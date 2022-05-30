Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|17-7
|16-8
|TampaBay
|28
|19
|.596
|4½
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|17-11
|11-8
|Toronto
|27
|20
|.574
|5½
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|14-8
|13-12
|Boston
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|12-12
|11-13
|Baltimore
|20
|29
|.408
|13½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|12-11
|8-18
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|17-11
|12-8
|Chicago
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-13
|12-10
|Cleveland
|19
|24
|.442
|7½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|8-8
|11-16
|Detroit
|17
|29
|.370
|11
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|6-15
|KansasCity
|16
|30
|.348
|12
|9½
|2-8
|L-1
|8-15
|8-15
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|14-6
|16-12
|LosAngeles
|27
|22
|.551
|3½
|—
|3-7
|L-5
|15-13
|12-9
|Texas
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-12
|12-12
|Seattle
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-10
|8-18
|Oakland
|20
|30
|.400
|11
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-17
|13-13
Today
Minnesota(Bundy3-2)atDetroit(Brieske0-4),1:10p.m.
Houston(Valdez4-2)atOakland(Blackburn5-0),4:07p.m.
KansasCity(Heasley0-2)atCleveland(Plesac1-4),6:10p.m.
Baltimore(Wells1-4)atBoston(Hill1-2),7:10p.m.
TampaBay(Rasmussen5-1)atTexas(Otto2-2),8:05p.m.
Sunday
TampaBay4,N.Y.Yankees2
Detroit2,Cleveland1
Boston12,Baltimore2
Minnesota7,KansasCity3
WhiteSox5,Cubs4,12inn.
Oakland6,Texas5
Toronto11,L.A.Angels10
Houston2,Seattle1
Tuesday
MinnesotaatDetroit,1p.m.,gm1
MinnesotaatDetroit,7p.m.,gm2
KansasCityatCleveland,6:10p.m.
LAAngelsatNYYankees,7:05p.m.
SeattleatBaltimore,7:05p.m.
WhiteSoxatToronto,7:07p.m.
CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.
TampaBayatTexas,8:05p.m.
HoustonatOakland,9:40p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|23
|25
|.479
|8½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|14-14
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|21
|27
|.438
|10½
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|11-13
|10-14
|Miami
|19
|26
|.422
|11
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-12
|9-14
|Washington
|18
|31
|.367
|14
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-18
|9-13
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|14-6
|16-12
|St.Louis
|26
|21
|.553
|3½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|13-11
|13-10
|Chicago
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|7-15
|12-12
|Pittsburgh
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|11-14
|8-13
|Cincinnati
|16
|31
|.340
|13½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-12
|7-19
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|15-5
|18-9
|SanDiego
|30
|17
|.638
|3
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|13-10
|17-7
|SanFrancisco
|25
|21
|.543
|7½
|—
|3-7
|W-1
|13-11
|12-10
|Arizona
|23
|26
|.469
|11
|3½
|5-5
|L-4
|12-15
|11-11
|Colorado
|21
|26
|.447
|12
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|14-11
|7-15
Today
Milwaukee(Small0-0)atChicagoCubs(TBD),1:05p.m.,1stgame
SanDiego(Martinez2-2)atSt.Louis(Naughton0-1),2:15p.m.
SanFrancisco(Webb5-1)atPhiladelphia(Gibson3-2),4:05p.m.
Miami(López4-2)atColorado(Feltner0-1),4:10p.m.
Washington(Fedde3-3)atN.Y.Mets(Peterson2-0),7:10p.m.
Milwaukee(Ashby0-3)atChicagoCubs(TBD),7:40p.m.,2ndgame
Atlanta(Strider1-1)atArizona(Gallen3-0),8:10p.m.
Pittsburgh(Thompson2-4)atL.A.Dodgers(Buehler6-1),10:10p.m.
Sunday
SanFrancisco6,Cincinnati4
Atlanta6,Miami3
Washington6,Colorado5
Milwaukee8,St.Louis0
WhiteSox5,Cubs4,12inn.
L.A.Dodgers3,Arizona1
SanDiego4,Pittsburgh2,10inn.
