Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
FINALS
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
GoldenStatevs.Boston
Thu.:BostonatGoldenSt.,9p.m.
Sun.:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.
June8:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
June10:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
x-June13:BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.
x-June16:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
x-June19:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.
WNBA
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washing-ton
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Indiana
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|NewYork
|1
|7
|.125
|5
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|LasVegas
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|LosAnge-les
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Phoenix
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
Monday
Nogamesscheduled
Tuesday
Washington87,Indiana75
Chicago73,Phoenix70
LasVegas89,Connecticut81
DallasatLosAngeles,late
Today
IndianaatNewYork,7p.m.
MinnesotaatAtlanta,7p.m.
Thursday
ConnecticutatLasVegas,10p.m.
Friday
NewYorkatWashington,7p.m.
ChicagoatAtlanta,7:30p.m.
ConnecticutatPhoenix,10p.m.
DallasatSeattle,10p.m.
WASHINGTON87,
INDIANA75
WASHINGTON(87):Burke3-71-28,DelleDonne8-171-219,Austin0-30-00,Atkins9-166-628,Cloud6-103-316,Hines-Allen1-40-02,Williams4-72-310,Machida0-20-00,Walker-Kimbrough2-60-04.Totals33-7213-1687.
INDIANA(75):Smith5-131-213,Vivians4-140-011,Egbo1-70-02,K.Mitchell9-145-526,Robinson3-40-06,Engstler3-60-26,Coates0-10-00,Henderson4-100-09,Hull0-10-00,T.Mitchell1-40-02.To-tals30-746-975.
|Washington
|22
|16
|24
|25
|—
|87
|Indiana
|23
|23
|13
|16
|—
|75
3-PointGoals—Washington8-24(Atkins4-6,DelleDonne2-6,Cloud1-3,Burke1-4,Hines-Allen0-1,Machida0-1,Walker-Kimbrough0-3),Indiana9-22(K.Mitchell3-6,Vivians3-7,Smith2-4,Henderson1-3,Engstler0-2).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Washington44(Williams15),Indiana32(Egbo10).As-sists—Washington24(Cloud9),Indiana20(K.Mitchell,Vivians4).TotalFouls—Washington7,Indiana16.A—1,009(6,500).
