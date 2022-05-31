The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICANLEAGUE

DETROIT7,

MINNESOTA5

Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez2b 4 0 1 0 H.Castrodh 5 0 0 0
Garlicklf 5 0 0 0 Schoop2b 5 1 3 0
Polancoss 4 0 1 0 Báezss 5 0 1 0
Sánchezc 4 2 2 1 Candlrio3b 5 2 2 1
Larnachrf 3 0 0 0 Torklson1b 4 2 3 1
Urshela3b 4 2 3 1 W.Castrolf 3 0 2 2
Miranda1b 4 1 2 2 Cameronrf 3 0 0 0
Gordoncf 4 0 1 0 Barnhartc 4 0 0 0
Jeffersdh 3 0 0 0 Hillcf 3 2 2 1
Buxtonph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 4 Totals 37 7 13 5

Minnesota 010 201 010—5 Detroit 001 210 21x—7

E—Miranda(2),Urshela(4),W.Castro(3).DP—Minnesota0,Detroit1.LOB—Minnesota6,Detroit9.2B—Urshela(4),Torkelson(5),Schoop(8).3B—Schoop(1).HR—Sánchez(5),Miranda(2),Urshela(5),Hill(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Bundy 6 9 4 4 0 3
SmithL,1-1 2/3 3 2 1 0 0
Megill 1 1/3 1 1 0 2 4

Detroit

Brieske 5 2/3 6 4 4 2 4
JiménzW,2-0 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
LangeH,6 1 2 1 0 0 1
SotoS,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP—Bundy(W.Castro).WP—Megill,Brieske.Umpires—Home,ChadWhitson;First,HunterWendelstedt;Second,AdamHamari;Third,ShaneLivensparger.

T—3:04.A—15,191(41,083).

CLEVELAND7,

KANSASCITY3

KansasCity Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifieldcf 5 1 1 1 Strawcf 3 2 0 0
Benintendilf 5 0 2 1 Rosarioss 5 0 1 0
WittJr.ss 3 0 0 0 Ramírez3b 4 1 2 3
Perezc 4 0 0 0 Miller1b 4 0 1 0
Melendezdh 3 0 2 0 Naylordh 3 0 0 0
Dozierrf 3 0 0 0 Clmntpr-dh 0 1 0 0
Santana1b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalezrf 4 1 2 0
Rivera3b 4 1 1 1 Mercadorf 0 0 0 0
Lopez2b 4 1 3 0 Giménez2b 3 1 1 3
Kwanlf 3 1 1 0
Hedgesc 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 7 8 6

KansasCity 001 000 020—3 Cleveland 100 020 04x—7

E—WittJr.(4),Gonzalez(1).DP—KansasCity0,Cleveland1.LOB—KansasCity8,Cleveland7.2B—Melendez(4),Merrifield(10),Benintendi(7).3B—Kwan(2).HR—Rivera(4),Ramírez(13),Giménez(5).SB—Kwan(2).

IP H R ER BB SO

KansasCity

Heasley 6 6 3 3 3 3
Vizcaíno 1 0 0 0 0 1
SniderL,3-2 1/3 2 3 3 1 0
Griffin 2/3 0 1 0 1 0

Cleveland

Plesac 6 5 1 1 0 5
MorganH,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
StephnBS,1-2 0 3 2 2 0 0
SandlinW,4-2 1 0 0 0 3 0
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 2

Stephanpitchedto3battersinthe8th.HBP—Griffin(Kwan).Umpires—Home,BillWelke;First,JansenVisconti;Second,GabeMorales;Third,AndyFletcher.T—2:49.A—15,271(34,788).

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 33 15 .688 5-5 L-2 17-7 16-8
TampaBay 28 19 .596 6-4 W-2 17-11 11-8
Toronto 27 20 .574 7-3 W-5 14-8 13-12
Boston 23 26 .469 10½ 4 6-4 L-1 12-13 11-13
Baltimore 21 29 .420 13 5-5 W-1 12-11 9-18

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 29 20 .592 6-4 L-1 17-11 12-9
Chicago 23 23 .500 5-5 W-1 11-13 12-10
Cleveland 20 24 .455 4-6 W-1 9-8 11-16
Detroit 18 29 .383 10 8 5-5 W-2 12-14 6-15
KansasCity 16 31 .340 12 10 2-8 L-2 8-15 8-16

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 31 18 .633 6-4 W-2 14-6 17-12
LosAngeles 27 22 .551 4 3-7 L-5 15-13 12-9
Texas 22 24 .478 5-5 L-1 10-12 12-12
Seattle 20 28 .417 10½ 3-7 L-1 12-10 8-18
Oakland 20 31 .392 12 8 3-7 L-1 7-18 13-13

Today

Minnesota(Smeltzer1-0)atDetroit(García0-0),1:10p.m.,1stgame

KansasCity(Lynch2-3)atCleveland(Quantrill1-3),6:10p.m.