N.Y.Mets5,Philadelphia4
Tuesday
SanFran.atPhiladelphia,6:45p.m.
CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.
WashingtonatN.Y.Mets,7:10p.m.
SanDiegoatSt.Louis,7:45p.m.
MilwaukeeatChicagoCubs,8p.m.
MiamiatColorado,8:40p.m.
AtlantaatArizona,9:40p.m.
PittsburghatLADodgers,10p.m.
AMERICANLEAGUE
TAMPABAY4,
N.Y.YANKEES2
|NewYork
|TampaBay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaircf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judgedh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Díaz1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Francoss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Torres2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Choidh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Andújarlf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Margotlf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hickscf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walls3b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|KinerFalefass
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Phillipsrf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashiokac
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírezph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carpenterph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trevinoc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zuninoc
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gallorf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brján2b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|26
|4
|2
|4
|NewYork
|010
|000
|010—2
|TampaBay
|010
|010
|20x—4
E—Díaz(1).DP—NewYork0,TampaBay1.LOB—NewYork7,TampaBay3.HR—Torres(9),Judge(18),Choi(4),Walls(2).SB—Torres(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
NewYork
|SevrinoL,3-1
|6 1/3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Marinaccio
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Schmidt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
TampaBay
|McClnhnW,5-2
|6
|7
|1
|1
|0
|7
|AdamH,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|PocheH,8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|FeyreisnS,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Marinaccio(Zunino).WP—Poche.
Umpires—Home,PatHoberg;First,PaulEmmel;Second,BruceDreckman;Third,EdwinMoscoso.T—2:35.A—25,025(25,000).
DETROIT2,
CLEVELAND1
|Cleveland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Strawcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossmndh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosarioss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlaroph
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Castro3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gonzalezrf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báezss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torklson1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Palaciosdh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|W.Castrolf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Millerph-dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cameronrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mailec
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Haasec
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kwanlf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hillcf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
|Detroit
|000
|101
|00x—2
E—Ramírez(3).DP—Cleveland1,Detroit0.LOB—Cleveland7,Detroit3.HR—H.Castro(4),Candelario(5).SB—Ramírez(6).SF—Maile(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|McKnzieL,3-4
|7 2/3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Shaw
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Detroit
|Rodriguez
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peralta
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|LangeW,2-1
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|ChafinH,6
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|FulmerH,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|SotoS,8-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Rodriguez.Umpires—Home,BillMiller;First,MalachiMoore;Second,DougEddings;Third,ChrisSegal.
T—2:37.A—19,990(41,083).
INTERLEAGUE
WHITESOX5,CUBS4
|Chicago(N)
|Chicago(A)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Morelcf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Andersnss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Contrerasdh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mendickss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Happlf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Vaughnlf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Schwindel1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Burger3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Frazierpr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rivas1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grandldh-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sheetsrf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ortegarf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pollockpr-lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Hoernerss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Engelcf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Higginsc
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McGuirec
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncdaph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lópezp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummerp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcíaph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fosterp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|5
|2
|Totals
|44
|5
|10
|4
Chicago(N)
E—Hoerner(2),Burger(3),López(1).DP—Chicago(N)0,Chicago(A)2.LOB—Chicago(N)9,Chicago(A)12.2B—Schwindel(8),Sheets(4).SB—Anderson(8),Engel(6),Ortega(4),Morel(4),Happ(3).SF—Rivas(1),Vaughn(2).S—Higgins(1),Simmons(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago(N)
|Stroman
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|GivensH,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|RobrtsnBS,6-8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|EffrossBS,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|GsellmnL,0-2
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Chicago(A)
|Cease
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|FosterW,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP—Stroman,Robertson,Hendriks.
Umpires—Home,TedBarrett;First,BrianKnight;Second,NicLentz;Third,NestorCeja.T—3:54.A—38,080(40,615).
