Monday, May 30, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
BOSTONREDSOX—ReturnedRHPJoshWinckowskitoWorcester(IL).
LOSANGELESANGELS—ReinstatedLHPJoseQuijadafromtheIL.OptionedRHPJansonJunktoSaltLake(PCL).
MINNESOTATWINS—RecalledINFRoyceLewisfromSt.Paul(IL).OptionedINFJoseMirandatoSt.Paul.
NEWYORKYANKEES—CRobBrantlyhaselectedfreeagency.
OAKLANDATHLETICS—RecalledRHPDomingoTapiafromLasVegas(PCL).SelectedthecontractsofLHPSamSelmanandRHPParkerMarkelfromLasVegas.OptionedLHPsAdamKolarek,ZachLogueandRHPJakeLemoinetoLasVegas.TransferredRHPDaultonJefferiesfromthe15-dayILtothe60-dayIL.PlacedOFSkyeBoltonthe60-dayIL.
NationalLeague
ATLANTABRAVES—ReleasedRHPTylerThornburg.SelectedthecontractofRHPJesusCruzfromGwinnett.OptionedLHPTuckerDavidsontoGwinnett.
CHICAGOCUBS—PlacedLHPWadeMileyonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay26.RecalledMarkLeiterJr.fromIowa(IL).PlacedRHPChrisMartinonthebereavementlist.
MIAMIMARLINS—ReinstatedOFAvisailGarciafromtheIL.PlacedRHPCodyPoteetonthe15-dayIL.DesignatedINFJoeDunandforassignment.
MILWAUKEEBREWERS—SentSSWillyAdamestoCarolina(CRL)onarehabassignment.
NEWYORKMETS—AcquiredINF/OFJTRiddlefromCincinnatiinexchangeforcashconsiderations.AssignedINF/OFJTRiddletoSyracuse(IL).
PITTSBURGHPIRATES—PlacedOFBenGamelonthe10-dayIL.RecalledOFHoyParkfromIndianapolis(IL).
WASHINGTONNATIONALS—DesignatedRHPAaronSanchezforassignment.
MinorLeague
FrontierLeague
LAKEERIECRUSHERS—SoldthecontractofINFJarrodWatkinstotheArizonaDiamondbacks.
TROIS-RIVIERESAIGLES—ReceivedOFConnorPanasfromtheLincolnSaltdogsoftheAmericanAssociation.
FOOTBALL
CFL
WINNIPEGBLUEBOMBERS—SignedOLCameronDurleyandDERossiniSandjong.
HOCKEY
NHL
TORONTOMAPLELEAFS—AnnouncedtheretirementofFJasonSpezza.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS—NamedKerrickJacksonheadbaseballcoach.
