Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AmericanLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 39 15 .722 8-2 W-6 23-7 16-8
Toronto 31 22 .585 8-2 L-1 18-10 13-12
TampaBay 31 23 .574 8 5-5 L-2 18-13 13-10
Boston 27 27 .500 12 6-4 W-4 13-14 14-13
Baltimore 23 33 .411 17 5 4-6 L-1 14-15 9-18

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 32 24 .571 4-6 W-1 17-11 15-13
Cleveland 24 25 .490 ½ 6-4 W-1 11-8 13-17
Chicago 25 27 .481 5 1 4-6 W-2 11-13 14-14
Detroit 21 33 .389 10 6 5-5 L-3 15-15 6-18
KansasCity 17 35 .327 13 9 3-7 L-1 9-17 8-18

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 35 19 .648 7-3 W-1 14-6 21-13
LosAngeles 27 28 .491 ½ 0-10 L-11 15-13 12-15
Texas 25 28 .472 5-5 L-1 13-16 12-12
Seattle 24 30 .444 11 3 6-4 W-1 12-10 12-20
Oakland 20 36 .357 16 8 1-9 L-6 7-23 13-13

Today

Texas(Gray1-2)atCleveland(Quantrill2-3),7:10p.m.

Seattle(Ray4-6)atHouston(Javier3-2),8:10p.m.

Toronto(Stripling1-1)atKansasCity(Lynch2-4),8:10p.m.

Boston(Wacha3-1)atL.A.Angels(Syndergaard4-3),9:38p.m.

Sunday

N.Y.Yankees5,Detroit4,10inn.

Cleveland3,Baltimore2

Minnesota8,Toronto6

ChicagoWhiteSox6,TampaBay5

Philadelphia9,L.A.Angels7

Houston7,KansasCity4

Seattle6,Texas5,10inn.

Boston5,Oakland2

Tuesday

CubsatBaltimore,7:05p.m.

DetroitatPittsburgh,7:05p.m.

St.LouisatTampaBay,7:10p.m.

TexasatCleveland,7:10p.m.

OaklandatAtlanta,7:20p.m.

NYYankeesatMinnesota,7:40p.m.

LADodgersatWhiteSox,8:10p.m.

SeattleatHouston,8:10p.m.

TorontoatKansasCity,8:10p.m.

BostonatL.A.Angels,9:38p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

EastDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
NewYork 37 19 .661 8-2 W-2 19-8 18-11
Atlanta 28 27 .509 2 7-3 W-5 14-14 14-13
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11 5-5 W-4 15-15 10-14
Miami 22 30 .423 13 4-6 L-1 12-14 10-16
Washington 21 35 .375 16 5-5 W-3 9-18 12-17

CentralDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 4-6 L-3 15-9 18-14
St.Louis 32 23 .582 ½ 7-3 W-2 16-11 16-12
Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7 7-3 W-2 13-15 11-13
Chicago 23 32 .418 7 4-6 L-2 11-20 12-12
Cincinnati 18 35 .340 13½ 11 5-5 L-3 10-15 8-20

WestDivision

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
LosAngeles 35 19 .648 5-5 L-2 17-10 18-9
SanDiego 33 21 .611 2 5-5 W-3 13-10 20-11
SanFrancisco 29 24 .547 5-5 W-1 13-11 16-13
Arizona 26 29 .473 4 3-7 L-2 14-16 12-13
Colorado 23 31 .426 12 3-7 L-4 16-16 7-15

Today

Arizona(Bumgarner2-4)atCincinnati(Greene2-7),6:40p.m.

N.Y.Mets(Carrasco6-1)atSanDiego(Snell0-2),9:40p.m.

Sunday

Pittsburgh3,Arizona0

SanFrancisco5,Miami1

Washington5,Cincinnati4

Philadelphia9,L.A.Angels7

SanDiego6,Milwaukee4,10inn.

Atlanta8,Colorado7

N.Y.Mets5,L.A.Dodgers4,10inn.

