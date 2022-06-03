Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|36
|15
|.706
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|20-7
|16-8
|Toronto
|30
|20
|.600
|5½
|—
|8-2
|W-8
|17-8
|13-12
|TampaBay
|30
|21
|.588
|6
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|17-11
|13-10
|Boston
|24
|27
|.471
|12
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|11-13
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|15
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-13
|9-18
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|—
|3-7
|L-3
|17-11
|13-12
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|11-8
|11-16
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|11-13
|12-13
|Detroit
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|5½
|7-3
|W-3
|15-15
|6-15
|KansasCity
|16
|33
|.327
|12
|9½
|2-8
|L-4
|8-15
|8-18
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|14-6
|19-12
|LosAngeles
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|—
|2-8
|L-8
|15-13
|12-12
|Texas
|24
|26
|.480
|8½
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|12-14
|12-12
|Seattle
|22
|29
|.431
|11
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-10
|10-19
|Oakland
|20
|33
|.377
|14
|7½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-20
|13-13
Today
Cleveland(Bieber2-3)atBaltimore(Zimmermann2-3),7:05p.m.
Detroit(Rodriguez0-0)atN.Y.Yankees(Cole4-1),7:05p.m.
L.A.Angels(Silseth1-1)atPhiladelphia(Eflin1-4),7:05p.m.
Minnesota(TBD)atToronto(Kikuchi2-1),7:07p.m.
WhiteSox(Velasquez2-3)atTampaBay(McClanahan5-2),7:10p.m.
Seattle(Gilbert5-2)atTexas(Dunning1-3),8:05p.m.
Houston(Urquidy4-2)atKansasCity(Singer2-0),8:10p.m.
Boston(Eovaldi2-2)atOakland(Kaprielian0-2),9:40p.m.
Thursday
Detroit3,Minnesota2
N.Y.Yankees6,L.A.Angels1,gm1
N.Y.Yankees2,L.A.Angels1,gm2
TampaBay3,Texas1
Toronto8,ChicagoWhiteSox3
Seattle7,Baltimore6,10inn.
Saturday
DetroitatN.Y.Yankees,1:05p.m.
MinnesotaatToronto,3:07p.m.
ClevelandatBaltimore,4:05p.m.
SeattleatTexas,4:05p.m.
BostonatOakland,4:07p.m.
WhiteSoxatTampaBay,4:10p.m.
HoustonatKansasCity,4:10p.m.
AngelsatPhiladelphia,7:15p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-6
|19-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|24
|27
|.471
|10½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|14-14
|10-13
|Philadelphia
|22
|29
|.431
|12½
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|12-15
|10-14
|Miami
|21
|28
|.429
|12½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-12
|10-16
|Washington
|18
|35
|.340
|17½
|10½
|4-6
|L-4
|9-18
|9-17
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|15-6
|18-14
|St.Louis
|29
|22
|.569
|3
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|16-11
|13-11
|Pittsburgh
|22
|27
|.449
|9
|4½
|6-4
|W-3
|11-14
|11-13
|Chicago
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|10-17
|12-12
|Cincinnati
|18
|32
|.360
|13½
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|10-12
|8-20
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-3
|15-8
|18-9
|SanDiego
|30
|21
|.588
|3½
|—
|3-7
|L-4
|13-10
|17-11
|SanFrancisco
|27
|23
|.540
|6
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|13-11
|14-12
|Arizona
|25
|27
|.481
|9
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|14-16
|11-11
|Colorado
|23
|27
|.460
|10
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|16-12
|7-15
Today
St.Louis(Mikolas3-3)atChicagoCubs(Stroman2-4),2:20p.m.
SanFrancisco(Cobb3-2)atMiami(Hernandez2-5),6:40p.m.
Washington(Gray5-4)atCincinnati(Minor0-0),6:40p.m.
Arizona(Kelly3-3)atPittsburgh(Brubaker0-4),7:05p.m.
L.A.Angels(Silseth1-1)atPhiladelphia(Eflin1-4),7:05p.m.
SanDiego(Musgrove5-0)atMilwaukee(Burnes3-2),8:10p.m.
Atlanta(Fried5-2)atColorado(Kuhl4-2),8:40p.m.
N.Y.Mets(Bassitt4-2)atL.A.Dodgers(Anderson6-0),10:10p.m.
Thursday
Miami3,SanFrancisco0
Cincinnati8,Washington1
Milwaukee5,SanDiego4
ChicagoCubs7,St.Louis5
AtlantaatColorado,late
N.Y.MetsatL.A.Dodgers,late
Saturday
St.LouisatCubs,1:20p.m.,gm1
St.LouisatCubs,7:15p.m.,gm2
ArizonaatPittsburgh,4:05p.m.
SanDiegoatMilwaukee,4:10p.m.
SanFranciscoatMiami,4:10p.m.
WashingtonatCincinnati,4:10p.m.
AngelsatPhiladelphia,7:15p.m.
AtlantaatColorado,9:10p.m.
N.Y.MetsatL.A.Dodgers,10p.m.
AMERICANLEAGUE
DETROIT3,
MINNESOTA2
|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Arraez1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|WCstrocf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Buxtoncf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|HCstross
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Keplerdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Polanco2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabreradh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Larnachrf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Trkelsn1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchezc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clemenslf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordonlf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hillcf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cndlaro3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palaciosss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haasec
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garlickph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cmeronrf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
Minnesota
E—Haase(5).DP—Minnesota1,Detroit0.LOB—Minnesota8,Detroit2.2B—Urshela(5),Gordon(5).HR—Cameron(1).SB—Polanco(3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Archer
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|DuranH,6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|PagánL,1-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Detroit
|Faedo
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Chafin
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Foley
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|LangeW,3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|SotoS,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Archer(W.Castro).Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,AdamHamari;Second,ChadWhitson;Third,HunterWendelstedt.T—2:38.A—17,972(41,083).
