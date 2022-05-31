Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
CHICAGOWHITESOX—PlacedRHPsDylanCeaseandKendallGravemanontherestrictedlist.RecalledRHPKyleCrickfromCharlotte(IL).PlacedLHPDallasKeuchelonwaiversforthepurposeofgrantinghisunconditionalrelease.
DETROITTIGERS—RecalledINF/OFKodyClemensfromToledo(IL).PlacedOFRobbieGrossmanonthe10-dayIL.
NationalLeague
CHICAGOCUBS—SelectedRHPMattSwarmerfromIowa(IL).TransferredRHPEthanRobertstothe60-dayIL.RecalledOFNelsonVelazquezfromIowa.PlacedINFJonathanVillaronthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay27.RecalledRHPAndersonEspinozafromIowaasthe27thmanfortoday’sdoubleheader.PlacedOFSeiyaSuzukionthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay27.SelectedthecontractofLHPBrandonHughesfromIowa(IL).DesignatedRHPRobertGsellmanforassignment.
CINCINNATIREDS—ActivatedCFTommyPham.
