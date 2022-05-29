The Journal Gazette
 
BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCEFINALS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

Boston3,Miami3

May17:Miami118,Boston107

May19:Boston127,Miami102

May21:Miami109,Boston103

May23:Boston102,Miami82

May25:Boston93,Miami80

May27:Miami111,Bosto103

Today:BostonatMiami,8:30p.m.

WESTERNCONFERENCE

GoldenState4,Dallas1

May18:GoldenState112,Dallas87

May20:GoldenState126,Dallas117

May22:GoldenState109Dallas100

May24:Dallas119,GoldenState109

May26:GoldenState120,Dallas110

FINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

GoldenStatevs.Miami/Boston

Thu.:Miami/BostonatGoldenSt.,9p.m.

June5:Miami/BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.

June8:GoldenStateatMiami/Boston,9p.m.

June10:GoldenStateatMiami/Boston,9p.m.

x-June13:Miami/BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.

x-June16:GoldenStateatMiami/Boston,9p.m.

x-June19:Miami/BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.

LATEFRIDAY

MIAMI111,

BOSTON103

MIAMI(111):Butler16-2911-1147,Tucker3-43-411,Adebayo3-60-06,Lowry5-144-418,Strus5-120-013,Martin2-40-05,Robinson0-10-00,Oladipo2-64-49,Vincent0-22-22.Totals36-7824-25111.

BOSTON(103):Horford1-80-03,Tatum9-128-830,WilliamsIII5-72-212,Brown6-137-920,Smart4-155-514,Nesmith0-00-00,Williams0-22-22,Pritchard0-10-00,White7-144-522.Totals32-7228-31103.

Miami 29 19 34 29 111
Boston 22 24 29 28 103

3-PointGoals—Miami15-35(Butler4-8,Lowry4-9,Strus3-8,Tucker2-2,Martin1-1,Oladipo1-4,Robinson0-1,Vincent0-2),Boston11-33(Tatum4-7,White4-7,Brown1-3,Horford1-6,Smart1-9,Pritchard0-1).FouledOut—Miami2(Lowry,Strus),Boston1(Brown).Rebounds—Miami37(Adebayo,Butler9),Boston34(Horford,Tatum9).Assists—Miami25(Lowry10),Boston22(Brown,Horford,White5).TotalFouls—Miami27,Boston28.A—19,156(18,624).

SCORINGLEADERS

ThroughMay27

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Doncic,DAL 15 160 104 475 31.7
Antkounmpo,MIL 12 140 91 380 31.7
Jokic,DEN 5 61 28 155 31.0
Morant,MEM 9 81 65 244 27.1
Tatum,BOS 17 148 111 460 27.1
Ingram,NO 6 56 39 162 27.0
Butler,MIA 16 153 103 431 26.9
Durant,BKN 4 32 34 105 26.3
Curry,GS 16 136 83 415 25.9

WNBA

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 2 .750
Washington 6 3 .714 ½
Atlanta 4 3 .571
Chicago 4 3 .571
Indiana 3 7 .300 4
NewYork 1 6 .143

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
LasVegas 8 1 .889
Dallas 5 3 .625
Seattle 4 3 .571 3
LosAngeles 3 6 .333 5
Phoenix 2 5 .286 5
Minnesota 2 6 .250

Saturday

LasVegas83,Chicago76

Connecticut79,Washington71

Today

PhoenixatAtlanta,noon

NewYorkatSeattle,6p.m.

LosAngelesatMinnesota,7p.m.

Monday

Nogamesscheduled