LAAngels(Syndergaard4-2)atNYYankees(Montgomery0-1),7:05p.m.

Seattle(Kirby0-1)atBaltimore(TBD),7:05p.m.

ChicagoWhiteSox(Giolito3-1)atToronto(Gausman4-3),7:07p.m.

Cincinnati(Castillo1-2)atBoston(Wacha3-0),7:10p.m.

Minnesota(TBD)atDetroit(Wentz0-1),7:10p.m.,2ndgame

TampaBay(Yarbrough0-1)atTexas(Pérez3-2),8:05p.m.

Houston(Javier3-2)atOakland(Montas2-4),9:40p.m.

Monday

Detroit7,Minnesota5

Houston5,Oakland1

Cleveland7,KansasCity3

Baltimore10,Boston0

TampaBayatTexas,late

Wednesday

KansasCityatCleveland,1:10p.m.

HoustonatOakland,3:37p.m.

LAAngelsatNYYankees,7:05p.m.

SeattleatBaltimore,7:05p.m.

WhiteSoxatToronto,7:07p.m.

CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.

MinnesotaatDetroit,7:10p.m.

TampaBayatTexas,8:05p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 33 17 .660 7-3 W-4 17-8 16-9
Atlanta 23 25 .479 9 6-4 W-1 14-14 9-11
Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11½ 6 3-7 L-4 11-14 10-14
Miami 19 27 .413 12 2-8 L-2 10-12 9-15
Washington 18 32 .360 15 5-5 L-1 9-18 9-14

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 32 18 .640 6-4 W-3 14-6 18-12
St.Louis 27 21 .563 4 7-3 W-1 14-11 13-10
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 11 4-6 L-1 11-14 8-13
Chicago 19 29 .396 12 4-6 L-3 7-17 12-12
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14½ 10 5-5 L-1 9-12 7-19

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 33 14 .702 8-2 W-4 15-5 18-9
SanDiego 30 18 .625 6-4 L-1 13-10 17-8
SanFrancisco 26 21 .553 7 4-6 W-2 13-11 13-10
Arizona 23 26 .469 11 4 5-5 L-4 12-15 11-11
Colorado 22 26 .458 11½ 4-6 W-1 15-11 7-15

Today

SanFrancisco(Junis2-1)atPhiladelphia(Suárez4-3),6:45p.m.

Cincinnati(Castillo1-2)atBoston(Wacha3-0),7:10p.m.

Washington(Corbin1-7)atN.Y.Mets(Williams0-3),7:10p.m.

SanDiego(Snell0-2)atSt.Louis(Wainwright5-4),7:45p.m.

Milwaukee(Lauer5-1)atChicagoCubs(Steele1-5),8:05p.m.

Miami(TBD)atColorado(Márquez1-5),8:40p.m.

Atlanta(Morton3-3)atArizona(Castellanos3-2),9:40p.m.

Pittsburgh(TBD)atL.A.Dodgers(Urías3-4),10:10p.m.

Monday

Milwaukee7,ChicagoCubs6,gm1

Milwaukee3,ChicagoCubs1,gm2

St.Louis6,SanDiego3

SanFran.5,Philadelphia4,10inn.

Colorado7,Miami1

N.Y.Mets13,Washington5

Arizona6,Atlanta2

PittsburghatLADodgers,late

Wednesday

WashingtonatN.Y.Mets,1:10p.m.

SanDiegoatSt.Louis,1:15p.m.

MiamiatColorado,3:10p.m.

AtlantaatArizona,3:40p.m.

SanFran.atPhiladelphia,6:05p.m.

CincinnatiatBoston,7:10p.m.

MilwaukeeatChicagoCubs,8p.m.

