Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am

GOLF

PGA

MEMORIALTOURNAMENT

Site:Dublin,Ohio.

Course:MuirfieldVillageGC.Yardage:7,533.Par:72.

Prizemoney:$12million.Winner’sshare:$2.16million.

Television:Thursday-Friday,2-6p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday-Sunday,Noonto2:30p.m.(GolfChan-nel),2:30-6p.m.(CBS).

Defendingchampion:PatrickCantlay.

FedExCupleader:ScottieScheffler.

Lastweek:SamBurnswontheCharlesSchwabChallenge.

USGA

U.S.WOMEN’SOPEN

Site:SouthernPines,NorthCarolina.

Course:PineNeedlesLodgeandGC.Yardage:6,638.Par:71.

Prizemoney:$10million.Winner’sshare:$1.8million.

Television:Thursday-Friday,1-3p.m.(Peacock),3-8p.m.(USANetwork);Saturday,noonto2p.m.(Peacock),

2-3p.m.(USANetwork),3-6p.m.(NBC);Sunday,1-3p.m.(USANetwork),

3-7p.m.(NBC).

Defendingchampion:YukaSaso.

Lastyear:SasobecamethefirstFilipinogolfertowinamajorwhenshedefeatedNasaHataokainaplayoffatTheOlympicClub.LexiThompsonplayedthefinalsevenholesin5-overparandfinishedoneshotoutoftheplayoff.

DPWorld

PORSCHEEUROPEANOPEN

Site:Hamburg,Germany.

Course:EagleGolfCourses.Yardage:7,633.Par:72.

Prizemoney:1.75millioneuros(U.S.$1.87million).Winner’sshare:291,667euros.

Television:Thursday-Friday,7a.m.tonoon(GolfChannel);Saturday-Sunday,7:30-11:30a.m.(GolfChannel).

Defendingchampion:MarcusArmitage.

DPWorldTourpointsleader:RoryMcIlroy.

Lastweek:VictorPerezwontheDutchOpen.

Champions

PRINCIPALCHARITYCLASSIC

Site:DesMoines,Iowa.

Course:WakondaClub.Yardage:6,851.Par:72.

Prizemoney:$1.85million.Winner’sshare:$277,500.

Television:Friday,6-8p.m.(GolfChannel-TapeDelay),Saturday-Sunday,2:30-5:30p.m.(GolfChan-nel).

Defendingchampion:StephenAmes.

CharlesSchwabCupleader:StevenAlker

Lastweek:StevenAlkerwontheSeniorPGAChampionship.

Nextweek:AmericanFamilyInsuranceChampionship.

