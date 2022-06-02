The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

BALTIMOREORIOLES—RecalledRHPDenyiReyesfromNorfolk(IL).OptionedLHPZacLowthertoNorfolk,retroactivetoMay31.ReceivedRHPYaquiRiveraastheplayertobenamedlaterfromtheMiamiMarlinstocompletetheLHPTannerScottandRHPColeSulsertrade.

BOSTONREDSOX—ReinstatedLHPMattStrahmfromtheCOVID-19IL.PlacedRHPMattBarnesonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay31.

DETROITTIGERS—OptionedLHPJoeyWentz(the27thplayer)andRHPDrewCarltontoToledo(IL).ReinstatedRHPWillVestfromtheIL.TransferredRHPCaseyMizefromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.

LOSANGELESANGELS—RecalledRHPAndrewWantzfromSaltLake(PCL).OptionedLHPKennyRosenbergtoSaltLake,retroactivetoMay31.

MINNESOTATWINS—OptionedRHPColeSandstoSt.Paul(IL).

NationalLeague

ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledLHPPaulFryfromReno(PCL).PlacedRHPHumbertoCastellanosonthe15-dayIL.

CHICAGOCUBS—ReinstatedOFJasonHeywardfromtheCOVID-19ILandRHPMichaelRuckerfromthe15-dayIL.PlacedLHPDrewSmylyonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay31.OptionedOFNelsonVelazqueztoIowa(IL).RecalledRHPManuelRodriruezfromIowaandplacedhimonthe60-dayIL.

COLORADOROCKIES—ReinstatedRHPAntonioSenzatelafromthe15-dayIL.RecalledRHPChadSmithtoserveasthe27thplayerinadoubleheader.

MIAMIMARLINS—Placed2BJoeyWendleonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay31and3BBrainAndersononthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay28.RecalledRHPsEdwardCabreraandZachPop(appointedthe27thplayerforadoubleheader)and3BLukeWilliamsfromJacksonville(IL).

MILWAUKEEBREWERS—SelectedthecontractofRHPJasonAlexanderfromNashville(IL).OptionedRHPLukeBarkertoNashville.TrnasferredRHPJakeCousinstothe60-dayIL.

PHILADELPHIAPHILLIES—DesignatedCFRomanQuinnforassignment.PlacedSSJeanSeguraonthe10-dayIL.RecalledLHPChristopherSanchezandSSNickMatonfromLehighValley(IL).

SANFRANCISCOGIANTS—OptionedOFsStuartFairchildandHeliotRamostoSacramento(PCL).RecalledLHPSamLongandINFJasonVoslerfromSacramento.

WASHINGTONNATIONALS—RecalledLHPEvanLeefromHarrisburg(EL)andINFLuisGarciafromRochester(IL).PlacedSSAlcidesEscobaronthe10-dayIL.OptionedRHPFranciscoPereztoRochester.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

INDIANAFever—AnnouncedFAlannaSmithhasclearedwaivers.

MINNESOTALYNX—SignedGKamiahSmallstoahardshipcontract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL—SuspendedBuffaloBillLBAndreSmithsixgamesforviolatingleague’spolicyonperformanceenhancingdrugs.

ATLANTAFALCONS—SignedWRCameronBatson.

BALTIMORERAVENS—NamedDavidBlackburndirectorofcollegescouting,MarkAzevedoassistantdirectorofplayerpersonnel,HouegnonAttenoukonareascout,PatrickMcDonoughnortheastareascout,DerrickYammanagerofdataanddecisionscience,JennHoffmanchiefofstafftothegeneralmanager,KevinDomboskiassociateheadathletictrainer,MarkBienvenuvicepresidentoffootballvideooperationsandCollinFergusondirectoroffootballvideooperations.

CAROLINAPANTHERS—SignedDEDrewJordan.

CLEVELANDBROWNS—SignedTEDavidNjokutoathree-yearcontractextension.

MINNESOTAVIKINGS—SignedWRAlbertWilson.WaivedRBA.J.RoseJr.SignedLBBrianAsamoah.

PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—AnnouncedDLStephonTuittisretiringfromtheNFL.

SEATTLESEAHAWKS—SignedOTCharlesCrosstoafour-yearcontract.

TENNESSEETITANS—SignedWRJuwanGreen.WaivedTERyanIzzo.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLUMBUSBLUEJACKETS—AgreedtotermswithLWJoonaLuotoonaone-year,two-waycontract.

ST.LOUISBLUES—SignedDCalleRosentoatwo-year,two-waycontract.

SANJOSESHARKS—SignedDGannonLaroguetoanentry-levelcontract.

SOCCER

MLS

FCCINCINNATI—AnnouncedFArquimidesOrdonezwascalledintotheGuatemalanU-20nationalteamfortheAzulyBlanco’sU-20FIFAWorldCupqualifyingmatches;DMusaRamathanhasbeencalleduptorepresenttheUgandanseniornationalteamandMBryanSánchezhasbeencalleduptorepresenttheEcuadorU-20nationalteamfortheU-20WorldCupqualifiers.

LAGALAXY—AnnouncedDsJuliánAraujo(Mexico),RaheemEdwards(Canada),KelvinLeerdam(Suriname)andMsEfraínÁlvarez(U-21Mexico)andRayanRaveloson(Madagascar)werecalledupbytheirrespectivenationalteamsduringtheinternationalwindow.

SANJOSEEARTHQUAKES—AnnouncedFOusseniBouda(BurkinaFaso),DsFranciscoCalvo(CostaRica)andMarcosLopez(Peru),andMJamiroMonteiro(CapeVerde)havebeencalledtorepresenttheirrespectivecountriesintheupcomingFIFAinternationalmatchesinJune.

COLLEGE

FERRUM—NamedBentonHeckassistantsportsinformationdirector.

NEWMEXICO—NamedGenoRamseydirectorofrecruitingforfootball.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  