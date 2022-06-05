Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLB
NationalLeague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-137
|atPittsburgh
|+117
|atMiami
|OFF
|SanFrancisco
|OFF
|atCincinnati
|-156
|Washington
|+137
|atMilwaukee
|-126
|SanDiego
|+107
|Atlanta
|-184
|atColorado
|+154
|atLADodgers
|-188
|N.YMets
|+158
|atCubs
|OFF
|St.Louis
|OFF
AmericanLeague
|atNYYankees
|-307
|Detroit
|+247
|atBaltimore
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|atToronto
|-189
|Minnesota
|+164
|atTampaBay
|OFF
|WhiteSox
|OFF
|Houston
|-191
|atKansasCity
|+165
|atTexas
|-125
|Seattle
|+105
|atOakland
|-117
|Boston
|-103
Interleague
|atPhiladelphia
|-112
|LAAngels
|-107
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|atGoldenState
|4
|(215½)
|Boston
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|atTampaBay
|-178
|NYRangers
|+146