NATIONALLEAGUE
MILWAUKEE8,
ST.LOUIS0
|Milwaukee
|St.Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edmanss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Uríasss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gorman2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelichdh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gldshmt1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchenlf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yepezlf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Donovanrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylorrf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dickrsndh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Narváezc
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Kniznerc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caincf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Nootbaarcf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Sosa3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
Milwaukee
DP—Milwaukee1,St.Louis1.LOB—Milwaukee5,St.Louis5.2B—Narváez(7),Taylor(7),Yepez(4).3B—Narváez(1).HR—Peterson(4),Tellez(10),Cain(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|BurnesW,3-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
St.Louis
|MikolasL,3-3
|5 2/3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|McFarland
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1 2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
WP—Burnes.Umpires—Home,DanBellino;First,AndyFletcher;Second,ClintVondrak;Third,GabeMorales.
T—2:48.A—44,169(45,494).
SANFRANCISCO6,CINCINNATI4
|SanFrancisco
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LaStelladh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Senzelcf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrmskicf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquinrf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Flores1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stphnsndh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pedersonlf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Votto1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fairchildcf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drury2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Farmerss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Crawfordss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mstakas3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|AlmoraJr.lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Gonzálezrf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Garciac
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bartc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopezph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rufph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casalic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
SanFrancisco
E—Yastrzemski(1).DP—SanFrancisco3,Cincinnati0.LOB—SanFrancisco6,Cincinnati5.2B—Estrada(12),LaStella(5),González(6),Votto(4).HR—Longoria(4),AlmoraJr.(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
SanFrancisco
|Cobb
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|BrebbiaW,3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Doval
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Cincinnati
|Mahle
|6 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|StricklandH,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|HoffmanH,1
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|WarrenL,2-2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Kuhnel
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Warrenpitchedto4battersinthe8th.
HBP—Mahle(Estrada).Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,ChadWhitson;Second,HunterWendelstedt;Third,AdamHamari.T—3:10.A—20,439(42,319).
ATLANTA6,MIAMI3
|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bertilf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|AcuñaJr.rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|ChshlmJr.2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Swansnss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solerdh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Ozunalf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cooper1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvalllf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojasss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Riley3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|DeLaCruzrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sánchezcf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnaudc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Astudillo3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Albies2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wendleph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrerasdh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Fortesc
|2
|1
|2
|0
|HarrisIIcf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilarph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
Miami
DP—Miami0,Atlanta1.LOB—Miami8,Atlanta5.2B—Olson2(20),Albies2(11),Contreras(3),Riley(11).HR—Soler2(11),Ozuna2(10),Riley(11).SB—Swanson2(8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Miami
|HernandzL,2-5
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Nance
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Head
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Atlanta
|FriedW,5-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Stephens
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|MinterH,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|JansenS,12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP—Stephens(Fortes).WP—Nance.Umpires—Home,DanMerzel;First,LanceBarksdale;Second,ChrisConroy;Third,CarlosTorres.T—3:09.A—39,669(41,084).
ThisDateinBaseball
Today
1894--Boston’sRobertLowebecamethefirstplayerinMajorLeaguehistorytohitfourhomerunsinagame,leadingtheBeaneaterstoa20-11winoverCincinnati.Afterhittingfourstraighthomers,alllinedrivesfaroverthefence,Loweaddedasingletosetamajorleaguerecordwith17totalbases.
1922--BetweenthemorningandafternoongamesofaMemorialDaytwinbill,MaxFlackoftheChicagoCubswastradedtotheSt.LouisCardinalsforCliffHeathcote.Theyplayedonegameforeachteam.
1927--InthefourthinningofagameagainstthePittsburghPirates,shortstopJimCooneyoftheChicagoCubscaughtPaulWaner’sliner,steppedonsecondtodoubleLloydWanerandthentaggedClydeBarnhartcomingfromfirstforanunassistedtripleplay.
1935--BabeRuthmadehislastmajorleagueappearance.HeplayedoneinningfortheBostonBravesagainstthePhiladelphiaPhillies.JimBivinretiredBabeRuthonaninfieldgrounderintheBabe’sfinalmajorleagueat-bat.
1940--CarlHubbelloftheNewYorkGiantsthrew87pitchesina7-0one-hitteragainsttheBrooklynDodgers.Hefacedtheminimum27batters.JohnnyHudson,whosingled,wascaughtstealing.
