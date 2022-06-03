The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 36 15 .706 7-3 W-3 20-7 16-8
Toronto 30 20 .600 8-2 W-8 17-8 13-12
TampaBay 30 21 .588 6 6-4 W-2 17-11 13-10
Boston 24 27 .471 12 5-5 W-1 13-14 11-13
Baltimore 22 31 .415 15 4-6 L-1 13-13 9-18

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 30 23 .566 3-7 L-3 17-11 13-12
Cleveland 22 24 .478 2 5-5 W-3 11-8 11-16
Chicago 23 26 .469 5 4-6 L-3 11-13 12-13
Detroit 21 30 .412 8 7-3 W-3 15-15 6-15
KansasCity 16 33 .327 12 2-8 L-4 8-15 8-18

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 33 18 .647 7-3 W-4 14-6 19-12
LosAngeles 27 25 .519 2-8 L-8 15-13 12-12
Texas 24 26 .480 2 6-4 L-2 12-14 12-12
Seattle 22 29 .431 11 5-5 W-1 12-10 10-19
Oakland 20 33 .377 14 3-7 L-3 7-20 13-13

Today

Cleveland(Bieber2-3)atBaltimore(Zimmermann2-3),7:05p.m.

Detroit(Rodriguez0-0)atN.Y.Yankees(Cole4-1),7:05p.m.

L.A.Angels(Silseth1-1)atPhiladelphia(Eflin1-4),7:05p.m.

Minnesota(TBD)atToronto(Kikuchi2-1),7:07p.m.

WhiteSox(Velasquez2-3)atTampaBay(McClanahan5-2),7:10p.m.

Seattle(Gilbert5-2)atTexas(Dunning1-3),8:05p.m.

Houston(Urquidy4-2)atKansasCity(Singer2-0),8:10p.m.

Boston(Eovaldi2-2)atOakland(Kaprielian0-2),9:40p.m.

Thursday

Detroit3,Minnesota2

N.Y.Yankees6,L.A.Angels1,gm1

N.Y.Yankees2,L.A.Angels1,gm2

TampaBay3,Texas1

Toronto8,ChicagoWhiteSox3

Seattle7,Baltimore6,10inn.

Saturday

DetroitatN.Y.Yankees,1:05p.m.

MinnesotaatToronto,3:07p.m.

ClevelandatBaltimore,4:05p.m.

SeattleatTexas,4:05p.m.

BostonatOakland,4:07p.m.

WhiteSoxatTampaBay,4:10p.m.

HoustonatKansasCity,4:10p.m.

AngelsatPhiladelphia,7:15p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 35 17 .673 8-2 W-6 19-8 16-9
Atlanta 24 27 .471 10½ 5-5 W-1 14-14 10-13
Philadelphia 22 29 .431 12½ 3-7 W-1 12-15 10-14
Miami 21 28 .429 12½ 4-6 W-1 11-12 10-16
Washington 18 35 .340 17½ 10½ 4-6 L-4 9-18 9-17

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 20 .623 6-4 W-1 15-6 18-14
St.Louis 29 22 .569 3 6-4 L-1 16-11 13-11
Pittsburgh 22 27 .449 9 6-4 W-3 11-14 11-13
Chicago 22 29 .431 10 5-5 W-3 10-17 12-12
Cincinnati 18 32 .360 13½ 9 6-4 W-1 10-12 8-20

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 33 17 .660 6-4 L-3 15-8 18-9
SanDiego 30 21 .588 3-7 L-4 13-10 17-11
SanFrancisco 27 23 .540 6 5-5 L-2 13-11 14-12
Arizona 25 27 .481 9 3 4-6 L-1 14-16 11-11
Colorado 23 27 .460 10 4 4-6 W-1 16-12 7-15

Today

St.Louis(Mikolas3-3)atChicagoCubs(Stroman2-4),2:20p.m.

SanFrancisco(Cobb3-2)atMiami(Hernandez2-5),6:40p.m.

Washington(Gray5-4)atCincinnati(Minor0-0),6:40p.m.

Arizona(Kelly3-3)atPittsburgh(Brubaker0-4),7:05p.m.

L.A.Angels(Silseth1-1)atPhiladelphia(Eflin1-4),7:05p.m.

SanDiego(Musgrove5-0)atMilwaukee(Burnes3-2),8:10p.m.

Atlanta(Fried5-2)atColorado(Kuhl4-2),8:40p.m.

N.Y.Mets(Bassitt4-2)atL.A.Dodgers(Anderson6-0),10:10p.m.

Thursday

Miami3,SanFrancisco0

Cincinnati8,Washington1

Milwaukee5,SanDiego4

ChicagoCubs7,St.Louis5

AtlantaatColorado,late

N.Y.MetsatL.A.Dodgers,late

Saturday

St.LouisatCubs,1:20p.m.,gm1

St.LouisatCubs,7:15p.m.,gm2

ArizonaatPittsburgh,4:05p.m.

