BASEBALL
AmericanLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|39
|15
|.722
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-6
|23-7
|16-8
|Toronto
|31
|22
|.585
|7½
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|18-10
|13-12
|TampaBay
|31
|23
|.574
|8
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|18-13
|13-10
|Boston
|27
|27
|.500
|12
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|13-14
|14-13
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|17
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|14-15
|9-18
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|17-11
|15-13
|Cleveland
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|11-8
|13-17
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|11-13
|14-14
|Detroit
|21
|33
|.389
|10
|6
|5-5
|L-3
|15-15
|6-18
|KansasCity
|17
|35
|.327
|13
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|9-17
|8-18
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|14-6
|21-13
|LosAngeles
|27
|28
|.491
|8½
|½
|0-10
|L-11
|15-13
|12-15
|Texas
|25
|28
|.472
|9½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|13-16
|12-12
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|11
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|12-10
|12-20
|Oakland
|20
|36
|.357
|16
|8
|1-9
|L-6
|7-23
|13-13
Today
Texas(Gray1-2)atCleveland(Quantrill2-3),7:10p.m.
Seattle(Ray4-6)atHouston(Javier3-2),8:10p.m.
Toronto(Stripling1-1)atKansasCity(Lynch2-4),8:10p.m.
Boston(Wacha3-1)atL.A.Angels(Syndergaard4-3),9:38p.m.
Sunday
N.Y.Yankees5,Detroit4,10inn.
Cleveland3,Baltimore2
Minnesota8,Toronto6
ChicagoWhiteSox6,TampaBay5
Philadelphia9,L.A.Angels7
Houston7,KansasCity4
Seattle6,Texas5,10inn.
Boston5,Oakland2
Tuesday
CubsatBaltimore,7:05p.m.
DetroitatPittsburgh,7:05p.m.
St.LouisatTampaBay,7:10p.m.
TexasatCleveland,7:10p.m.
OaklandatAtlanta,7:20p.m.
NYYankeesatMinnesota,7:40p.m.
LADodgersatWhiteSox,8:10p.m.
SeattleatHouston,8:10p.m.
TorontoatKansasCity,8:10p.m.
BostonatL.A.Angels,9:38p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|NewYork
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|19-8
|18-11
|Atlanta
|28
|27
|.509
|8½
|2
|7-3
|W-5
|14-14
|14-13
|Philadelphia
|25
|29
|.463
|11
|4½
|5-5
|W-4
|15-15
|10-14
|Miami
|22
|30
|.423
|13
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-14
|10-16
|Washington
|21
|35
|.375
|16
|9½
|5-5
|W-3
|9-18
|12-17
CentralDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-3
|15-9
|18-14
|St.Louis
|32
|23
|.582
|½
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|16-11
|16-12
|Pittsburgh
|24
|28
|.462
|7
|4½
|7-3
|W-2
|13-15
|11-13
|Chicago
|23
|32
|.418
|9½
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|11-20
|12-12
|Cincinnati
|18
|35
|.340
|13½
|11
|5-5
|L-3
|10-15
|8-20
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|LosAngeles
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|17-10
|18-9
|SanDiego
|33
|21
|.611
|2
|—
|5-5
|W-3
|13-10
|20-11
|SanFrancisco
|29
|24
|.547
|5½
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|13-11
|16-13
|Arizona
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|14-16
|12-13
|Colorado
|23
|31
|.426
|12
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|16-16
|7-15
Today
Arizona(Bumgarner2-4)atCincinnati(Greene2-7),6:40p.m.
N.Y.Mets(Carrasco6-1)atSanDiego(Snell0-2),9:40p.m.
Sunday
Pittsburgh3,Arizona0
SanFrancisco5,Miami1
Washington5,Cincinnati4
Philadelphia9,L.A.Angels7
SanDiego6,Milwaukee4,10inn.
Atlanta8,Colorado7
N.Y.Mets5,L.A.Dodgers4,10inn.
St.Louis5,ChicagoCubs3,11inn.
Tuesday
ArizonaatCincinnati,6:40p.m.
WashingtonatMiami,6:40p.m.
CubsatBaltimore,7:05p.m.
DetroitatPittsburgh,7:05p.m.
St.LouisatTampaBay,7:10p.m.
OaklandatAtlanta,7:20p.m.
LADodgersatWhiteSox,8:10p.m.
PhiladelphiaatMilwaukee,8:10p.m.
