Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
MEMORIALTOURNAMENT
Site:Dublin,Ohio.
Course:MuirfieldVillageGC.Yardage:7,533.Par:72.
Prizemoney:$12million.Winner’sshare:$2.16million.
Television:Thursday-Friday,2-6p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday-Sunday,Noonto2:30p.m.(GolfChan-nel),2:30-6p.m.(CBS).
Defendingchampion:PatrickCantlay.
FedExCupleader:ScottieScheffler.
Lastweek:SamBurnswontheCharlesSchwabChallenge.
USGA
U.S.WOMEN’SOPEN
Site:SouthernPines,NorthCarolina.
Course:PineNeedlesLodgeandGC.Yardage:6,638.Par:71.
Prizemoney:$10million.Winner’sshare:$1.8million.
Television:Thursday-Friday,1-3p.m.(Peacock),3-8p.m.(USANetwork);Saturday,noonto2p.m.(Peacock),
2-3p.m.(USANetwork),3-6p.m.(NBC);Sunday,1-3p.m.(USANetwork),
3-7p.m.(NBC).
Defendingchampion:YukaSaso.
Lastyear:SasobecamethefirstFilipinogolfertowinamajorwhenshedefeatedNasaHataokainaplayoffatTheOlympicClub.LexiThompsonplayedthefinalsevenholesin5-overparandfinishedoneshotoutoftheplayoff.
DPWorld
PORSCHEEUROPEANOPEN
Site:Hamburg,Germany.
Course:EagleGolfCourses.Yardage:7,633.Par:72.
Prizemoney:1.75millioneuros(U.S.$1.87million).Winner’sshare:291,667euros.
Television:Thursday-Friday,7a.m.tonoon(GolfChannel);Saturday-Sunday,7:30-11:30a.m.(GolfChannel).
Defendingchampion:MarcusArmitage.
DPWorldTourpointsleader:RoryMcIlroy.
Lastweek:VictorPerezwontheDutchOpen.
Champions
PRINCIPALCHARITYCLASSIC
Site:DesMoines,Iowa.
Course:WakondaClub.Yardage:6,851.Par:72.
Prizemoney:$1.85million.Winner’sshare:$277,500.
Television:Friday,6-8p.m.(GolfChannel-TapeDelay),Saturday-Sunday,2:30-5:30p.m.(GolfChan-nel).
Defendingchampion:StephenAmes.
CharlesSchwabCupleader:StevenAlker
Lastweek:StevenAlkerwontheSeniorPGAChampionship.
Nextweek:AmericanFamilyInsuranceChampionship.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story