SanDiegoatMilwaukee,4:10p.m.

SanFranciscoatMiami,4:10p.m.

WashingtonatCincinnati,4:10p.m.

AngelsatPhiladelphia,7:15p.m.

AtlantaatColorado,9:10p.m.

N.Y.MetsatL.A.Dodgers,10p.m.

AMERICANLEAGUE

DETROIT3,

MINNESOTA2

Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez1b 5 0 0 0 WCstrocf-lf 3 1 0 0
Buxtoncf 3 0 1 0 HCstross 3 0 1 0
Keplerdh 4 0 0 0 Schoop2b 3 0 1 1
Polanco2b 3 0 0 0 Cabreradh 3 0 0 0
Larnachrf 3 1 0 0 Trkelsn1b 3 0 1 0
Sánchezc 3 0 0 0 Clemenslf 3 0 0 0
Gordonlf 3 1 2 1 Hillcf 0 0 0 0
Urshela3b 4 0 1 1 Cndlaro3b 3 0 0 0
Palaciosss 3 0 1 0 Haasec 3 1 1 0
Garlickph 1 0 0 0 Cmeronrf 3 1 1 2
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 3 5 3

Minnesota 001 100 000—2 Detroit 100 000 02x—3

E—Haase(5).DP—Minnesota1,Detroit0.LOB—Minnesota8,Detroit2.2B—Urshela(5),Gordon(5).HR—Cameron(1).SB—Polanco(3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Archer 5 3 1 1 1 3
DuranH,6 2 0 0 0 0 3
PagánL,1-2 1 2 2 2 0 0

Detroit

Faedo 5 5 2 2 2 5
Chafin 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Foley 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
LangeW,3-1 1 0 0 0 2 1
SotoS,10 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Archer(W.Castro).Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,AdamHamari;Second,ChadWhitson;Third,HunterWendelstedt.T—2:38.A—17,972(41,083).

TORONTO8,

CHICAGOWHITESOX3

Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Garcíass 4 1 2 0 Espinal2b 5 0 3 3
Robertcf 4 1 2 2 Bichettess 5 0 1 1
Moncada3b 4 0 1 1 GureroJrdh 4 1 1 0
Abreu1b 4 0 1 0 Hrnándzrf 5 2 2 2
Sheetsrf 3 0 0 0 Kirkc 3 0 2 0
Grandalc 3 0 0 0 Biggio1b 4 1 1 1
Vaughnlf 4 0 0 0 Chpmn3b 3 1 1 0
McGuiredh 4 1 1 0 Tapialf 3 2 1 0
Harrison2b 3 0 0 0 GrlJrph-lf 1 1 0 0
Zimmercf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 35 8 12 7

Chicago 000 000 030—3 Toronto 001 012 04x—8

E—Sheets(2).DP—Chicago1,Toronto1.LOB—Chicago5,Toronto8.2B—Robert(4),Tapia(7),Kirk(8),Espinal(14),GuerreroJr.(6),Hernández(6),Biggio(2).HR—Hernández(3).SB—Robert(7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

CuetoL,0-2 6 7 4 3 0 5
Banks 1 1 0 0 1 1
López 0 2 4 4 1 0
Bummer 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Lambert 1/3 1 0 0 1 1

Toronto

MnoahW,6-1 7 2/3 6 3 3 1 5
CimberH,8 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Thornton 1 0 0 0 1 2

Lópezpitchedto4battersinthe8th.HBP—Cueto(Zimmer),López(Chapman).WP—Lambert.Umpires—Home,RyanBlakney;First,RyanAdditon;Second,AdrianJohnson;Third,ErichBacchus.T—3:05.A—25,250(53,506).

NATIONALLEAGUE

CINCINNATI8,

WASHINGTON1

Washington Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnándz2b 4 0 0 0 Senzelcf 4 1 2 0
Ruizc 4 0 0 0 Drury3b 4 2 2 0
Sotorf 4 0 0 0 Phamlf 1 1 0 1
Cruzdh 4 0 0 0 Vottodh 2 2 1 3
Bell1b 4 1 2 1 Farmerss 4 1 2 3
Y.Hrnandzlf 3 0 1 0 Mstakas1b 4 0 0 0
Franco3b 3 0 2 0 AlmraJrrf 4 0 1 0
Garcíass 3 0 0 0 Garciac 4 0 0 0
Roblescf 3 0 0 0 Rynlds2b 4 1 2 1
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 8 10 8

Washington 000 000 100—1 Cincinnati 300 000 50x—8

E—García(1).DP—Washington2,Cincinnati0.LOB—Washington5,Cincinnati5.HR—Bell(5),Votto(3),Reynolds(1),Farmer(5).SB—Farmer(3).SF—Pham(3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington

AdonL,1-9 5 1/3 6 3 3 4 4
Ramírez 1 3 3 3 0 0
Rogers 2/3 1 2 2 1 0
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

AshcraftW,2-0 7 4 1 1 1 5
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Ramírezpitchedto4battersinthe7th.Umpires—Home,AndyFletcher;First,BillWelke;Second,Jan-senVisconti;Third,GabeMorales.T—2:40.A—12,799(42,319).

