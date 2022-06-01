Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y.CityFC
|8
|3
|2
|26
|25
|10
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|7
|25
|19
|10
|CFMontréal
|7
|5
|2
|23
|28
|26
|NewYork
|6
|3
|5
|23
|24
|15
|OrlandoCity
|6
|5
|3
|21
|17
|20
|Cincinnati
|6
|7
|1
|19
|21
|25
|InterMiamiCF
|5
|6
|3
|18
|15
|22
|CharlotteFC
|5
|8
|1
|16
|13
|18
|Columbus
|4
|5
|4
|16
|17
|16
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|4
|16
|20
|20
|NewEngland
|4
|5
|4
|16
|22
|23
|TorontoFC
|4
|7
|3
|15
|21
|27
|D.C.United
|4
|7
|2
|14
|17
|23
|Chicago
|2
|7
|5
|11
|13
|20
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|LosAngelesFC
|9
|3
|2
|29
|29
|16
|FCDallas
|7
|3
|4
|25
|24
|13
|RealSaltLake
|7
|3
|4
|25
|17
|17
|AustinFC
|7
|4
|3
|24
|28
|18
|LAGalaxy
|7
|5
|2
|23
|17
|15
|Nashville
|6
|4
|4
|22
|18
|16
|Houston
|5
|6
|3
|18
|17
|17
|Minn.United
|5
|6
|3
|18
|15
|15
|Colorado
|5
|6
|3
|18
|16
|17
|Seattle
|5
|6
|1
|16
|15
|16
|Portland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|21
|25
|Vancouver
|4
|7
|2
|14
|14
|23
|SanJose
|3
|6
|5
|14
|25
|32
|SportingK.C.
|3
|8
|4
|13
|13
|26
NOTE:Threepointsforvictory,onepointfortie.
Saturday
RealSaltLakeatVancouver,7p.m.
June11
NewYorkatCharlotteFC,3p.m.
SanJoseatNashville,6p.m.
NationalTeam
MEN
U.S.Schedule
(Won3,Lost2,Draw1)
q-Jan.27:U.S.1,ElSalvador0
q-Jan.30:Canada2,UnitedStates0
q-Feb.2:UnitedStates3,Honduras0
q-March24:Mexico0,UnitedStates0
q-March27:UnitedStates5,Panama1
q-March30:CostaRica2,UnitedStates0
Today:vs.MoroccoatCincinnati,7p.m.
Sunday:vs.UruguayatKansasCity,5p.m.
a-June11:vs.Grenada,atAustin,Texas
June14:atElSalvador
Sept.23:exhibition
Sept.27:exhibition
w-Nov.21:vs.Wales,ScotlandorUkraine,2p.m.
w-Nov.25:vs.England,2p.m.
w-Nov.29:vs.Iran,2p.m.
q-WorldCupqualifier
a-CONCACAFNationsLeague
w-WorldCup
