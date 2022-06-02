Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
MEMORIALTOURNAMENT
Site:Dublin,Ohio.
Course:MuirfieldVillageGC.Yardage:7,533.Par:72.
Prizemoney:$12million.Winner’sshare:$2.16million.
Television:Today-Friday,2-6p.m.(GolfChannel);Saturday-Sunday,Noonto
2:30p.m.(GolfChannel),2:30-6p.m.(CBS).
Defendingchampion:PatrickCantlay.
FedExCupleader:ScottieScheffler.
Lastweek:SamBurnswontheCharlesSchwabChallenge.
Nextweek:RBCCanadianOpen.
USGA
U.S.WOMEN’SOPEN
Site:SouthernPines,NorthCarolina.
Course:PineNeedlesLodgeandGC.Yardage:6,638.Par:71.
Prizemoney:$10million.Winner’sshare:$1.8million.
Television:Today-Friday,1-3p.m.(Peacock),3-8p.m.(USANetwork);Saturday,noonto2p.m.(Peacock),2-3p.m.(USANetwork),3-6p.m.(NBC);Sunday,
1-3p.m.(USANetwork),3-7p.m.(NBC).
Defendingchampion:YukaSaso.
Lastyear:SasobecamethefirstFilipinogolfertowinamajorwhenshedefeatedNasaHataokainaplayoffatTheOlympicClub.LexiThompsonplayedthefinalsevenholesin5-overparandfinishedoneshotoutoftheplayoff.
Notes:Thepursehasnearlydoubledto$10million,therichestinthehistoryofwomen’sgolfandamongthelargestprizefundsinwomen’ssports....NellyKorda,whostartedtheyearatNo.1inwomen’sgolf,isplayingforthefirsttimesinceearlyFebruarywhilerecoveringfromabloodclotinherleftarm....InbeeParkhaswithdrawnfromthefield....CristieKerrwontheWomen’sOpenwhenitwaslastheldatPineNeedles.OtherwinnersatPineNeedlesincludeKarrieWebb(2001)andAnnikaSorenstam(1996).The51-year-oldSorenstamisplayingthisyear.SheisexemptfromhavingwontheU.S.SeniorWomen’sOpenlastyear....MichelleWieWestisplayingforthefirsttimesincetheseasonopeningTournamentofChampionsinJanuary.ShewonheronlymajoratnearbyPinehurstNo.2in2014.Sheisexemptfortwomoreyearsifshechoosestoplay....Eun-HeeJiwontheWomen’sOpenin2009.ShequalifiedforthisOpenbywinningtheLPGAMatchPlayonSunday.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story