PittsburghatLADodgers,8:10p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

GAMEONE

MILWAUKEE7,

CHICAGOCUBS6

Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong2b 3 1 1 0 Morel2b 4 0 1 0
Uríasss 4 2 1 3 Contrersdh 5 1 1 0
Yelichlf 4 0 0 0 Simnsprdh 0 0 0 0
Tellez1b 4 0 0 0 Schwndl1b 3 1 0 0
Taylorcf 4 1 1 2 Wisdom3b 4 1 2 0
Narváezc 4 1 1 0 Hoernerss 5 0 3 3
Hiuradh 3 0 1 1 Frazierlf 2 0 0 0
Petersonrf 2 1 1 1 Happph-lf 2 0 0 1
McCchnph-rf 2 0 0 0 Velzquezrf 3 0 1 0
Brosseau3b 3 1 1 0 Rivasph-rf 2 0 0 0
Higginsc 5 1 1 1
Ortegacf 4 2 3 1
Totals 33 7 7 7 Totals 39 6 12 6
Milwaukee 001 102 300—7
Chicago 002 200 200—6

E—Brosseau(5),Frazier(1),Wisdom(4).DP—Milwaukee1,Chicago1.LOB—Milwaukee2,Chicago11.2B—Wong(7),Morel(3),Wisdom(10).HR—Peterson(5),Taylor(5),Urías(5),Higgins(1),Ortega(2).SB—Hoerner2(5),Simmons(3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Small 2 2/3 4 2 2 4 4
Kelley 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 2
SánchezW,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1
GottH,7 1 3 2 2 0 1
WilliamsH,12 1 1 0 0 1 1
HaderS,17-17 1 1 0 0 0 3

Chicago

Swarmer 6 5 4 1 1 6
NorrisL,0-3 2 2 3 3 1 1
Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Norris(Hiura).WP—Williams.Umpires—Home,DougEddings;First,AdamBeck;Second,BillMiller;Third,MalachiMoore.T—3:17.A—39,305(41,649).

GAMETWO

MILWAUKEE3,

CHICAGOCUBS1

Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCutchenlf 5 0 0 0 Morel2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Uríasss 3 0 0 0 Contrersc 2 1 2 1
Taylorrf 3 2 1 1 Happcf 4 0 0 0
Tellezdh 4 0 1 1 Schwndldh 4 0 0 0
Hiura1b 3 0 0 0 Wsdm3b1b 4 0 1 0
Brosseau3b 2 0 0 0 Velazquezrf 4 0 1 0
Caincf 4 0 0 0 Frazierlf 3 0 1 0
Mathias2b 2 0 0 0 Rivas1b 2 0 0 0
Wongph-2b 0 0 0 0 Hrnerph-ss 1 0 0 0
Peterson2b 1 0 0 0 Smnsss-2b 3 0 0 0
Caratinic 4 1 1 1
Totals 31 3 3 3 Totals 31 1 6 1

Milwaukee 000 110 010—3 Chicago 000 100 000—1

E—Morel(1).DP—Milwaukee2,Chicago0.LOB—Milwaukee7,Chicago5.2B—Tellez(12).HR—Caratini(3),Taylor(6),Contreras(7).SB—Morel(5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

AshbyW,1/3 6 5 1 1 2 12
BoxbergrH,11 2 1 0 0 0 2
HaderS,18-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Smyly 3 0 0 0 1 3
EspinzaL,0-1 4 2 2 2 3 6
Hughes 2 1 1 1 0 2

Ashbypitchedto3battersinthe7th.

HBP—Espinoza2(Urías,Wong).Umpires—Home,BrianKnight;First,BillMiller;Second,MalachiMoore;Third,AdamBeck.T—2:52.A—28,620(41,649).

ST.LOUIS6,

SANDIEGO3

SanDiego St.Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Profarlf 5 0 3 1 Edmanss-2b 5 1 2 1
Machado3b 5 0 1 1 Gorman2b 3 2 3 2
Hosmer1b 5 0 0 0 Dickersonlf 1 0 0 0
Voitdh 4 0 0 0 Gldshmidt1b 3 1 1 2
Cronwrth2b 4 1 2 0 Arenado3b 4 0 0 0
Kimss 3 0 1 0 Yepezlf 3 0 1 0
Nolac 4 0 2 1 Nootbrpr-rf 0 1 0 0
Grishamcf 4 0 0 0 Pujolsdh 2 0 0 0
Azocarrf 3 2 2 0 Molinac 4 0 1 1
Donovanrf 2 1 1 0
Sosaph-ss 1 0 0 0
Badercf 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 32 6 10 6
SanDiego 001 001 001—3
St.Louis 002 010 30x—6

DP—SanDiego1,St.Louis1.LOB—SanDiego9,St.Louis8.2B—Azocar(2),Cronenworth(8),Molina(4).HR—Gorman(2),Goldschmidt(11).SB—Edman(11).

