers.
LapLeaders:S.Mayer0-2;R.Preece3;N.Gragson4-35;J.Berry36-45;J.Allgaier46-94;J.Berry95-109;R.Preece110-118;J.Berry119-158;N.Gragson159-162;J.Allgaier163-175;J.Berry176;J.Allgaier177;J.Berry178-200
LeadersSummary(Driver,TimesLed,LapsLed):J.Berry,5timesfor89laps;J.Allgaier,3timesfor63laps;N.Gragson,2timesfor36laps;R.Preece,2timesfor10laps;S.Mayer,1timefor2laps.
Wins:T.Gibbs,3;N.Gragson,2;A.Allmendinger,1;J.Allgaier,1;J.Berry,1;B.Jones,1;A.Hill,1.
Top16inPoints:1.A.Allmendinger,500;2.N.Gragson,456;3.T.Gibbs,448;4.J.Allgaier,423;5.J.Berry,411;6.B.Jones,377;7.S.Mayer,376;8.R.Herbst,350;9.A.Hill,342;10.L.Cassill,326;11.R.Sieg,319;12.D.Hemric,312;13.A.Alfredo,272;14.J.Burton,249;15.S.Creed,233;16.B.Brown,228.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story