Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuelLine
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atMiami
|OFF
|SanFrancisco
|OFF
|atCincinnati
|-130
|Washington
|+110
|atMilwaukee
|-124
|SanDiego
|+104
|atChicagoCubs
|OFF
|St.Louis
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-144
|atColorado
|+124
|atLADodgers
|OFF
|NYMets
|OFF
AmericanLeague
|Minnesota
|-128
|atDetroit
|+108
|TampaBay
|-120
|atTexas
|+102
|atToronto
|-183
|ChicagoWS
|+158
|atNYYankees
|-122
|LAAngels
|+102
|Seattle
|-123
|atBaltimore
|+103
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atGoldenState
|4
|(212½)
|Boston
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atColorado
|-176
|Edmonton
|+146
