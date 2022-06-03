Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
CHICAGOWHITESOX—RecalledRHPJimmyLambertfromCharlotte(IL).
LOSANGELESANGELS—RecalledLHPJhonathanDiazfromSaltLake(PCL).AssignedRHPMikeMayersoutrighttoSaltLake.
MINNESOTATWINS—PlacedRHPSonnyGrayonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay30.RecalledRHPYennierCanofromSt.Paul(IL).
NEWYORKYANKEES—AssignedOFEstevanFlorialtobethe27thmanforadoubleheader.
SEATTLEMARINERS—AssignedRHPRileyO’BrienoutrighttoTacoma(PCL).
TORONTOBLUEJAYS—PlacedLHPHyunJinRyuonthe15-dayIL.SelectedthecontractofandactivatedRHPJeremyBeasleyfromBuffalo(IL).
NationalLeague
CHICAGOCUBS—AssignedRHPRobertGsellmanoutrighttoIowa(IL).
COLORADOROCKIES—OptionedRHPChadSmithtoAlbuquerque(PCL).
LOSANGELESDODGERS—RecalledLHPCalebFergusonfromOklahomaCity(PCL).OptionedRHPMichaelGrovetoOklahomaCity.RecalledINF/OFZachMcKinstry.PlacedOFKevinPillarontheIL.
MIAMIMARLINS—AssignedRHPZachPoptoJacksonville(IL).
SANDIEGOPADRES—SelectedthecontractofRFMomarMazarafromElPaso(PCL).Assigned2BRobinsonCanotoElPasobutCanoelectedfreeagency.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ATLANTAFALCONS—ReleasedOLRashaadCoward.SignedWRCameronBatson.
BALTIMORERAVENS—SignedCTylerLinderbaumtoafour-yearcontract.
BUFFALOBILLS—AnnouncedQBRyanFitzpatrickisretiring.
HOUSTONTEXANS—SignedLBChristianHarristoafour-yearcontract.
MINNESOTAVIKINGS—SignedDEJonathanBullard.Waived/injuredDEKennyWillekes.
NEWORLEANSSAINTS—PlacedSMalcomJenkinsonthereserve/retiredlist.ReleasedLBSharifFinch.
PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—SignedLBTuzarSkipper.PlacedDEStephonTuittonthereserve/retiredlist.
SANFRANCISCO49ERS—AnnouncedCAlexMackisretiring.SignedDEDrakeJacksontoafour-yearcontractandagreedtotermswithCBSamuelWomack.AnnouncedRBFrankGoresignedaone-daycontracttoretirefromSanFrancisco.
CFL
WINNIPEGBLUEBOMBERS—ReleasedLBDarianTaylor,WRsB.J.MuckleveneandWhopPhilyor,RBShaneSimpson,OLLeonJohnson,DEJordanBerner,DBsCoreyStraughter,JoshMiller,ZachHannibalandJavonJacksonandOLBrandonSanford.
HOCKEY
NHL
CAROLINAHURRICANES—AnnouncedDJakeGardinerhasbeengivenmedicalclearancetoplay.
AHL
LAVALROCKET—AcquiredLWJoshuaRoy.
ECHL
FORTWAYNEKOMETS—NamedSamuelHarvey,JordanPapirny,RobbieBeydoun,BlakeSiebenaler,WillieCorrin,ZachTolkinen,JoshuaOwings,D.J.King,MarcusMcIvor,MattMurphy,DarienKielb,ShawnSzydlowski,MattAlvaro,BradKennedy,ConnorJones,OliverCooper,MarkRassell,AnthonyPetruzzelli,TylerBusch,KellenJones,JordanMartel,ZachPochiro,ShawnBoudrias,MattBoudens,DrakeRymshaandSemyonBabintsevtotheprotectedplayerlistforthe2022-23season.
