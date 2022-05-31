Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICANLEAGUE
DETROIT7,
MINNESOTA5
|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arraez2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Castrodh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Garlicklf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Polancoss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báezss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchezc
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Candlrio3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Larnachrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torklson1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Urshela3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|W.Castrolf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Miranda1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cameronrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordoncf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhartc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffersdh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hillcf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Buxtonph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|5
Minnesota
E—Miranda(2),Urshela(4),W.Castro(3).DP—Minnesota0,Detroit1.LOB—Minnesota6,Detroit9.2B—Urshela(4),Torkelson(5),Schoop(8).3B—Schoop(1).HR—Sánchez(5),Miranda(2),Urshela(5),Hill(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Bundy
|6
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|SmithL,1-1
|2/3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Megill
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
Detroit
|Brieske
|5 2/3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|JiménzW,2-0
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|LangeH,6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|SotoS,9-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Bundy(W.Castro).WP—Megill,Brieske.Umpires—Home,ChadWhitson;First,HunterWendelstedt;Second,AdamHamari;Third,ShaneLivensparger.
T—3:04.A—15,191(41,083).
CLEVELAND7,
KANSASCITY3
|KansasCity
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Merrifieldcf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Strawcf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Benintendilf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Rosarioss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|WittJr.ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Perezc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Melendezdh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Naylordh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozierrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clmntpr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Santana1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalezrf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rivera3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mercadorf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Giménez2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Kwanlf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hedgesc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|6
KansasCity
E—WittJr.(4),Gonzalez(1).DP—KansasCity0,Cleveland1.LOB—KansasCity8,Cleveland7.2B—Melendez(4),Merrifield(10),Benintendi(7).3B—Kwan(2).HR—Rivera(4),Ramírez(13),Giménez(5).SB—Kwan(2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
KansasCity
|Heasley
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Vizcaíno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|SniderL,3-2
|1/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Griffin
|2/3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
Cleveland
|Plesac
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|MorganH,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|StephnBS,1-2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|SandlinW,4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stephanpitchedto3battersinthe8th.HBP—Griffin(Kwan).Umpires—Home,BillWelke;First,JansenVisconti;Second,GabeMorales;Third,AndyFletcher.T—2:49.A—15,271(34,788).
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|17-7
|16-8
|TampaBay
|28
|19
|.596
|4½
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|17-11
|11-8
|Toronto
|27
|20
|.574
|5½
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|14-8
|13-12
|Boston
|23
|26
|.469
|10½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|12-13
|11-13
|Baltimore
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-11
|9-18
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|17-11
|12-9
|Chicago
|23
|23
|.500
|4½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-13
|12-10
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|.455
|6½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-8
|11-16
|Detroit
|18
|29
|.383
|10
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|12-14
|6-15
|KansasCity
|16
|31
|.340
|12
|10
|2-8
|L-2
|8-15
|8-16
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|14-6
|17-12
|LosAngeles
|27
|22
|.551
|4
|—
|3-7
|L-5
|15-13
|12-9
|Texas
|22
|24
|.478
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-12
|12-12
|Seattle
|20
|28
|.417
|10½
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-10
|8-18
|Oakland
|20
|31
|.392
|12
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|7-18
|13-13
Today
Minnesota(Smeltzer1-0)atDetroit(García0-0),1:10p.m.,1stgame
KansasCity(Lynch2-3)atCleveland(Quantrill1-3),6:10p.m.
LAAngels(Syndergaard4-2)atNYYankees(Montgomery0-1),7:05p.m.
Seattle(Kirby0-1)atBaltimore(TBD),7:05p.m.
ChicagoWhiteSox(Giolito3-1)atToronto(Gausman4-3),7:07p.m.
Cincinnati(Castillo1-2)atBoston(Wacha3-0),7:10p.m.
Minnesota(TBD)atDetroit(Wentz0-1),7:10p.m.,2ndgame
TampaBay(Yarbrough0-1)atTexas(Pérez3-2),8:05p.m.
Houston(Javier3-2)atOakland(Montas2-4),9:40p.m.
Monday
Detroit7,Minnesota5
Houston5,Oakland1
Cleveland7,KansasCity3
Baltimore10,Boston0
TampaBayatTexas,late
Wednesday
KansasCityatCleveland,1:10p.m.
HoustonatOakland,3:37p.m.
LAAngelsatNYYankees,7:05p.m.
SeattleatBaltimore,7:05p.m.
WhiteSoxatToronto,7:07p.m.
CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.
MinnesotaatDetroit,7:10p.m.
