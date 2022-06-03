The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

CHICAGOWHITESOX—RecalledRHPJimmyLambertfromCharlotte(IL).

LOSANGELESANGELS—RecalledLHPJhonathanDiazfromSaltLake(PCL).AssignedRHPMikeMayersoutrighttoSaltLake.

MINNESOTATWINS—PlacedRHPSonnyGrayonthe15-dayIL,retroactivetoMay30.RecalledRHPYennierCanofromSt.Paul(IL).

NEWYORKYANKEES—AssignedOFEstevanFlorialtobethe27thmanforadoubleheader.

SEATTLEMARINERS—AssignedRHPRileyO’BrienoutrighttoTacoma(PCL).

TORONTOBLUEJAYS—PlacedLHPHyunJinRyuonthe15-dayIL.SelectedthecontractofandactivatedRHPJeremyBeasleyfromBuffalo(IL).

NationalLeague

CHICAGOCUBS—AssignedRHPRobertGsellmanoutrighttoIowa(IL).

COLORADOROCKIES—OptionedRHPChadSmithtoAlbuquerque(PCL).

LOSANGELESDODGERS—RecalledLHPCalebFergusonfromOklahomaCity(PCL).OptionedRHPMichaelGrovetoOklahomaCity.RecalledINF/OFZachMcKinstry.PlacedOFKevinPillarontheIL.

MIAMIMARLINS—AssignedRHPZachPoptoJacksonville(IL).

SANDIEGOPADRES—SelectedthecontractofRFMomarMazarafromElPaso(PCL).Assigned2BRobinsonCanotoElPasobutCanoelectedfreeagency.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTAFALCONS—ReleasedOLRashaadCoward.SignedWRCameronBatson.

BALTIMORERAVENS—SignedCTylerLinderbaumtoafour-yearcontract.

BUFFALOBILLS—AnnouncedQBRyanFitzpatrickisretiring.

HOUSTONTEXANS—SignedLBChristianHarristoafour-yearcontract.

MINNESOTAVIKINGS—SignedDEJonathanBullard.Waived/injuredDEKennyWillekes.

NEWORLEANSSAINTS—PlacedSMalcomJenkinsonthereserve/retiredlist.ReleasedLBSharifFinch.

PITTSBURGHSTEELERS—SignedLBTuzarSkipper.PlacedDEStephonTuittonthereserve/retiredlist.

SANFRANCISCO49ERS—AnnouncedCAlexMackisretiring.SignedDEDrakeJacksontoafour-yearcontractandagreedtotermswithCBSamuelWomack.AnnouncedRBFrankGoresignedaone-daycontracttoretirefromSanFrancisco.

CFL

WINNIPEGBLUEBOMBERS—ReleasedLBDarianTaylor,WRsB.J.MuckleveneandWhopPhilyor,RBShaneSimpson,OLLeonJohnson,DEJordanBerner,DBsCoreyStraughter,JoshMiller,ZachHannibalandJavonJacksonandOLBrandonSanford.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINAHURRICANES—AnnouncedDJakeGardinerhasbeengivenmedicalclearancetoplay.

AHL

LAVALROCKET—AcquiredLWJoshuaRoy.

ECHL

FORTWAYNEKOMETS—NamedSamuelHarvey,JordanPapirny,RobbieBeydoun,BlakeSiebenaler,WillieCorrin,ZachTolkinen,JoshuaOwings,D.J.King,MarcusMcIvor,MattMurphy,DarienKielb,ShawnSzydlowski,MattAlvaro,BradKennedy,ConnorJones,OliverCooper,MarkRassell,AnthonyPetruzzelli,TylerBusch,KellenJones,JordanMartel,ZachPochiro,ShawnBoudrias,MattBoudens,DrakeRymshaandSemyonBabintsevtotheprotectedplayerlistforthe2022-23season.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  