Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atNYMets -230 Washington +190
SanDiego -112 atSt.Louis -107
atColorado -126 Miami +108
Atlanta -164 atArizona +138
atPhiladelphia -120 SanFrancisco +100
atChicagoCubs OFF Milwaukee OFF
atLADodgers -240 Pittsburgh +198

AmericanLeague

atCleveland -137 KansasCity +118
Houston -136 atOakland +116
Seattle -147 atBaltimore +128
atNYYankees -157 LAAngels +138
atToronto -137 ChicagoWS +118
Minnesota -128 atDetroit +108
TampaBay -122 atTexas +103

Interleague

atBoston -182 Cincinnati +160

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
TampaBay -128 atNYRangers +106