TampaBayatTexas,8:05p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|17-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|23
|25
|.479
|9
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|14-14
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|21
|28
|.429
|11½
|6
|3-7
|L-4
|11-14
|10-14
|Miami
|19
|27
|.413
|12
|6½
|2-8
|L-2
|10-12
|9-15
|Washington
|18
|32
|.360
|15
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-18
|9-14
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|14-6
|18-12
|St.Louis
|27
|21
|.563
|4
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|14-11
|13-10
|Pittsburgh
|19
|27
|.413
|11
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-14
|8-13
|Chicago
|19
|29
|.396
|12
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-17
|12-12
|Cincinnati
|16
|31
|.340
|14½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|9-12
|7-19
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|15-5
|18-9
|SanDiego
|30
|18
|.625
|3½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|13-10
|17-8
|SanFrancisco
|26
|21
|.553
|7
|—
|4-6
|W-2
|13-11
|13-10
|Arizona
|23
|26
|.469
|11
|4
|5-5
|L-4
|12-15
|11-11
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|11½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-11
|7-15
Today
SanFrancisco(Junis2-1)atPhiladelphia(Suárez4-3),6:45p.m.
Cincinnati(Castillo1-2)atBoston(Wacha3-0),7:10p.m.
Washington(Corbin1-7)atN.Y.Mets(Williams0-3),7:10p.m.
SanDiego(Snell0-2)atSt.Louis(Wainwright5-4),7:45p.m.
Milwaukee(Lauer5-1)atChicagoCubs(Steele1-5),8:05p.m.
Miami(TBD)atColorado(Márquez1-5),8:40p.m.
Atlanta(Morton3-3)atArizona(Castellanos3-2),9:40p.m.
Pittsburgh(TBD)atL.A.Dodgers(Urías3-4),10:10p.m.
Monday
Milwaukee7,ChicagoCubs6,gm1
Milwaukee3,ChicagoCubs1,gm2
St.Louis6,SanDiego3
SanFran.5,Philadelphia4,10inn.
Colorado7,Miami1
N.Y.Mets13,Washington5
Arizona6,Atlanta2
PittsburghatLADodgers,late
Wednesday
WashingtonatN.Y.Mets,1:10p.m.
SanDiegoatSt.Louis,1:15p.m.
MiamiatColorado,3:10p.m.
AtlantaatArizona,3:40p.m.
SanFran.atPhiladelphia,6:05p.m.
CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.
MilwaukeeatChicagoCubs,8p.m.
PittsburghatLADodgers,8:10p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
GAMEONE
MILWAUKEE7,
CHICAGOCUBS6
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Morel2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Uríasss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Contrersdh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Yelichlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simnsprdh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Taylorcf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Wisdom3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Narváezc
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoernerss
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Hiuradh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Frazierlf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Petersonrf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Happph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|McCchnph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velzquezrf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brosseau3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rivasph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higginsc
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ortegacf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|Milwaukee
|001
|102
|300—7
|Chicago
|002
|200
|200—6
E—Brosseau(5),Frazier(1),Wisdom(4).DP—Milwaukee1,Chicago1.LOB—Milwaukee2,Chicago11.2B—Wong(7),Morel(3),Wisdom(10).HR—Peterson(5),Taylor(5),Urías(5),Higgins(1),Ortega(2).SB—Hoerner2(5),Simmons(3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|Small
|2 2/3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Kelley
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|SánchezW,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|GottH,7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|WilliamsH,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|HaderS,17-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Chicago
|Swarmer
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|6
|NorrisL,0-3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Gsellman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Norris(Hiura).WP—Williams.Umpires—Home,DougEddings;First,AdamBeck;Second,BillMiller;Third,MalachiMoore.T—3:17.A—39,305(41,649).
GAMETWO
MILWAUKEE3,
CHICAGOCUBS1
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCutchenlf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Morel2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Uríasss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contrersc
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Taylorrf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Happcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellezdh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Schwndldh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wsdm3b1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brosseau3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquezrf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Caincf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frazierlf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wongph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnerph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smnsss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caratinic
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|31
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
Milwaukee
E—Morel(1).DP—Milwaukee2,Chicago0.LOB—Milwaukee7,Chicago5.2B—Tellez(12).HR—Caratini(3),Taylor(6),Contreras(7).SB—Morel(5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|AshbyW,1/3
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|12
|BoxbergrH,11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|HaderS,18-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chicago
|Smyly
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|EspinzaL,0-1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Hughes
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Ashbypitchedto3battersinthe7th.
HBP—Espinoza2(Urías,Wong).Umpires—Home,BrianKnight;First,BillMiller;Second,MalachiMoore;Third,AdamBeck.T—2:52.A—28,620(41,649).
