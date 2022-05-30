The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 33 15 .688 5-5 L-2 17-7 16-8
TampaBay 28 19 .596 6-4 W-2 17-11 11-8
Toronto 27 20 .574 7-3 W-5 14-8 13-12
Boston 23 25 .479 10 7-3 W-1 12-12 11-13
Baltimore 20 29 .408 13½ 7 5-5 L-1 12-11 8-18

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 29 19 .604 7-3 W-1 17-11 12-8
Chicago 23 23 .500 5 5-5 W-1 11-13 12-10
Cleveland 19 24 .442 5 3-7 L-1 8-8 11-16
Detroit 17 29 .370 11 4-6 W-1 11-14 6-15
KansasCity 16 30 .348 12 2-8 L-1 8-15 8-15

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 30 18 .625 6-4 W-1 14-6 16-12
LosAngeles 27 22 .551 3-7 L-5 15-13 12-9
Texas 22 24 .478 7 5-5 L-1 10-12 12-12
Seattle 20 28 .417 10 3-7 L-1 12-10 8-18
Oakland 20 30 .400 11 4-6 W-1 7-17 13-13

Today

Minnesota(Bundy3-2)atDetroit(Brieske0-4),1:10p.m.

Houston(Valdez4-2)atOakland(Blackburn5-0),4:07p.m.

KansasCity(Heasley0-2)atCleveland(Plesac1-4),6:10p.m.

Baltimore(Wells1-4)atBoston(Hill1-2),7:10p.m.

TampaBay(Rasmussen5-1)atTexas(Otto2-2),8:05p.m.

Sunday

TampaBay4,N.Y.Yankees2

Detroit2,Cleveland1

Boston12,Baltimore2

Minnesota7,KansasCity3

WhiteSox5,Cubs4,12inn.

Oakland6,Texas5

Toronto11,L.A.Angels10

Houston2,Seattle1

Tuesday

MinnesotaatDetroit,1p.m.,gm1

MinnesotaatDetroit,7p.m.,gm2

KansasCityatCleveland,6:10p.m.

LAAngelsatNYYankees,7:05p.m.

SeattleatBaltimore,7:05p.m.

WhiteSoxatToronto,7:07p.m.

CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.

TampaBayatTexas,8:05p.m.

HoustonatOakland,9:40p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 23 25 .479 3 6-4 W-1 14-14 9-11
Philadelphia 21 27 .438 10½ 5 3-7 L-3 11-13 10-14
Miami 19 26 .422 11 3-7 L-1 10-12 9-14
Washington 18 31 .367 14 5-5 W-1 9-18 9-13

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 30 18 .625 6-4 W-1 14-6 16-12
St.Louis 26 21 .553 6-4 L-1 13-11 13-10
Chicago 19 27 .413 10 6 4-6 L-1 7-15 12-12
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10 6 4-6 L-1 11-14 8-13
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 13½ 5-5 L-1 9-12 7-19

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 33 14 .702 8-2 W-4 15-5 18-9
SanDiego 30 17 .638 3 7-3 W-1 13-10 17-7
SanFrancisco 25 21 .543 3-7 W-1 13-11 12-10
Arizona 23 26 .469 11 5-5 L-4 12-15 11-11
Colorado 21 26 .447 12 3-7 L-1 14-11 7-15

Today

Milwaukee(Small0-0)atChicagoCubs(TBD),1:05p.m.,1stgame

SanDiego(Martinez2-2)atSt.Louis(Naughton0-1),2:15p.m.

SanFrancisco(Webb5-1)atPhiladelphia(Gibson3-2),4:05p.m.

Miami(López4-2)atColorado(Feltner0-1),4:10p.m.

Washington(Fedde3-3)atN.Y.Mets(Peterson2-0),7:10p.m.

Milwaukee(Ashby0-3)atChicagoCubs(TBD),7:40p.m.,2ndgame

Atlanta(Strider1-1)atArizona(Gallen3-0),8:10p.m.

Pittsburgh(Thompson2-4)atL.A.Dodgers(Buehler6-1),10:10p.m.

Sunday

SanFrancisco6,Cincinnati4

Atlanta6,Miami3

Washington6,Colorado5

Milwaukee8,St.Louis0

WhiteSox5,Cubs4,12inn.

L.A.Dodgers3,Arizona1

SanDiego4,Pittsburgh2,10inn.

