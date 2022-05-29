Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
MLB—SuspendedCincinnatiRedsOFTommyPhamthree-gamesandfinedhimanundisclosedamountforhisinappropriateconductbeforeagameonMay27againstSanFrancisco.
AmericanLeague
CHICAGOWHITESOX—DesignatedLHPDallasKeuchelforassignment.RecalledINFDannyMendickfromCharlotte(IL).
NationalLeague
CHICAGOCUBS—ActivatedOFClintFrazierfromthe10-dayIL.TransferredOFMichaelHermosillobacktothe10-dayIL.OptionedLHPBrandonHughestoIowa(IL).
CINCINNATIREDS—Assigned2BMaxSchrocktoLouisville(IL)onarehabassignment.