1956--MickeyMantlehitahomerunthatcamewithinafoot-and-a-halfofleavingYankeeStadium.Ithitthefaceoftheupperdeckinrightfield,370feetfromhomeplateand117feetintheair.Mantlebecamethefirstplayertohit20homerunsbytheendofMayastheYankeesbeattheWashingtonSenators4-3.
1961--MickeyMantle,RogerMarisandBillSkowroneachhittwohomerstoleadtheNewYorkYankeestoa12-3routoftheBostonRedSox.YogiBerraalsoaddedahomer.
1962--PedroRamosoftheClevelandIndianstossedathree-hitterandhittwohomeruns,includingagrandslam,fora7-0victoryovertheBaltimoreOrioles.
1977--Cleveland’sDennisEckersleypitcheda1-0no-hitteragainsttheCaliforniaAngels.
1982--Baltimore’sCalRipkenJr.beganhisrecordconsecutivegamesstreakbystartingatthirdbaseagainsttheTorontoBlueJays.
1987--EricDavishitagrandslaminthethirdinning,breakingtwoNationalLeaguerecordsandleadingtheCincinnatiRedstoa6-2victoryoverthePittsburghPirates.DavisbecamethefirstNLplayertohitthreegrandslamsinamonthandhismajorleagueleading19homersbroketheNLrecordformosthomersinAprilandMay.
1992--ScottSandersonbecametheninthpitchertobeatall26majorleagueteamsasNewYorkdefeatedMilwaukee8-1.SandersonjoinedNolanRyan,TommyJohn,DonSutton,MikeTorrez,RickWise,GaylordPerry,DoyleAlexanderandRichGossageasthosewhohavedefeatedeveryclub.
2001--BarryBondshittwohomeruns,movingpastWillieMcCoveyandTedWilliamsinto11thplaceonthecareerlistwith522.Bondswith17homerunsinMay,surpassedthemarksetbyMarkMcGwirein1998andMickeyMantlein1956.
MidwestLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|25
|20
|.556
|5½
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|23
|21
|.523
|7
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|20
|25
|.444
|10½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|17
|28
|.378
|13½
|Lansing(Oakland)
|17
|28
|.378
|13½
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|28
|17
|.622
|1
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|27
|18
|.600
|2
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|Beloit(Miami)
|17
|28
|.378
|12
Saturday
QuadCities11,TINCAPS3,gm1
QuadCities6,TINCAPS2,gm2
Dayton3,WestMichigan2
GreatLakes13,SouthBend10
LakeCounty4,Peoria1
Lansing1,Beloit0,10innings
CedarRapids8,Wisconsin3
Sunday
TINCAPS6,QuadCities1
Beloit5,Lansing4
Wisconsin6,CedarRapids4
WestMichigan9,Dayton7
SouthBend7,GreatLakes5
Peoria15,LakeCounty2
Today
NoGamesScheduled
Tuesday
CedarRapidsatLansing,11:05a.m.
WestMichiganatLakeCounty,6:05p.m.
TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.
SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.
BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.
Wednesday
WestMichiganatLakeCounty,11a.m.
PeoriaatWisconsin,1:10p.m.
TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.
CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.
SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.
BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
TINCAPS6,
RIVERBANDITS1
|QuadCities
|FortWayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tolbertss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Daless
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gonzalez3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosierlf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Treshdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hassellcf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Emshoffc
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vlnzueladh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wilsoncf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Negretrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruizrf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Shrum1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stronch1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McCullgh2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vilarc
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bateslf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
|QuadCities
|000
|000
|100—1
|FortWayne
|310
|001
|10x—6
2B—Emshoff,Rosier,Vilar.HR—Valenzuela.LOB—QuadCities5,FortWayne8.SB—Tolbert3.E—Dale.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
QuadCities
|KaufmanL,1-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Simonelli
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chamberlain
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
FortWayne
|WolfW,2-3
|6 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Morales
|2 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP—Wolf,Morales.HBP—Reyes(bySimonelli).Umpires—HP:BryanVanVranken.1B:KalebMartin.T—2:22.A—4,727.