N.Y.Mets5,Philadelphia4

Tuesday

SanFran.atPhiladelphia,6:45p.m.

CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.

WashingtonatN.Y.Mets,7:10p.m.

SanDiegoatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.

MilwaukeeatChicagoCubs,8p.m.

MiamiatColorado,8:40p.m.

AtlantaatArizona,9:40p.m.

PittsburghatLADodgers,10p.m.

AMERICANLEAGUE

TAMPABAY4,

N.Y.YANKEES2

NewYork TampaBay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahieu3b 4 0 1 0 Kiermaircf 4 0 0 0
Judgedh 4 1 2 1 Díaz1b 4 0 0 0
Rizzo1b 4 0 0 0 Francoss 3 1 0 0
Torres2b 4 1 3 1 Choidh 3 2 1 1
Andújarlf 4 0 2 0 Margotlf 3 0 0 0
Hickscf 4 0 0 0 Walls3b-2b 2 1 1 1
KinerFalefass 4 0 1 0 Phillipsrf 2 0 0 0
Higashiokac 2 0 0 0 Ramírezph 0 0 0 1
Carpenterph 1 0 0 0 Paredes3b 0 0 0 0
Trevinoc 1 0 0 0 Zuninoc 2 0 0 1
Gallorf 4 0 0 0 Brján2b-rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 26 4 2 4
NewYork 010 000 010—2
TampaBay 010 010 20x—4

E—Díaz(1).DP—NewYork0,TampaBay1.LOB—NewYork7,TampaBay3.HR—Torres(9),Judge(18),Choi(4),Walls(2).SB—Torres(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

NewYork

SevrinoL,3-1 6 1/3 2 4 4 2 8
Marinaccio 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
Schmidt 1 0 0 0 0 0

TampaBay

McClnhnW,5-2 6 7 1 1 0 7
AdamH,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
PocheH,8 1 2 1 1 0 0
FeyreisnS,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Marinaccio(Zunino).WP—Poche.

Umpires—Home,PatHoberg;First,PaulEmmel;Second,BruceDreckman;Third,EdwinMoscoso.T—2:35.A—25,025(25,000).

DETROIT2,

CLEVELAND1

Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Strawcf 4 0 0 0 Grossmndh 1 0 0 0
Rosarioss 4 0 0 0 Cndlaroph 3 1 1 1
Ramírez3b 3 0 0 0 Schoop2b 4 0 0 0
Naylor1b 4 0 1 0 H.Castro3b 3 1 1 1
Gonzalezrf 4 0 1 0 Báezss 3 0 0 0
Giménez2b 4 1 1 0 Torklson1b 2 0 0 0
Palaciosdh 2 0 1 0 W.Castrolf 3 0 0 0
Millerph-dh 2 0 2 0 Cameronrf 3 0 0 0
Mailec 3 0 1 1 Haasec 3 0 1 0
Kwanlf 3 0 0 0 Hillcf 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 28 2 4 2
Cleveland 000 000 100—1
Detroit 000 101 00x—2

E—Ramírez(3).DP—Cleveland1,Detroit0.LOB—Cleveland7,Detroit3.HR—H.Castro(4),Candelario(5).SB—Ramírez(6).SF—Maile(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

McKnzieL,3-4 7 2/3 4 2 2 1 8
Shaw 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Rodriguez 4 2 0 0 0 4
Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1
LangeW,2-1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
ChafinH,6 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
FulmerH,6 1 0 0 0 1 1
SotoS,8-9 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP—Rodriguez.Umpires—Home,BillMiller;First,MalachiMoore;Second,DougEddings;Third,ChrisSegal.

T—2:37.A—19,990(41,083).

