The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
N.Y.CityFC 8 3 2 26 25 10
Philadelphia 6 1 7 25 19 10
CFMontréal 7 5 2 23 28 26
NewYork 6 3 5 23 24 15
OrlandoCity 6 5 3 21 17 20
Cincinnati 6 7 1 19 21 25
InterMiamiCF 5 6 3 18 15 22
CharlotteFC 5 8 1 16 13 18
Columbus 4 5 4 16 17 16
Atlanta 4 5 4 16 20 20
NewEngland 4 5 4 16 22 23
TorontoFC 4 7 3 15 21 27
D.C.United 4 7 2 14 17 23
Chicago 2 7 5 11 13 20

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
LosAngelesFC 9 3 2 29 29 16
FCDallas 7 3 4 25 24 13
RealSaltLake 7 3 4 25 17 17
AustinFC 7 4 3 24 28 18
LAGalaxy 7 5 2 23 17 15
Nashville 6 4 4 22 18 16
Houston 5 6 3 18 17 17
Minn.United 5 6 3 18 15 15
Colorado 5 6 3 18 16 17
Seattle 5 6 1 16 15 16
Portland 3 6 6 15 21 25
Vancouver 4 7 2 14 14 23
SanJose 3 6 5 14 25 32
SportingK.C. 3 8 4 13 13 26

NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onepointfortie.

May28

LosAngelesFC3,SanJose2

Columbus2,Atlanta1

NewYork4,D.C.United1

TorontoFC3,Chicago2

CFMontréal4,Cincinnati3

Philadelphia1,NewEngland1,tie

FCDallas3,OrlandoCity1

Miami2,Portland1

NewYorkCityFC1,Minnesota0

Nashville3,Colorado1

Vancouver1,SportingKansasCity0

RealSaltLake3,Houston0

May29

LAGalaxy4,AustinFC1

Seattle2,CharlotteFC1

Saturday

RealSaltLakeatVancouver,7p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  