Thursday, June 02, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
BALTIMOREORIOLES—RecalledRHPDenyiReyesfromNorfolk(IL).OptionedLHPZacLowthertoNorfolk,retroactivetoMay31.ReceivedRHPYaquiRiveraastheplayertobenamedlaterfromtheMiamiMarlinstocompletetheLHPTannerScottandRHPColeSulsertrade.
BOSTONREDSOX—ReinstatedLHPMattStrahmfromtheCOVID-19IL.PlacedRHPMattBarnesonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay31.
DETROITTIGERS—OptionedLHPJoeyWentz(the27thplayer)andRHPDrewCarltontoToledo(IL).ReinstatedRHPWillVestfromtheIL.TransferredRHPCaseyMizefromthe10-dayILtothe60-dayIL.
LOSANGELESANGELS—RecalledRHPAndrewWantzfromSaltLake(PCL).OptionedLHPKennyRosenbergtoSaltLake,retroactivetoMay31.
MINNESOTATWINS—OptionedRHPColeSandstoSt.Paul(IL).
NationalLeague
ARIZONADIAMONDBACKS—RecalledLHPPaulFryfromReno(PCL).PlacedRHPHumbertoCastellanosonthe15-dayIL.
CHICAGOCUBS—ReinstatedOFJasonHeywardfromtheCOVID-19ILandRHPMichaelRuckerfromthe15-dayIL.PlacedLHPDrewSmylyonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay31.OptionedOFNelsonVelazqueztoIowa(IL).RecalledRHPManuelRodriruezfromIowaandplacedhimonthe60-dayIL.
COLORADOROCKIES—ReinstatedRHPAntonioSenzatelafromthe15-dayIL.RecalledRHPChadSmithtoserveasthe27thplayerinadoubleheader.
MIAMIMARLINS—Placed2BJoeyWendleonthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay31and3BBrainAndersononthe10-dayIL,retroactivetoMay28.RecalledRHPsEdwardCabreraandZachPop(appointedthe27thplayerforadoubleheader)and3BLukeWilliamsfromJacksonville(IL).
MILWAUKEEBREWERS—SelectedthecontractofRHPJasonAlexanderfromNashville(IL).OptionedRHPLukeBarkertoNashville.TrnasferredRHPJakeCousinstothe60-dayIL.
PHILADELPHIAPHILLIES—DesignatedCFRomanQuinnforassignment.PlacedSSJeanSeguraonthe10-dayIL.RecalledLHPChristopherSanchezandSSNickMatonfromLehighValley(IL).
SANFRANCISCOGIANTS—OptionedOFsStuartFairchildandHeliotRamostoSacramento(PCL).RecalledLHPSamLongandINFJasonVoslerfromSacramento.
WASHINGTONNATIONALS—RecalledLHPEvanLeefromHarrisburg(EL)andINFLuisGarciafromRochester(IL).PlacedSSAlcidesEscobaronthe10-dayIL.OptionedRHPFranciscoPereztoRochester.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
INDIANAFever—AnnouncedFAlannaSmithhasclearedwaivers.
MINNESOTALYNX—SignedGKamiahSmallstoahardshipcontract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
NFL—SuspendedBuffaloBillLBAndreSmithsixgamesforviolatingleague’spolicyonperformanceenhancingdrugs.
ATLANTAFALCONS—SignedWRCameronBatson.
BALTIMORERAVENS—NamedDavidBlackburndirectorofcollegescouting,MarkAzevedoassistantdirectorofplayerpersonnel,HouegnonAttenoukonareascout,PatrickMcDonoughnortheastareascout,DerrickYammanagerofdataanddecisionscience,JennHoffmanchiefofstafftothegeneralmanager,KevinDomboskiassociateheadathletictrainer,MarkBienvenuvicepresidentoffootballvideooperationsandCollinFergusondirectoroffootballvideooperations.
CAROLINAPANTHERS—SignedDEDrewJordan.
CLEVELANDBROWNS—SignedTEDavidNjokutoathree-yearcontractextension.
MINNESOTAVIKINGS—SignedWRAlbertWilson.WaivedRBA.J.RoseJr.SignedLBBrianAsamoah.
PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—AnnouncedDLStephonTuittisretiringfromtheNFL.
SEATTLESEAHAWKS—SignedOTCharlesCrosstoafour-yearcontract.
TENNESSEETITANS—SignedWRJuwanGreen.WaivedTERyanIzzo.
HOCKEY
NHL
COLUMBUSBLUEJACKETS—AgreedtotermswithLWJoonaLuotoonaone-year,two-waycontract.
ST.LOUISBLUES—SignedDCalleRosentoatwo-year,two-waycontract.
SANJOSESHARKS—SignedDGannonLaroguetoanentry-levelcontract.
SOCCER
MLS
FCCINCINNATI—AnnouncedFArquimidesOrdonezwascalledintotheGuatemalanU-20nationalteamfortheAzulyBlanco’sU-20FIFAWorldCupqualifyingmatches;DMusaRamathanhasbeencalleduptorepresenttheUgandanseniornationalteamandMBryanSánchezhasbeencalleduptorepresenttheEcuadorU-20nationalteamfortheU-20WorldCupqualifiers.
LAGALAXY—AnnouncedDsJuliánAraujo(Mexico),RaheemEdwards(Canada),KelvinLeerdam(Suriname)andMsEfraínÁlvarez(U-21Mexico)andRayanRaveloson(Madagascar)werecalledupbytheirrespectivenationalteamsduringtheinternationalwindow.
SANJOSEEARTHQUAKES—AnnouncedFOusseniBouda(BurkinaFaso),DsFranciscoCalvo(CostaRica)andMarcosLopez(Peru),andMJamiroMonteiro(CapeVerde)havebeencalledtorepresenttheirrespectivecountriesintheupcomingFIFAinternationalmatchesinJune.
COLLEGE
FERRUM—NamedBentonHeckassistantsportsinformationdirector.
NEWMEXICO—NamedGenoRamseydirectorofrecruitingforfootball.