INTERLEAGUE

WHITESOX5,CUBS4

Chicago(N) Chicago(A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Morelcf 6 0 1 1 Andersnss 2 0 1 0
Contrerasdh 5 0 1 0 Mendickss 4 2 2 0
Happlf 5 1 0 0 Vaughnlf-rf 5 0 0 1
Schwindel1b 4 0 1 0 Burger3b 5 0 1 1
Frazierpr 0 0 0 0 Abreu1b 5 0 1 1
Rivas1b 0 0 0 1 Grandldh-c 5 0 1 0
Wisdom3b 3 0 1 0 Sheetsrf 4 0 2 0
Ortegarf 4 1 1 0 Pollockpr-lf 1 2 0 0
Hoernerss 4 1 0 0 Engelcf 4 0 2 1
Higginsc 3 1 0 0 McGuirec 3 0 0 0
Simmons2b 4 0 0 0 Moncdaph 1 0 0 0
Lópezp 0 0 0 0
Bummerp 0 0 0 0
Garcíaph 1 0 0 0
Fosterp 0 0 0 0
Harrison2b 4 1 0 0
Totals 38 4 5 2 Totals 44 5 10 4

Chicago(N) 000 000 100 210—4 Chicago(A) 000 000 001 211—5

E—Hoerner(2),Burger(3),López(1).DP—Chicago(N)0,Chicago(A)2.LOB—Chicago(N)9,Chicago(A)12.2B—Schwindel(8),Sheets(4).SB—Anderson(8),Engel(6),Ortega(4),Morel(4),Happ(3).SF—Rivas(1),Vaughn(2).S—Higgins(1),Simmons(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago(N)

Stroman 7 3 0 0 2 2
GivensH,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
RobrtsnBS,6-8 1 2 1 1 0 1
EffrossBS,0-1 1 2 2 1 1 0
GsellmnL,0-2 1 1/3 2 2 0 0 0

Chicago(A)

Cease 7 2 1 0 4 5
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2
López 1 1 2 0 0 2
Bummer 1 1 1 0 0 0
FosterW,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP—Stroman,Robertson,Hendriks.

Umpires—Home,TedBarrett;First,BrianKnight;Second,NicLentz;Third,NestorCeja.T—3:54.A—38,080(40,615).

NATIONALLEAGUE

MILWAUKEE8,

ST.LOUIS0

Milwaukee St.Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong2b 4 0 0 0 Edmanss 4 0 1 0
Uríasss 5 0 1 0 Gorman2b 3 0 0 0
Yelichdh 5 0 0 0 Gldshmt1b 4 0 1 0
McCutchenlf 5 0 0 0 Yepezlf 4 0 1 0
Tellez1b 4 1 2 1 Donovanrf 4 0 0 0
Taylorrf 4 1 2 0 Dickrsndh 3 0 1 0
Narváezc 3 3 3 1 Kniznerc 3 0 0 0
Caincf 4 2 3 3 Nootbaarcf 3 0 0 0
Peterson3b 4 1 2 3 Sosa3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 13 8 Totals 31 0 4 0

Milwaukee 010 032 020—8 St.Louis 000 000 000—0

DP—Milwaukee1,St.Louis1.LOB—Milwaukee5,St.Louis5.2B—Narváez(7),Taylor(7),Yepez(4).3B—Narváez(1).HR—Peterson(4),Tellez(10),Cain(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

BurnesW,3-2 7 2 0 0 1 11
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 1
Suter 1 1 0 0 0 0

St.Louis

MikolasL,3-3 5 2/3 9 6 6 1 6
McFarland 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 1 2/3 2 2 2 1 2

WP—Burnes.Umpires—Home,DanBellino;First,AndyFletcher;Second,ClintVondrak;Third,GabeMorales.

T—2:48.A—44,169(45,494).

SANFRANCISCO6,CINCINNATI4

SanFrancisco Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LaStelladh 4 1 1 0 Senzelcf 3 0 0 0
Ystrmskicf-rf 4 0 0 0 Naquinrf 3 1 1 0
Flores1b 4 1 0 0 Stphnsndh 4 0 1 0
Pedersonlf 3 1 1 1 Votto1b 4 0 1 1
Fairchildcf 0 0 0 0 Drury2b 4 0 1 0
Longoria3b 4 1 1 3 Farmerss 4 2 2 0
Crawfordss 3 1 0 0 Mstakas3b 2 0 0 0
Estrada2b 3 1 2 0 AlmoraJr.lf 4 1 2 3
Gonzálezrf-lf 4 0 1 2 Garciac 3 0 0 0
Bartc 2 0 0 0 Lopezph 1 0 0 0
Rufph 2 0 0 0
Casalic 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 32 4 8 4

SanFrancisco 000 000 060—6 Cincinnati 010 001 002—4

E—Yastrzemski(1).DP—SanFrancisco3,Cincinnati0.LOB—SanFrancisco6,Cincinnati5.2B—Estrada(12),LaStella(5),González(6),Votto(4).HR—Longoria(4),AlmoraJr.(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

SanFrancisco

Cobb 6 4 2 2 3 8
BrebbiaW,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 0
Doval 1 2 2 2 0 1

Cincinnati

Mahle 6 2/3 1 0 0 3 8
StricklandH,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
HoffmanH,1 2/3 1 2 2 1 1
WarrenL,2-2 0 3 4 4 1 0
Kuhnel 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3

Warrenpitchedto4battersinthe8th.

