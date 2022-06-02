Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
FINALS
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
GoldenStatevs.Boston
Today:BostonatGoldenSt.,9p.m.
Sunday:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.
Wed.:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
June10:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
x-June13:BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.
x-June16:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
x-June19:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.
WNBA
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Connecticut
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Indiana
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|NewYork
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|LasVegas
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|LosAngeles
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Phoenix
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
Tuesday
Washington87,Indiana75
Chicago73,Phoenix70
LasVegas89,Connecticut81
LosAngeles93,Dallas91
Wednesday
NewYork87,Indiana74
Atlanta84,Minnesota76
Today
ConnecticutatLasVegas,10p.m.
Friday
NewYorkatWashington,7p.m.
ChicagoatAtlanta,7:30p.m.
ConnecticutatPhoenix,10p.m.
DallasatSeattle,10p.m.
NEWYORK87,
INDIANA74
INDIANA(74):Smith2-90-04,Vivians5-112-214,Egbo3-114-410,K.Mitchell5-164-417,Robinson1-82-25,Engstler1-80-02,Hartley4-70-010,Henderson1-20-03,T.Mitchell3-43-39.Totals25-7615-1574.
NEWYORK(87):Allen6-123-417,Howard6-102-316,Dolson5-84-416,Dangerfield1-42-24,Ionescu6-118-823,Cubaj0-20-00,Onyenwere0-21-21,Xu3-60-17,Durr1-30-03,Whitcomb0-40-00.Totals28-6220-2487.
|Indiana
|14
|33
|19
|8
|—
|74
|NewYork
|23
|17
|25
|22
|—
|87
3-PointGoals—Indiana9-26(K.Mitchell3-9,Hartley2-2,Vivians2-7,Robinson1-1,Henderson1-2,Smith0-2,Engstler0-3),NewYork11-33(Ionescu3-7,Dolson2-3,Howard2-5,Allen2-6,Xu1-1,Durr1-2,Onyenwere0-2,Dangerfield0-3,Whitcomb0-4).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Indiana33(Egbo,Robinson,Smith6),NewYork39(Dolson8).Assists—Indiana18(K.Mitchell,Smith,Vivians4),NewYork18(Dolson7).TotalFouls—Indiana18,NewYork16.A—4,079(17,732).