St.Louis5,ChicagoCubs3,11inn.

Tuesday

ArizonaatCincinnati,6:40p.m.

WashingtonatMiami,6:40p.m.

CubsatBaltimore,7:05p.m.

DetroitatPittsburgh,7:05p.m.

St.LouisatTampaBay,7:10p.m.

OaklandatAtlanta,7:20p.m.

LADodgersatWhiteSox,8:10p.m.

PhiladelphiaatMilwaukee,8:10p.m.

N.Y.MetsatSanDiego,9:40p.m.

ColoradoatSanFran.,9:45p.m.

NATIONALLEAGUE

WASHINGTON5,

CINCINNATI4

Washington Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernándz2b 3 1 0 1 Senzelcf 5 1 2 0
Thomascf-lf 5 1 2 0 Drury3b-2b 4 1 1 0
Sotorf 4 0 0 0 Phamdh 4 1 3 1
Cruzdh 4 0 1 0 Votto1b 4 1 1 1
Bell1b 4 0 1 2 Stephnsnc 4 0 3 2
Hernandezlf 4 1 0 0 Farmerss 4 0 0 0
Roblescf 0 0 0 0 Almoralf-rf 3 0 1 0
Ruizc 2 0 0 0 Aquinorf 2 0 1 0
Franco3b 4 2 1 1 Mstksph3b 2 0 0 0
Garcíass 4 0 2 1 Reynlds2b 2 0 0 0
Lopezph-lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 36 4 12 4
Washington 200 201 000—5
Cincinnati 300 000 010—4

E—Arano(2),Farmer(4),Aquino(1).DP—Washington2,Cincinnati1.LOB—Washington7,Cincinnati6.2B—Thomas(6),Bell(10),Votto(7),Stephenson(7).HR—Franco(4).SB—Senzel(1),AlmoraJr.(2),Pham(4),Hernandez(2),Ruiz(3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington

CorbinW,2-8 6 9 3 3 0 5
AranoH,4 1 0 1 0 0 1
RamírezH,1 1 2 0 0 0 0
CishekS,1-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Cincinnati

CastilloL,2-3 6 1/3 6 5 3 4 6
Warren 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
Solomon 1 1 0 0 0 0

Aranopitchedto1batterinthe8th.

Umpires—Home,ShaneLivensparger;First,AndyFletcher;Second,CharlieRamos;Third,GabeMorales.T—3:22.A—16,380(42,319).

ATLANTA8,

COLORADO7

Atlanta Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
AcuñaJr.rf 5 3 4 1 Joe1b 3 1 0 0
Swansonss 3 2 1 0 Dazacf 4 1 0 0
Riley3b 5 1 1 1 Blackmndh 5 1 2 1
Olson1b 4 1 1 3 Rodgers2b 5 2 3 3
d’Arnaudc 4 0 0 0 McMhon3b 5 0 2 1
Contrerasdh 5 0 1 0 Grichukrf 3 0 0 0
Albies2b 5 0 1 2 Cronph 1 0 1 0
Duvalllf 4 1 2 0 Hilliardlf 5 0 0 0
HarrisIIcf 4 0 0 0 Hampsnss 4 1 2 0
Servenc 4 1 2 2
Totals 39 8 11 7 Totals 39 7 12 7

Atlanta 330 010 010—8 Colorado 300 010 021—7

E—Duvall(2),Serven(1),McMahon(11).LOB—Atlanta8,Colorado9.2B—Duvall(9),Rodgers(10),Cron(11).3B—Duvall(1).HR—Olson(7),AcuñaJr.(3),Rodgers(6),Serven(3),Blackmon(8).SB—AcuñaJr.(10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

MortonW,4-3 5 6 4 4 3 8
LeeH,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
McHughH,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 2 2 2 1 2
JansenS,14-17 1 2 1 1 0 1

Colorado

FeltnerL,1-2 3 7 6 6 1 3
Chacín 1 2/3 2 1 0 1 2
Gilbreath 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
Stephenson 2 1 1 1 0 3
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP—Feltner(d’Arnaud).WP—Gilbreath.Umpires—Home,MikeMuchlinski;First,LazDiaz;Second,TrippGibson;Third,NateTomlinson.T—3:33.A—39,409(50,445).