HBP—Mahle(Estrada).Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,ChadWhitson;Second,HunterWendelstedt;Third,AdamHamari.T—3:10.A—20,439(42,319).

ATLANTA6,MIAMI3

Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bertilf 5 0 0 0 AcuñaJr.rf 4 0 0 0
ChshlmJr.2b 5 0 0 0 Swansnss 4 1 1 0
Solerdh 3 2 2 3 Ozunalf 4 2 2 2
Cooper1b 3 0 0 0 Duvalllf 0 0 0 0
Rojasss 3 0 1 0 Riley3b 4 2 2 2
DeLaCruzrf 4 0 0 0 Olson1b 4 0 2 1
Sánchezcf 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaudc 4 0 0 0
Astudillo3b 3 0 1 0 Albies2b 4 1 2 0
Wendleph 1 0 0 0 Cntrerasdh 4 0 2 1
Fortesc 2 1 2 0 HarrisIIcf 3 0 0 0
Aguilarph 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 35 6 11 6

Miami 100 000 200—3 Atlanta 211 020 00x—6

DP—Miami0,Atlanta1.LOB—Miami8,Atlanta5.2B—Olson2(20),Albies2(11),Contreras(3),Riley(11).HR—Soler2(11),Ozuna2(10),Riley(11).SB—Swanson2(8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

HernandzL,2-5 4 7 4 4 0 3
Nance 1 3 2 2 0 2
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Head 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0

Atlanta

FriedW,5-2 6 6 1 1 3 5
Stephens 1 1 2 2 0 0
MinterH,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
JansenS,12-14 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP—Stephens(Fortes).WP—Nance.Umpires—Home,DanMerzel;First,LanceBarksdale;Second,ChrisConroy;Third,CarlosTorres.T—3:09.A—39,669(41,084).

ThisDateinBaseball

Today

1894--Boston’sRobertLowebecamethefirstplayerinMajorLeaguehistorytohitfourhomerunsinagame,leadingtheBeaneaterstoa20-11winoverCincinnati.Afterhittingfourstraighthomers,alllinedrivesfaroverthefence,Loweaddedasingletosetamajorleaguerecordwith17totalbases.

1922--BetweenthemorningandafternoongamesofaMemorialDaytwinbill,MaxFlackoftheChicagoCubswastradedtotheSt.LouisCardinalsforCliffHeathcote.Theyplayedonegameforeachteam.

1927--InthefourthinningofagameagainstthePittsburghPirates,shortstopJimCooneyoftheChicagoCubscaughtPaulWaner’sliner,steppedonsecondtodoubleLloydWanerandthentaggedClydeBarnhartcomingfromfirstforanunassistedtripleplay.

1935--BabeRuthmadehislastmajorleagueappearance.HeplayedoneinningfortheBostonBravesagainstthePhiladelphiaPhillies.JimBivinretiredBabeRuthonaninfieldgrounderintheBabe’sfinalmajorleagueat-bat.

1940--CarlHubbelloftheNewYorkGiantsthrew87pitchesina7-0one-hitteragainsttheBrooklynDodgers.Hefacedtheminimum27batters.JohnnyHudson,whosingled,wascaughtstealing.

1956--MickeyMantlehitahomerunthatcamewithinafoot-and-a-halfofleavingYankeeStadium.Ithitthefaceoftheupperdeckinrightfield,370feetfromhomeplateand117feetintheair.Mantlebecamethefirstplayertohit20homerunsbytheendofMayastheYankeesbeattheWashingtonSenators4-3.

1961--MickeyMantle,RogerMarisandBillSkowroneachhittwohomerstoleadtheNewYorkYankeestoa12-3routoftheBostonRedSox.YogiBerraalsoaddedahomer.