LATEWEDNESDAY

NATIONALLEAGUE

CHICAGOCUBS4,

MILWAUKEE3,10INN.

Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong2b 5 0 1 1 Morelcf 3 1 0 1
Taylorrf 5 0 0 0 Cntrerasc 4 1 2 1
Yelichlf 2 0 0 0 Happlf 3 0 1 0
Tellez1b 4 0 1 0 Wisdm3b 3 0 0 0
Hiuradh 4 1 1 0 Schwndldh 3 0 0 0
Narváezc 4 0 1 1 Rivas1b 4 0 1 0
Broseauss 4 1 1 0 Hoernerss 3 0 1 0
Petersn3b 4 1 3 1 Hywrdrf 4 2 1 0
Caincf 4 0 0 0 Mdrigl2b 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 3 8 3 Totals 31 4 7 2
Milwaukee 001 110 000 0—3
Chicago 200 010 000 1—4

E—Narváez(4).DP—Milwaukee2,Chicago1.LOB—Milwaukee6,Chicago5.2B—Hiura(1),Peterson2(6),Happ(9).3B—Peterson(1).SF—Morel(1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Alexander 7 7 3 2 3 3
Sánchez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1
MilnerL,2-1 2/3 0 1 0 0 0

Chicago

Hendricks 5 6 3 3 1 1
Norris 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rucker 1 1 0 0 0 3
Wick 1 1 0 0 0 2
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2
LeiterJr.W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—LeiterJr..Umpires—Home,MalachiMoore;First,DougEddings;Second,BrianKnight;Third,BillMiller.T—3:03.A—33,398(41,649).

MidwestLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 32 15 .681
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 27 21 .562
LakeCo.(Cleveland) 24 23 .511 8
W.Michigan(Detroit) 22 26 .458 10½
Lansing(Oakland) 19 29 .396 13½
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 18 30 .375 14½

WestDivision

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 30 18 .625
Wisconsin(Mil.) 29 19 .604 1
SouthBend(Cubs) 28 20 .583 2
Beloit(Miami) 20 28 .417 10
Peoria(St.Louis) 20 28 .417 10
QuadCities(K.C.) 18 30 .375 12

Wednesday

WestMichigan8,LakeCounty0

Peoria6,Wisconsin0

GreatLakes3,TINCAPS1

CedarRapids10,Lansing2

Beloit8,QuadCities6,10inn.

SouthBendatDayton,susp.

Thursday

S.Bend8,Dayton4,comp.ofsusp.gm

Dayton7,SouthBend2

WestMichigan16,LakeCounty8

GreatLakes5,TINCAPS2

Lansing7,CedarRapids3

Peoria4,Wisconsin0

Beloit13,QuadCities11

Today

WestMichiganatLakeCounty,7p.m.

CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.

TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.

SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.

BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.

Saturday

WestMichiganatLakeCounty,7p.m.

CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.

TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.

SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.

BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.

PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.

LOONS5,TINCAPS2

FortWayne GreatLakes
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Reyes2b 4 1 1 0 DeLucarf 3 1 0 0
Daless 3 0 0 0 Leonardss 4 1 1 0
Acostacf 3 0 1 1 Vivas2b 3 1 0 0
Dunn1b 5 0 1 0 Cartayac 4 1 2 1
Ruizrf 4 0 0 0 Ramoscf 4 0 1 2
Basabelf 5 0 1 0 DeJesus3b 3 0 1 1
Melean3b 3 0 0 0 Vargas1b 3 1 1 0
Stronachdh 3 1 2 0 Alcantaralf 3 0 2 0
Vilarc 3 0 2 1 Zabaladh 3 0 2 1
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 30 5 8 6

FortWayne 110 000 000—2 GreatLakes 400 100 00x—5

2B—Reyes,Acosta,Vilar,Stronach2,Cartaya.LOB—FortWayne13,GreatLakes3.SB—Acosta2.E—DeLuca.

IP H R ER BB SO

FortWayne

Gasser 5 2/3 8 5 5 1 4
Bencomo 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Morales 1 0 0 0 0 2

GreatLakes

Casparius 3 4 2 2 3 4
Peto 4 1 0 0 4 4
Duensing 1 1/3 3 0 0 2 0
Percival 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Balk—Gasser.WP—Gasser,Bencomo,Casparius,Peto.HBP—Vivas(byGasser).Umpires—HP:KyleStutz.1B:GlenMeyerhofer.T—2:33.A—2,230.

