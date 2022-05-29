Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCEFINALS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
Boston3,Miami3
May17:Miami118,Boston107
May19:Boston127,Miami102
May21:Miami109,Boston103
May23:Boston102,Miami82
May25:Boston93,Miami80
May27:Miami111,Bosto103
Today:BostonatMiami,8:30p.m.
WESTERNCONFERENCE
GoldenState4,Dallas1
May18:GoldenState112,Dallas87
May20:GoldenState126,Dallas117
May22:GoldenState109Dallas100
May24:Dallas119,GoldenState109
May26:GoldenState120,Dallas110
FINALS
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
GoldenStatevs.Miami/Boston
Thu.:Miami/BostonatGoldenSt.,9p.m.
June5:Miami/BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.
June8:GoldenStateatMiami/Boston,9p.m.
June10:GoldenStateatMiami/Boston,9p.m.
x-June13:Miami/BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.
x-June16:GoldenStateatMiami/Boston,9p.m.
x-June19:Miami/BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.
LATEFRIDAY
MIAMI111,
BOSTON103
MIAMI(111):Butler16-2911-1147,Tucker3-43-411,Adebayo3-60-06,Lowry5-144-418,Strus5-120-013,Martin2-40-05,Robinson0-10-00,Oladipo2-64-49,Vincent0-22-22.Totals36-7824-25111.
BOSTON(103):Horford1-80-03,Tatum9-128-830,WilliamsIII5-72-212,Brown6-137-920,Smart4-155-514,Nesmith0-00-00,Williams0-22-22,Pritchard0-10-00,White7-144-522.Totals32-7228-31103.
|Miami
|29
|19
|34
|29
|—
|111
|Boston
|22
|24
|29
|28
|—
|103
3-PointGoals—Miami15-35(Butler4-8,Lowry4-9,Strus3-8,Tucker2-2,Martin1-1,Oladipo1-4,Robinson0-1,Vincent0-2),Boston11-33(Tatum4-7,White4-7,Brown1-3,Horford1-6,Smart1-9,Pritchard0-1).FouledOut—Miami2(Lowry,Strus),Boston1(Brown).Rebounds—Miami37(Adebayo,Butler9),Boston34(Horford,Tatum9).Assists—Miami25(Lowry10),Boston22(Brown,Horford,White5).TotalFouls—Miami27,Boston28.A—19,156(18,624).
SCORINGLEADERS
ThroughMay27
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic,DAL
|15
|160
|104
|475
|31.7
|Antkounmpo,MIL
|12
|140
|91
|380
|31.7
|Jokic,DEN
|5
|61
|28
|155
|31.0
|Morant,MEM
|9
|81
|65
|244
|27.1
|Tatum,BOS
|17
|148
|111
|460
|27.1
|Ingram,NO
|6
|56
|39
|162
|27.0
|Butler,MIA
|16
|153
|103
|431
|26.9
|Durant,BKN
|4
|32
|34
|105
|26.3
|Curry,GS
|16
|136
|83
|415
|25.9
WNBA
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Washington
|6
|3
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Indiana
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|NewYork
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|LasVegas
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|LosAngeles
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Phoenix
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
Saturday
LasVegas83,Chicago76
Connecticut79,Washington71
Today
PhoenixatAtlanta,noon
NewYorkatSeattle,6p.m.
LosAngelesatMinnesota,7p.m.
Monday
Nogamesscheduled