ST.LOUIS6,
SANDIEGO3
|SanDiego
|St.Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Profarlf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Edmanss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Machado3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gorman2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Hosmer1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dickersonlf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Voitdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldshmidt1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cronwrth2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arenado3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kimss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yepezlf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nolac
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Nootbrpr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grishamcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujolsdh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Azocarrf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Molinac
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Donovanrf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sosaph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Badercf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|SanDiego
|001
|001
|001—3
|St.Louis
|002
|010
|30x—6
DP—SanDiego1,St.Louis1.LOB—SanDiego9,St.Louis8.2B—Azocar(2),Cronenworth(8),Molina(4).HR—Gorman(2),Goldschmidt(11).SB—Edman(11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
SanDiego
|MartinezL,2/3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Wilson
|2/3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Hill
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
St.Louis
|Naughton
|2 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|PallnteW,1-0
|3 1/3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|GallegosH,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|CabreraH,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Helsley
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Gallegospitchedto3battersinthe7th,Cabrerapitchedto3battersinthe8th.
Umpires—Home,LanceBarksdale;First,TedBarrett;Second,NestorCeja;Third,ChrisSegal.T—3:33.A—42,140
LEADERS
AmericanLeague
ThroughMay29
BATTING
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Martinez,BOS
|39
|153
|30
|58
|.379
|Arraez,MIN
|41
|139
|23
|50
|.360
|Anderson,CHW
|40
|163
|24
|58
|.356
|Devers,BOS
|48
|203
|38
|70
|.345
|France,SEA
|48
|190
|22
|65
|.342
|Bogaerts,BOS
|47
|177
|30
|58
|.328
|Benintendi,KC
|46
|168
|16
|55
|.327
|Trout,LAA
|44
|158
|37
|49
|.310
|Judge,NYY
|46
|175
|38
|54
|.309
|Crawford,SEA
|45
|160
|20
|49
|.306
HOMERUNS
|Judge,NYY
|18
|Alvarez,HOU
|14
|Trout,LAA
|13
|Ramírez,CLE
|12
|Buxton,MIN
|11
|Stanton,NYY
|11
|Rizzo,NYY
|11
|Ohtani,LAA
|11
|Devers,BOS
|11
|Ward,LAA
|10
|Altuve,HOU
|10
|Walsh,LAA
|10
|Seager,TEX
|10
RUNSBATTEDIN
|Ramírez,CLE
|48
|Story,BOS
|37
|Judge,NYY
|37
|Stanton,NYY
|35
|France,SEA
|35
|Ohtani,LAA
|32
|Tucker,HOU
|29
|Walsh,LAA
|29
|García,TEX
|29
|Alvarez,HOU
|28
|Trout,LAA
|28
|Rizzo,NYY
|28
NationalLeague
ThroughMay29
BATTING
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Machado,SD
|46
|173
|35
|61
|.353
|Goldschmidt,STL
|46
|179
|30
|63
|.352
|Iglesias,COL
|39
|139
|14
|44
|.317
|McNeil,NYM
|47
|164
|24
|52
|.317
|Hosmer,SD
|45
|170
|17
|53
|.312
|Cron,COL
|48
|189
|30
|58
|.307
|Freeman,LAD
|47
|180
|33
|55
|.306
|Harper,PHI
|44
|174
|34
|53
|.305
|Yastrzemski,SF
|38
|124
|25
|37
|.298
|Turner,LAD
|47
|182
|21
|54
|.297
HOMERUNS
|Betts,LAD
|14
|Cron,COL
|13
|Walker,ARI
|12
|Alonso,NYM
|12
|Pederson,SF
|11
|Soler,MIA
|11
|Schwarber,PHI
|11
|Goldschmidt,STL
|11
|Riley,ATL
|11
|Wisdom,CHC
|10
|Tellez,MIL
|10
|Harper,PHI
|10
|Ozuna,ATL
|10
RUNSBATTEDIN
|Alonso,NYM
|46
|Goldschmidt,STL
|42
|Turner,LAD
|39
|Lindor,NYM
|38
|Cron,COL
|37
|Tellez,MIL
|35
|Arenado,STL
|32
|Harper,PHI
|32
|Betts,LAD
|32
|Turner,LAD
|29
|Freeman,LAD
|29
MidwestLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|25
|20
|.556
|5½
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|23
|21
|.523
|7
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|20
|25
|.444
|10½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|17
|28
|.378
|13½
|Lansing(Oakland)
|17
|28
|.378
|13½
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|28
|17
|.622
|1
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|27
|18
|.600
|2
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|Beloit(Miami)
|17
|28
|.378
|12
Sunday
TINCAPS6,QuadCities1
Beloit5,Lansing4
Wisconsin6,CedarRapids4
WestMichigan9,Dayton7
SouthBend7,GreatLakes5
Peoria15,LakeCounty2
Monday
NoGamesScheduled
Today
CedarRapidsatLansing,11:05a.m.
WestMichiganatLakeCounty,6:05p.m.
TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.
SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.
BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.
Wednesday
WestMichiganatLakeCounty,11a.m.
PeoriaatWisconsin,1:10p.m.
TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.
CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.
SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.
BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
Thursday
WestMichiganatLakeCounty,7p.m.
TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.
CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.
SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.
BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.
