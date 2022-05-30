The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

BOSTONREDSOX—ReturnedRHPJoshWinckowskitoWorcester(IL).

LOSANGELESANGELS—ReinstatedLHPJoseQuijadafromtheIL.OptionedRHPJansonJunktoSaltLake(PCL).

MINNESOTATWINS—RecalledINFRoyceLewisfromSt.Paul(IL).OptionedINFJoseMirandatoSt.Paul.

NEWYORKYANKEES—CRobBrantlyhaselectedfreeagency.

OAKLANDATHLETICS—RecalledRHPDomingoTapiafromLasVegas(PCL).SelectedthecontractsofLHPSamSelmanandRHPParkerMarkelfromLasVegas.OptionedLHPsAdamKolarek,ZachLogueandRHPJakeLemoinetoLasVegas.TransferredRHPDaultonJefferiesfromthe15-dayILtothe60-dayIL.PlacedOFSkyeBoltonthe60-dayIL.

NationalLeague

ATLANTABRAVES—ReleasedRHPTylerThornburg.SelectedthecontractofRHPJesusCruzfromGwinnett.OptionedLHPTuckerDavidsontoGwinnett.

CHICAGOCUBS—PlacedLHPWadeMileyonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay26.RecalledMarkLeiterJr.fromIowa(IL).PlacedRHPChrisMartinonthebereavementlist.

MIAMIMARLINS—ReinstatedOFAvisailGarciafromtheIL.PlacedRHPCodyPoteetonthe15-dayIL.DesignatedINFJoeDunandforassignment.

MILWAUKEEBREWERS—SentSSWillyAdamestoCarolina(CRL)onarehabassignment.

NEWYORKMETS—AcquiredINF/OFJTRiddlefromCincinnatiinexchangeforcashconsiderations.AssignedINF/OFJTRiddletoSyracuse(IL).

PITTSBURGHPIRATES—PlacedOFBenGamelonthe10-dayIL.RecalledOFHoyParkfromIndianapolis(IL).

WASHINGTONNATIONALS—DesignatedRHPAaronSanchezforassignment.

MinorLeague

FrontierLeague

LAKEERIECRUSHERS—SoldthecontractofINFJarrodWatkinstotheArizonaDiamondbacks.

TROIS-RIVIERESAIGLES—ReceivedOFConnorPanasfromtheLincolnSaltdogsoftheAmericanAssociation.

FOOTBALL

CFL

WINNIPEGBLUEBOMBERS—SignedOLCameronDurleyandDERossiniSandjong.

HOCKEY

NHL

TORONTOMAPLELEAFS—AnnouncedtheretirementofFJasonSpezza.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS—NamedKerrickJacksonheadbaseballcoach.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  