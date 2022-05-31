The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Softball

DIVISIONIIIWORLDSERIES

AtSalem,Virginia

DoubleElimination

May26

BracketOne

ChristopherNewport8,

WorcesterPolytechnicInstitute6

Berry5,TexasLutheran1

BracketTwo

Salisbury6,Millikin5

EasternConnecticutSt.vs.Trine,susp.

May27

BracketTwo

Trine4,EasternConnecticutSt.2,8inn.

May28

BracketOne

ChristopherNewport6,Berry2

EliminationBracket

TexasLutheran6,WPI0

TexasLutheran5,Salibury4

BracketTwo

Trine9,Salisbury1

EliminationBracket

EasternConn.St.8,Millikin1

Berry6,.EasternConn.St.4

May29

ChristopherNewport4,TexasLutheran3

Trine5,Berry0

May30

ChristopherNewport6,Trine3

Today

Trinevs.ChristopherNewport,11a.m.

Trinevs.ChristopherNewport,1:30p.m.,ifnecessary

CHRISTOPHERNEWPORT6,TRINE3

Trine 000 201 0 —3 7 2
C.Newport 001 050 x —6 6 2

WP—Martin.LP—Rosey.HR—Hasty(CN).

