Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB—SuspendedCincinnatiRedsOFTommyPhamthree-gamesandfinedhimanundisclosedamountforhisinappropriateconductbeforeagameonMay27againstSanFrancisco.

AmericanLeague

CHICAGOWHITESOX—DesignatedLHPDallasKeuchelforassignment.RecalledINFDannyMendickfromCharlotte(IL).

NationalLeague

CHICAGOCUBS—ActivatedOFClintFrazierfromthe10-dayIL.TransferredOFMichaelHermosillobacktothe10-dayIL.OptionedLHPBrandonHughestoIowa(IL).

CINCINNATIREDS—Assigned2BMaxSchrocktoLouisville(IL)onarehabassignment.

