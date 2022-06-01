The Journal Gazette
 
BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

FINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

GoldenStatevs.Boston

Thu.:BostonatGoldenSt.,9p.m.

Sun.:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.

June8:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

June10:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

x-June13:BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.

x-June16:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

x-June19:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.

WNBA

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washing-ton 7 3 .700
Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½
Atlanta 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 5 3 .625 1
Indiana 3 8 .273
NewYork 1 7 .125 5

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
LasVegas 9 1 .900
Dallas 5 3 .625 3
Seattle 5 3 .625 3
LosAnge-les 4 6 .400 5
Minnesota 2 7 .222
Phoenix 2 7 .222

Monday

Nogamesscheduled

Tuesday

Washington87,Indiana75

Chicago73,Phoenix70

LasVegas89,Connecticut81

DallasatLosAngeles,late

Today

IndianaatNewYork,7p.m.

MinnesotaatAtlanta,7p.m.

Thursday

ConnecticutatLasVegas,10p.m.

Friday

NewYorkatWashington,7p.m.

ChicagoatAtlanta,7:30p.m.

ConnecticutatPhoenix,10p.m.

DallasatSeattle,10p.m.

WASHINGTON87,

INDIANA75

WASHINGTON(87):Burke3-71-28,DelleDonne8-171-219,Austin0-30-00,Atkins9-166-628,Cloud6-103-316,Hines-Allen1-40-02,Williams4-72-310,Machida0-20-00,Walker-Kimbrough2-60-04.Totals33-7213-1687.

INDIANA(75):Smith5-131-213,Vivians4-140-011,Egbo1-70-02,K.Mitchell9-145-526,Robinson3-40-06,Engstler3-60-26,Coates0-10-00,Henderson4-100-09,Hull0-10-00,T.Mitchell1-40-02.To-tals30-746-975.

Washington 22 16 24 25 87
Indiana 23 23 13 16 75

3-PointGoals—Washington8-24(Atkins4-6,DelleDonne2-6,Cloud1-3,Burke1-4,Hines-Allen0-1,Machida0-1,Walker-Kimbrough0-3),Indiana9-22(K.Mitchell3-6,Vivians3-7,Smith2-4,Henderson1-3,Engstler0-2).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Washington44(Williams15),Indiana32(Egbo10).As-sists—Washington24(Cloud9),Indiana20(K.Mitchell,Vivians4).TotalFouls—Washington7,Indiana16.A—1,009(6,500).