N.Y.MetsatSanDiego,9:40p.m.
ColoradoatSanFran.,9:45p.m.
NATIONALLEAGUE
WASHINGTON5,
CINCINNATI4
|Washington
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernándz2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Senzelcf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Thomascf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Drury3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sotorf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Phamdh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Cruzdh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Votto1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bell1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Stephnsnc
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Hernandezlf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Farmerss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Roblescf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almoralf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ruizc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aquinorf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Franco3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Mstksph3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garcíass
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Reynlds2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopezph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|Washington
|200
|201
|000—5
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|010—4
E—Arano(2),Farmer(4),Aquino(1).DP—Washington2,Cincinnati1.LOB—Washington7,Cincinnati6.2B—Thomas(6),Bell(10),Votto(7),Stephenson(7).HR—Franco(4).SB—Senzel(1),AlmoraJr.(2),Pham(4),Hernandez(2),Ruiz(3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Washington
|CorbinW,2-8
|6
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|AranoH,4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|RamírezH,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CishekS,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Cincinnati
|CastilloL,2-3
|6 1/3
|6
|5
|3
|4
|6
|Warren
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Solomon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aranopitchedto1batterinthe8th.
Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,AndyFletcher;Second,CharlieRamos;Third,GabeMorales.T—3:22.A—16,380(42,319).
ATLANTA8,
COLORADO7
|Atlanta
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|AcuñaJr.rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|Joe1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Swansonss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Dazacf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Riley3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Blackmndh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Olson1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Rodgers2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|d’Arnaudc
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMhon3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Contrerasdh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grichukrf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Cronph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Duvalllf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hilliardlf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|HarrisIIcf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampsnss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Servenc
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
Atlanta
E—Duvall(2),Serven(1),McMahon(11).LOB—Atlanta8,Colorado9.2B—Duvall(9),Rodgers(10),Cron(11).3B—Duvall(1).HR—Olson(7),AcuñaJr.(3),Rodgers(6),Serven(3),Blackmon(8).SB—AcuñaJr.(10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|MortonW,4-3
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|LeeH,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHughH,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|JansenS,14-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Colorado
|FeltnerL,1-2
|3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Chacín
|1 2/3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gilbreath
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stephenson
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Estévez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Feltner(d’Arnaud).WP—Gilbreath.Umpires—Home,MikeMuchlinski;First,LazDiaz;Second,TrippGibson;Third,NateTomlinson.T—3:33.A—39,409(50,445).
LATESATURDAY
GAMETWO
ST.LOUIS7,
CHI.CUBS4,10INN.
|St.Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edmanss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Morel2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gorman2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Contrerasdh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Gldschmdt1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Happlf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arenadodh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Schwndl1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donovanlf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Wisdom3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Badercf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ortegacf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Molinac
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Higginsc
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Nootbaarrf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heywardrf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Sosa3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Simmonsss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mdrglph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|5
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
St.Louis
DP—St.Louis2,Chicago1.LOB—St.Louis9,Chicago12.2B—Donovan2(8),Contreras(10),Happ2(11),Morel(6),Ortega(8),Heyward(3).SB—Donovan(2),Bader(14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St.Louis
|Pallante
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|VerHagen
|1 1/3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|HelslyBS,3-5
|2 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|GallegosW,1-2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
Chicago
|Kilian
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Givens
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Robertson
|2 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|RuckerL,0-1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ruckerpitchedto4battersinthe10th.WP—Kilian,Rucker.Umpires—Home,EdwinMoscoso;First,PaulEmmel;Second,PatHoberg;Third,ErichBacchus.T—4:11.A—31,673(41,649).
ST.LOUIS5,
CHICAGOCUBS3
|St.Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Morelcf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gldshmdt1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Cntrerasc
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Happlf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pujolsdh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schwndl1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gormnph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rivas1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yepezlf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Frazierph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Badercf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Simmnsss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molinac
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Wsdm3b1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sosass
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ortegadh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ntbaarph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hggnsph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Dnovanrf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hoernrss-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Heywardrf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Madrigal2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|42
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|41
|3
|11
|3
St.Louis
E—Wisdom(5).DP—St.Louis1,Chicago1.LOB—St.Louis10,Chicago11.2B—Donovan(9),Happ(12),Hoerner(5),Wisdom2(12),Higgins(1).3B—Bader(1).SB—Wisdom(3).SF—Schwindel(2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St.Louis
|Wainwright
|7
|9
|2
|2
|2
|0
|CabreraW,3-1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
Chicago
|Steele
|7
|7
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|WickBS,4-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|NorrisL,0-4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
Umpires—Home,ErichBacchus;First,EdwinMoscoso;Second,PaulEmmel;Third,BruceDreckman.T—3:44.A—31,424(41,649).