IP H R ER BB SO

SanDiego

MartinezL,2/3 6 7 3 3 4 2
Wilson 2/3 3 3 3 2 0
Hill 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

St.Louis

Naughton 2 1/3 2 1 1 0 4
PallnteW,1-0 3 1/3 5 1 1 0 5
GallegosH,1 1 2 0 0 0 2
CabreraH,7 1 0 0 0 1 1
Helsley 1 1/3 2 1 1 1 1

Gallegospitchedto3battersinthe7th,Cabrerapitchedto3battersinthe8th.

Umpires—Home,LanceBarksdale;First,TedBarrett;Second,NestorCeja;Third,ChrisSegal.T—3:33.A—42,140

LEADERS

AmericanLeague

ThroughMay29

BATTING

G AB R H BA
Martinez,BOS 39 153 30 58 .379
Arraez,MIN 41 139 23 50 .360
Anderson,CHW 40 163 24 58 .356
Devers,BOS 48 203 38 70 .345
France,SEA 48 190 22 65 .342
Bogaerts,BOS 47 177 30 58 .328
Benintendi,KC 46 168 16 55 .327
Trout,LAA 44 158 37 49 .310
Judge,NYY 46 175 38 54 .309
Crawford,SEA 45 160 20 49 .306

HOMERUNS

Judge,NYY 18
Alvarez,HOU 14
Trout,LAA 13
Ramírez,CLE 12
Buxton,MIN 11
Stanton,NYY 11
Rizzo,NYY 11
Ohtani,LAA 11
Devers,BOS 11
Ward,LAA 10
Altuve,HOU 10
Walsh,LAA 10
Seager,TEX 10

RUNSBATTEDIN

Ramírez,CLE 48
Story,BOS 37
Judge,NYY 37
Stanton,NYY 35
France,SEA 35
Ohtani,LAA 32
Tucker,HOU 29
Walsh,LAA 29
García,TEX 29
Alvarez,HOU 28
Trout,LAA 28
Rizzo,NYY 28

NationalLeague

ThroughMay29

BATTING

G AB R H BA
Machado,SD 46 173 35 61 .353
Goldschmidt,STL 46 179 30 63 .352
Iglesias,COL 39 139 14 44 .317
McNeil,NYM 47 164 24 52 .317
Hosmer,SD 45 170 17 53 .312
Cron,COL 48 189 30 58 .307
Freeman,LAD 47 180 33 55 .306
Harper,PHI 44 174 34 53 .305
Yastrzemski,SF 38 124 25 37 .298
Turner,LAD 47 182 21 54 .297

HOMERUNS

Betts,LAD 14
Cron,COL 13
Walker,ARI 12
Alonso,NYM 12
Pederson,SF 11
Soler,MIA 11
Schwarber,PHI 11
Goldschmidt,STL 11
Riley,ATL 11
Wisdom,CHC 10
Tellez,MIL 10
Harper,PHI 10
Ozuna,ATL 10

RUNSBATTEDIN

Alonso,NYM 46
Goldschmidt,STL 42
Turner,LAD 39
Lindor,NYM 38
Cron,COL 37
Tellez,MIL 35
Arenado,STL 32
Harper,PHI 32
Betts,LAD 32
Turner,LAD 29
Freeman,LAD 29

MidwestLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 30 14 .682
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 25 20 .556
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 23 21 .523 7
W.Michigan(Detroit) 20 25 .444 10½
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 17 28 .378 13½
Lansing(Oakland) 17 28 .378 13½

WestDivision

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 29 16 .644
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 28 17 .622 1
SouthBend(Cubs) 27 18 .600 2
Peoria(St.Louis) 18 27 .400 11
QuadCities(K.C.) 18 27 .400 11
Beloit(Miami) 17 28 .378 12

Sunday

TINCAPS6,QuadCities1

Beloit5,Lansing4

Wisconsin6,CedarRapids4

WestMichigan9,Dayton7

SouthBend7,GreatLakes5

Peoria15,LakeCounty2

Monday

NoGamesScheduled

Today

CedarRapidsatLansing,11:05a.m.

WestMichiganatLakeCounty,6:05p.m.

TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.

SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.

BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.

Wednesday

WestMichiganatLakeCounty,11a.m.

PeoriaatWisconsin,1:10p.m.

TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.

CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.

SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.

BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

Thursday

WestMichiganatLakeCounty,7p.m.

TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.

CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.

SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.

BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  