1962--PedroRamosoftheClevelandIndianstossedathree-hitterandhittwohomeruns,includingagrandslam,fora7-0victoryovertheBaltimoreOrioles.

1977--Cleveland’sDennisEckersleypitcheda1-0no-hitteragainsttheCaliforniaAngels.

1982--Baltimore’sCalRipkenJr.beganhisrecordconsecutivegamesstreakbystartingatthirdbaseagainsttheTorontoBlueJays.

1987--EricDavishitagrandslaminthethirdinning,breakingtwoNationalLeaguerecordsandleadingtheCincinnatiRedstoa6-2victoryoverthePittsburghPirates.DavisbecamethefirstNLplayertohitthreegrandslamsinamonthandhismajorleagueleading19homersbroketheNLrecordformosthomersinAprilandMay.

1992--ScottSandersonbecametheninthpitchertobeatall26majorleagueteamsasNewYorkdefeatedMilwaukee8-1.SandersonjoinedNolanRyan,TommyJohn,DonSutton,MikeTorrez,RickWise,GaylordPerry,DoyleAlexanderandRichGossageasthosewhohavedefeatedeveryclub.

2001--BarryBondshittwohomeruns,movingpastWillieMcCoveyandTedWilliamsinto11thplaceonthecareerlistwith522.Bondswith17homerunsinMay,surpassedthemarksetbyMarkMcGwirein1998andMickeyMantlein1956.

MidwestLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 30 14 .682
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 25 20 .556
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 23 21 .523 7
W.Michigan(Detroit) 20 25 .444 10½
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 17 28 .378 13½
Lansing(Oakland) 17 28 .378 13½

WestDivision

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 29 16 .644
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 28 17 .622 1
SouthBend(Cubs) 27 18 .600 2
Peoria(St.Louis) 18 27 .400 11
QuadCities(K.C.) 18 27 .400 11
Beloit(Miami) 17 28 .378 12

Saturday

QuadCities11,TINCAPS3,gm1

QuadCities6,TINCAPS2,gm2

Dayton3,WestMichigan2

GreatLakes13,SouthBend10

LakeCounty4,Peoria1

Lansing1,Beloit0,10innings

CedarRapids8,Wisconsin3

Sunday

TINCAPS6,QuadCities1

Beloit5,Lansing4

Wisconsin6,CedarRapids4

WestMichigan9,Dayton7

SouthBend7,GreatLakes5

Peoria15,LakeCounty2

Today

NoGamesScheduled

Tuesday

CedarRapidsatLansing,11:05a.m.

WestMichiganatLakeCounty,6:05p.m.

TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.

SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.

BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.

Wednesday

WestMichiganatLakeCounty,11a.m.

PeoriaatWisconsin,1:10p.m.

TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.

CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.

SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.

BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

TINCAPS6,

RIVERBANDITS1

QuadCities FortWayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tolbertss 4 0 1 0 Daless 4 1 2 0
Gonzalez3b 4 0 0 0 Rosierlf 5 1 2 2
Treshdh 4 0 0 0 Hassellcf 3 1 1 1
Emshoffc 4 1 1 0 Vlnzueladh 4 1 2 1
Wilsoncf 4 0 0 0 Basabe3b 2 0 0 1
Negretrf 3 0 0 0 Ruizrf 3 0 0 1
Shrum1b 2 0 0 0 Stronch1b 3 1 1 0
McCullgh2b 3 0 1 1 Vilarc 4 0 1 0
Bateslf 3 0 0 0 Reyes2b 2 1 0 0
Totals 31 1 3 1 Totals 30 6 9 6
QuadCities 000 000 100—1
FortWayne 310 001 10x—6

2B—Emshoff,Rosier,Vilar.HR—Valenzuela.LOB—QuadCities5,FortWayne8.SB—Tolbert3.E—Dale.

IP H R ER BB SO

QuadCities

KaufmanL,1-1 4 6 4 4 3 3
Simonelli 2 2 1 1 0 1
Chamberlain 1 1 1 1 2 0
Wallace 1 0 0 0 0 0

FortWayne

WolfW,2-3 6 2/3 2 1 1 1 11
Morales 2 1/3 1 0 0 1 3

WP—Wolf,Morales.HBP—Reyes(bySimonelli).Umpires—HP:BryanVanVranken.1B:KalebMartin.T—2:22.A—4,727.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  