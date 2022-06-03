The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St.Louis -110 atChicagoCubs -106
atCincinnati -120 Washington +100
SanFrancisco -137 atMiami +118
Arizona -112 atPittsburgh -108
atMilwaukee -142 SanDiego +123
Atlanta -170 atColorado +150
atLADodgers -157 NYMets +138

AmericanLeague

atBaltimore OFF Cleveland OFF
atNYYankees OFF Detroit OFF
atToronto OFF Minnesota OFF
atTampaBay OFF ChicagoWS OFF
atTexas OFF Seattle OFF
Houston -142 atKansasCity +122
Boston -142 atOakland +122

Interleague

atPhiladelphia OFF LAAngels OFF

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
TampaBay -126 atNYRangers +105

