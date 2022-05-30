Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Softball
DIVISIONIIIWORLDSERIES
AtSalem,Virginia
DoubleElimination
May26
BracketOne
ChristopherNewport8,
WorcesterPolytechnicInstitute6
Berry5,TexasLutheran1
BracketTwo
Salisbury6,Millikin5
EasternConnecticutSt.vs.Trine,susp.
May27
BracketTwo
Trine4,EasternConnecticutSt.2,8inn.
May28
BracketOne
ChristopherNewport6,Berry2
EliminationBracket
TexasLutheran6,WPI0
TexasLutheran5,Salibury4
BracketTwo
Trine9,Salisbury1
EliminationBracket
EasternConn.St.8,Millikin1
Berry6,.EasternConn.St.4
May29
ChristopherNewport4,TexasLutheran3
Trine5,Berry0
Today
Trinevs.ChristopherNewport,1:30p.m.
Tuesday
Trinevs.ChristopherNewport,11a.m.
Trinevs.ChristopherNewport,1:30p.m.,ifnecessary
TRINE5,BERRY0
|Berry
|000
|000
|0
|—0
|6
|2
|Trine
|020
|030
|x
|—5
|4
|0
WP—Clausen.LP—Whitehead.2B—Beyer(T);HR—Prather(T).
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story