MidwestLeague
EastDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton(Cincinnati)
|35
|15
|.700
|—
|GreatLakes(Dodgers)
|28
|23
|.549
|7½
|L.County(Cleveland)
|26
|24
|.520
|9
|WestMichigan(Detroit)
|23
|28
|.451
|12½
|TINCAPS(SanDiego)
|20
|31
|.392
|15½
|Lansing(Oakland)
|19
|32
|.373
|16½
WestDivision
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|CedarRapids(Minn.)
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Wisconsin(Milwaukee)
|31
|20
|.608
|2
|SouthBend(Cubs)
|28
|23
|.549
|5
|Beloit(Miami)
|22
|29
|.431
|11
|Peoria(St.Louis)
|21
|30
|.412
|12
|QuadCities(K.C.)
|19
|32
|.373
|14
Saturday
WestMichigan2,LakeCounty1
CedarRapids8,Lansing5
TINCAPS8,GreatLakes7
Dayton6,SouthBend2
Beloit7,QuadCities3
Peoria5,Wisconsin2
Sunday
LakeCounty9,WestMichigan2
CedarRapids9,Lansing3
GreatLakes8,TINCAPS0,5innings
Dayton8,SouthBend3
QuadCities8,Beloit7
Wisconsin5,Peoria1
Monday
NoGamesScheduled
Tuesday
LansingatWestMichigan,6:35p.m.
CedarRapidsatSouthBend,7:05p.m.
LakeCountyatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.
GreatLakesatDayton,7:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatPeoria,7:35p.m.
WisconsinatBeloit,7:35p.m.
Wednesday
LansingatWestMichigan,6:35p.m.
CedarRapidsatSouthBend,7:05p.m.
LakeCountyatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.
GreatLakesatDayton,7:05p.m.
QuadCitiesatPeoria,7:35p.m.
WisconsinatBeloit,7:35p.m.
LOONS8,
TINCAPS0,5INN.
|FortWayne
|GreatLakes
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Daless
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leonardss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Dunn3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cartayadh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Acostacf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vivas2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Valenzueladh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramoscf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solarterf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeJesus3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stronach1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeLucarf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Basabelf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Vilarc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riosc
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hoffman2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mateolf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|25
|8
|10
|7
FortWayne
2B—Cartaya.3B—DeJesus.HR—Vargas.LOB—FortWayne3,GreatLakes8.E—Dunn,DeJesus.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
FortWayne
|VelaL,2-3
|1 2/3
|5
|5
|4
|2
|3
|Keating
|1 1/3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Matos
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
GreatLakes
|HurtW,4-1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
WP—Vela2,Keating.HBP—Rios(byKeating),Cartaya(byMatos).Umpires—HP:GlenMeyerhofer.1B:KyleStutz.T—1:48(0:05delay).A—2,765.
ThisDateinBaseball
Today
1939—TheNewYorkGiantshitfivehomerunsinthefourthinningina17-3winovertheCincinnatiRedsatthePoloGrounds.Withtwoout,HarryDanning,AlDemaree,BurgessWhitehead,MannySalvoandJoeMooreconnectedastheGiantsscoredeightrunsintheinning.
1986—SanDiegoPadresmanagerSteveBoroswasejectedbeforethefirstpitchofthegamewiththeAtlantaBraveswhenhetriedtogiveumpireCharlieWilliamsavideotapeofadisputedplayinthepreviousnight’s4-2losstoAtlanta.
1996—ForthesecondtimeinmajorleaguehistoryandfirstintheAL,acycleandatripleplaytookplaceinthesamegame.Boston’sJohnValentinhitforthecycle,whileChicagoturnedatripleplayintheRedSox’s7-4victory.In1931,Philadelphia’sChuckKleinhitforthecycleinthesamegamethatthePhilliesturnedatripleplayagainsttheChicagoCubs.
2007—TrevorHoffmanbecamethefirstmajorleaguerwith500careersaveswhenheclosedouttheSanDiegoPadres’5-2victoryovertheLosAngelesDodgers.
