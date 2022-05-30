The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atCubs OFF Milwaukee OFF
SanDiego -118 atSt.Louis -102
atPhiladelphia OFF SanFrancisco OFF
Miami -150 atColorado +128
atNYMets -174 Washington +152
Atlanta -113 atArizona -107
atLADodgers -292 Pittsburgh +233

AmericanLeague

Minnesota -168 atDetroit +145
atOakland OFF Houston OFF
atCleveland -162 KansasCity +141
atBoston -161 Baltimore +140
atTexas OFF TampaBay OFF

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atCarolina -152 NYRangers +126

