Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
SanFrancisco -142 atCincinnati +122
atAtlanta -200 Miami +172
atWashington -117 Colorado -103
Milwaukee -132 atSt.Louis +113
atSanDiego -260 Pittsburgh +215
LADodgers -205 atArizona +175
atNYMets -120 Philadelphia +100

AmericanLeague

atBoston -170 Baltimore +150
Cleveland -148 atDetroit +128
atTampaBay -123 NYYankees +103
atMinnesota -177 KansasCity +158
Toronto -112 atLAAngels -104
Texas OFF atOakland OFF
Houston -122 atSeattle +104

Interleague

atWhiteSox -165 Cubs +145

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (195½) atMiami