TORONTO8,
CHICAGOWHITESOX3
|Chicago
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Garcíass
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Espinal2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Robertcf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bichettess
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Moncada3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|GureroJrdh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Abreu1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnándzrf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Sheetsrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkc
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grandalc
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vaughnlf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chpmn3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McGuiredh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tapialf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Harrison2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|GrlJrph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Zimmercf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
Chicago
E—Sheets(2).DP—Chicago1,Toronto1.LOB—Chicago5,Toronto8.2B—Robert(4),Tapia(7),Kirk(8),Espinal(14),GuerreroJr.(6),Hernández(6),Biggio(2).HR—Hernández(3).SB—Robert(7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|CuetoL,0-2
|6
|7
|4
|3
|0
|5
|Banks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|López
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Bummer
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lambert
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Toronto
|MnoahW,6-1
|7 2/3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|CimberH,8
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Lópezpitchedto4battersinthe8th.HBP—Cueto(Zimmer),López(Chapman).WP—Lambert.Umpires—Home,RyanBlakney;First,RyanAdditon;Second,AdrianJohnson;Third,ErichBacchus.T—3:05.A—25,250(53,506).
NATIONALLEAGUE
CINCINNATI8,
WASHINGTON1
|Washington
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnándz2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Senzelcf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ruizc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Sotorf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Phamlf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cruzdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vottodh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Bell1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Farmerss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Y.Hrnandzlf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|AlmraJrrf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garcíass
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garciac
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Roblescf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rynlds2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
Washington
E—García(1).DP—Washington2,Cincinnati0.LOB—Washington5,Cincinnati5.HR—Bell(5),Votto(3),Reynolds(1),Farmer(5).SB—Farmer(3).SF—Pham(3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Washington
|AdonL,1-9
|5 1/3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Ramírez
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Rogers
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Espino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cincinnati
|AshcraftW,2-0
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ramírezpitchedto4battersinthe7th.Umpires—Home,AndyFletcher;First,BillWelke;Second,Jan-senVisconti;Third,GabeMorales.T—2:40.A—12,799(42,319).
LATEWEDNESDAY
NATIONALLEAGUE
CHICAGOCUBS4,
MILWAUKEE3,10INN.
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Morelcf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Taylorrf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrerasc
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Yelichlf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Happlf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdm3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hiuradh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schwndldh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narváezc
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rivas1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Broseauss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoernerss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Petersn3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Hywrdrf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Caincf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mdrigl2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|2
|Milwaukee
|001
|110
|000
|0—3
|Chicago
|200
|010
|000
|1—4
E—Narváez(4).DP—Milwaukee2,Chicago1.LOB—Milwaukee6,Chicago5.2B—Hiura(1),Peterson2(6),Happ(9).3B—Peterson(1).SF—Morel(1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|Alexander
|7
|7
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Sánchez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|MilnerL,2-1
|2/3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Chicago
|Hendricks
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rucker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|LeiterJr.W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—LeiterJr..Umpires—Home,MalachiMoore;First,DougEddings;Second,BrianKnight;Third,BillMiller.T—3:03.A—33,398(41,649).
MidwestLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|27
|21
|.562
|5½
|LakeCo.(Cleveland)
|24
|23
|.511
|8
|W.Michigan(Detroit)
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
|Lansing(Oakland)
|19
|29
|.396
|13½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|18
|30
|.375
|14½
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Wisconsin(Mil.)
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|28
|20
|.583
|2
|Beloit(Miami)
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|18
|30
|.375
|12
Wednesday
WestMichigan8,LakeCounty0
Peoria6,Wisconsin0
GreatLakes3,TINCAPS1
CedarRapids10,Lansing2
Beloit8,QuadCities6,10inn.
SouthBendatDayton,susp.
Thursday
S.Bend8,Dayton4,comp.ofsusp.gm
Dayton7,SouthBend2
WestMichigan16,LakeCounty8
GreatLakes5,TINCAPS2
Lansing7,CedarRapids3
Peoria4,Wisconsin0
Beloit13,QuadCities11
Today
WestMichiganatLakeCounty,7p.m.
CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.
TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.
SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.
BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.
Saturday
WestMichiganatLakeCounty,7p.m.
CedarRapidsatLansing,7:05p.m.
TINCAPSatGreatLakes,7:05p.m.
SouthBendatDayton,7:05p.m.
BeloitatQuadCities,7:30p.m.
PeoriaatWisconsin,7:40p.m.
LOONS5,TINCAPS2
|FortWayne
|GreatLakes
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Reyes2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|DeLucarf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Daless
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Leonardss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Acostacf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vivas2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dunn1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cartayac
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ruizrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramoscf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Basabelf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|DeJesus3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Melean3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stronachdh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Alcantaralf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Vilarc
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Zabaladh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|6
FortWayne
2B—Reyes,Acosta,Vilar,Stronach2,Cartaya.LOB—FortWayne13,GreatLakes3.SB—Acosta2.E—DeLuca.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
FortWayne
|Gasser
|5 2/3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Bencomo
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morales
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
GreatLakes
|Casparius
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Peto
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Duensing
|1 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Percival
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Balk—Gasser.WP—Gasser,Bencomo,Casparius,Peto.HBP—Vivas(byGasser).Umpires—HP:KyleStutz.1B:GlenMeyerhofer.T—2:33.A—2,230.
