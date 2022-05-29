Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|SanFrancisco
|-142
|atCincinnati
|+122
|atAtlanta
|-200
|Miami
|+172
|atWashington
|-117
|Colorado
|-103
|Milwaukee
|-132
|atSt.Louis
|+113
|atSanDiego
|-260
|Pittsburgh
|+215
|LADodgers
|-205
|atArizona
|+175
|atNYMets
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+100
AmericanLeague
|atBoston
|-170
|Baltimore
|+150
|Cleveland
|-148
|atDetroit
|+128
|atTampaBay
|-123
|NYYankees
|+103
|atMinnesota
|-177
|KansasCity
|+158
|Toronto
|-112
|atLAAngels
|-104
|Texas
|OFF
|atOakland
|OFF
|Houston
|-122
|atSeattle
|+104
Interleague
|atWhiteSox
|-165
|Cubs
|+145
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2½
|(195½)
|atMiami
