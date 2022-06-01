Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atNYMets
|-230
|Washington
|+190
|SanDiego
|-112
|atSt.Louis
|-107
|atColorado
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|Atlanta
|-164
|atArizona
|+138
|atPhiladelphia
|-120
|SanFrancisco
|+100
|atChicagoCubs
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|atLADodgers
|-240
|Pittsburgh
|+198
AmericanLeague
|atCleveland
|-137
|KansasCity
|+118
|Houston
|-136
|atOakland
|+116
|Seattle
|-147
|atBaltimore
|+128
|atNYYankees
|-157
|LAAngels
|+138
|atToronto
|-137
|ChicagoWS
|+118
|Minnesota
|-128
|atDetroit
|+108
|TampaBay
|-122
|atTexas
|+103
Interleague
|atBoston
|-182
|Cincinnati
|+160
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|TampaBay
|-128
|atNYRangers
|+106
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story