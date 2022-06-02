The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atMiami OFF SanFrancisco OFF
atCincinnati -130 Washington +110
atMilwaukee -124 SanDiego +104
atChicagoCubs OFF St.Louis OFF
Atlanta -144 atColorado +124
atLADodgers OFF NYMets OFF

AmericanLeague

Minnesota -128 atDetroit +108
TampaBay -120 atTexas +102
atToronto -183 ChicagoWS +158
atNYYankees -122 LAAngels +102
Seattle -123 atBaltimore +103

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atGoldenState 4 (212½) Boston

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atColorado -176 Edmonton +146

