Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atPhiladelphia -130 SanFrancisco +110
atNYMets -165 Washington +145
atSt.Louis -123 SanDiego +103
atCubs OFF Milwaukee OFF
atColorado OFF Miami OFF
Atlanta -167 atArizona +148
atLADodgers OFF Pittsburgh OFF

AmericanLeague

Minnesota -142 atDetroit +122
atCleveland -157 KansasCity +138
atBaltimore OFF Seattle OFF
atNYYankees -135 LAAngels +115
atToronto -157 WhiteSox +137
Minnesota -142 atDetroit +122
atTexas OFF TampaBay OFF
Houston -143 atOakland +123

Interleague

atBoston OFF Cincinnati OFF

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atColorado -184 Edmonton +152

