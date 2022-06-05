The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

FanDuelLine

MLB

NationalLeague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -137 atPittsburgh +117
atMiami OFF SanFrancisco OFF
atCincinnati -156 Washington +137
atMilwaukee -126 SanDiego +107
Atlanta -184 atColorado +154
atLADodgers -188 N.YMets +158
atCubs OFF St.Louis OFF

AmericanLeague

atNYYankees -307 Detroit +247
atBaltimore OFF Cleveland OFF
atToronto -189 Minnesota +164
atTampaBay OFF WhiteSox OFF
Houston -191 atKansasCity +165
atTexas -125 Seattle +105
atOakland -117 Boston -103

Interleague

atPhiladelphia -112 LAAngels -107

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
atGoldenState 4 (215½) Boston

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
atTampaBay -178 NYRangers +146

