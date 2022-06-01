The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, June 01, 2022

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
N.Y.CityFC 8 3 2 26 25 10
Philadelphia 6 1 7 25 19 10
CFMontréal 7 5 2 23 28 26
NewYork 6 3 5 23 24 15
OrlandoCity 6 5 3 21 17 20
Cincinnati 6 7 1 19 21 25
InterMiamiCF 5 6 3 18 15 22
CharlotteFC 5 8 1 16 13 18
Columbus 4 5 4 16 17 16
Atlanta 4 5 4 16 20 20
NewEngland 4 5 4 16 22 23
TorontoFC 4 7 3 15 21 27
D.C.United 4 7 2 14 17 23
Chicago 2 7 5 11 13 20

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
LosAngelesFC 9 3 2 29 29 16
FCDallas 7 3 4 25 24 13
RealSaltLake 7 3 4 25 17 17
AustinFC 7 4 3 24 28 18
LAGalaxy 7 5 2 23 17 15
Nashville 6 4 4 22 18 16
Houston 5 6 3 18 17 17
Minn.United 5 6 3 18 15 15
Colorado 5 6 3 18 16 17
Seattle 5 6 1 16 15 16
Portland 3 6 6 15 21 25
Vancouver 4 7 2 14 14 23
SanJose 3 6 5 14 25 32
SportingK.C. 3 8 4 13 13 26

NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onepointfortie.

Saturday

RealSaltLakeatVancouver,7p.m.

June11

NewYorkatCharlotteFC,3p.m.

SanJoseatNashville,6p.m.

NationalTeam

MEN

U.S.Schedule

(Won3,Lost2,Draw1)

q-Jan.27:U.S.1,ElSalvador0

q-Jan.30:Canada2,UnitedStates0

q-Feb.2:UnitedStates3,Honduras0

q-March24:Mexico0,UnitedStates0

q-March27:UnitedStates5,Panama1

q-March30:CostaRica2,UnitedStates0

Today:vs.MoroccoatCincinnati,7p.m.

Sunday:vs.UruguayatKansasCity,5p.m.

a-June11:vs.Grenada,atAustin,Texas

June14:atElSalvador

Sept.23:exhibition

Sept.27:exhibition

w-Nov.21:vs.Wales,ScotlandorUkraine,2p.m.

w-Nov.25:vs.England,2p.m.

w-Nov.29:vs.Iran,2p.m.

q-WorldCupqualifier

a-CONCACAFNationsLeague

w-WorldCup

