Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

CHICAGOWHITESOX—PlacedRHPsDylanCeaseandKendallGravemanontherestrictedlist.RecalledRHPKyleCrickfromCharlotte(IL).PlacedLHPDallasKeuchelonwaiversforthepurposeofgrantinghisunconditionalrelease.

DETROITTIGERS—RecalledINF/OFKodyClemensfromToledo(IL).PlacedOFRobbieGrossmanonthe10-dayIL.

NationalLeague

CHICAGOCUBS—SelectedRHPMattSwarmerfromIowa(IL).TransferredRHPEthanRobertstothe60-dayIL.RecalledOFNelsonVelazquezfromIowa.PlacedINFJonathanVillaronthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay27.RecalledRHPAndersonEspinozafromIowaasthe27thmanfortoday’sdoubleheader.PlacedOFSeiyaSuzukionthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay27.SelectedthecontractofLHPBrandonHughesfromIowa(IL).DesignatedRHPRobertGsellmanforassignment.

CINCINNATIREDS—ActivatedCFTommyPham.

