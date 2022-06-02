The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

FINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

GoldenStatevs.Boston

Today:BostonatGoldenSt.,9p.m.

Sunday:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.

Wed.:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

June10:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

x-June13:BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.

x-June16:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

x-June19:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.

WNBA

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700
Atlanta 6 3 .667 ½
Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½
Chicago 5 3 .625 1
Indiana 3 9 .250 5
NewYork 2 7 .222

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
LasVegas 9 1 .900
Seattle 5 3 .625 3
Dallas 5 4 .556
LosAngeles 5 6 .455
Minnesota 2 7 .222
Phoenix 2 7 .222

Tuesday

Washington87,Indiana75

Chicago73,Phoenix70

LasVegas89,Connecticut81

LosAngeles93,Dallas91

Wednesday

NewYork87,Indiana74

Atlanta84,Minnesota76

Today

ConnecticutatLasVegas,10p.m.

Friday

NewYorkatWashington,7p.m.

ChicagoatAtlanta,7:30p.m.

ConnecticutatPhoenix,10p.m.

DallasatSeattle,10p.m.

NEWYORK87,

INDIANA74

INDIANA(74):Smith2-90-04,Vivians5-112-214,Egbo3-114-410,K.Mitchell5-164-417,Robinson1-82-25,Engstler1-80-02,Hartley4-70-010,Henderson1-20-03,T.Mitchell3-43-39.Totals25-7615-1574.

NEWYORK(87):Allen6-123-417,Howard6-102-316,Dolson5-84-416,Dangerfield1-42-24,Ionescu6-118-823,Cubaj0-20-00,Onyenwere0-21-21,Xu3-60-17,Durr1-30-03,Whitcomb0-40-00.Totals28-6220-2487.

Indiana 14 33 19 8 74
NewYork 23 17 25 22 87

3-PointGoals—Indiana9-26(K.Mitchell3-9,Hartley2-2,Vivians2-7,Robinson1-1,Henderson1-2,Smith0-2,Engstler0-3),NewYork11-33(Ionescu3-7,Dolson2-3,Howard2-5,Allen2-6,Xu1-1,Durr1-2,Onyenwere0-2,Dangerfield0-3,Whitcomb0-4).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Indiana33(Egbo,Robinson,Smith6),NewYork39(Dolson8).Assists—Indiana18(K.Mitchell,Smith,Vivians4),NewYork18(Dolson7).TotalFouls—Indiana18,NewYork16.A—4,079(17,732).