LATESATURDAY

GAMETWO

ST.LOUIS7,

CHI.CUBS4,10INN.

St.Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edmanss 3 1 1 0 Morel2b-ss 4 1 2 1
Gorman2b 4 0 1 0 Contrerasdh 5 0 2 1
Gldschmdt1b 5 2 1 0 Happlf 4 0 2 0
Arenadodh 3 2 1 0 Schwndl1b 4 0 0 0
Donovanlf 5 1 3 4 Wisdom3b 4 1 0 0
Badercf 5 1 1 1 Ortegacf 5 1 2 0
Molinac 5 0 1 0 Higginsc 5 1 2 0
Nootbaarrf 4 0 0 0 Heywardrf 4 0 2 2
Sosa3b 5 0 2 0 Simmonsss 2 0 0 0
Mdrglph-2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 39 7 11 5 Totals 40 4 12 4

St.Louis 000 300 000 4—7 Chicago 100 002 000 1—4

DP—St.Louis2,Chicago1.LOB—St.Louis9,Chicago12.2B—Donovan2(8),Contreras(10),Happ2(11),Morel(6),Ortega(8),Heyward(3).SB—Donovan(2),Bader(14).

IP H R ER BB SO

St.Louis

Pallante 4 4 1 1 4 2
VerHagen 1 1/3 4 2 2 0 2
HelslyBS,3-5 2 2/3 2 0 0 0 2
GallegosW,1-2 2 2 1 0 1 5

Chicago

Kilian 5 3 3 3 2 6
Givens 1 2/3 2 0 0 3 2
Robertson 2 1/3 3 0 0 0 4
RuckerL,0-1 0 3 4 3 1 0
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1

Ruckerpitchedto4battersinthe10th.WP—Kilian,Rucker.Umpires—Home,EdwinMoscoso;First,PaulEmmel;Second,PatHoberg;Third,ErichBacchus.T—4:11.A—31,673(41,649).

ST.LOUIS5,

CHICAGOCUBS3

St.Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Morelcf 5 0 1 0
Gldshmdt1b 5 1 2 0 Cntrerasc 3 1 1 0
Arenado3b 5 0 1 2 Happlf 5 0 1 0
Pujolsdh 3 0 1 0 Schwndl1b 3 0 0 1
Gormnph-dh 2 1 0 0 Rivas1b 0 0 0 0
Yepezlf 4 0 1 1 Frazierph 1 0 0 0
Badercf 5 2 2 0 Simmnsss 0 0 0 0
Molinac 5 0 0 0 Wsdm3b1b 4 1 2 0
Sosass 3 0 0 0 Ortegadh 3 0 1 0
Ntbaarph-rf 1 0 1 1 Hggnsph-dh 2 0 1 1
Dnovanrf-2b 5 0 2 1 Hoernrss-3b 5 1 2 0
Heywardrf 5 0 1 1
Madrigal2b 5 0 1 0
Totals 42 5 11 5 Totals 41 3 11 3

St.Louis 000 020 001 02—5 Chicago 100 100 010 00—3

E—Wisdom(5).DP—St.Louis1,Chicago1.LOB—St.Louis10,Chicago11.2B—Donovan(9),Happ(12),Hoerner(5),Wisdom2(12),Higgins(1).3B—Bader(1).SB—Wisdom(3).SF—Schwindel(2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St.Louis

Wainwright 7 9 2 2 2 0
CabreraW,3-1 4 2 1 1 1 5

Chicago

Steele 7 7 2 1 3 1
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 1
WickBS,4-5 1 2 1 1 0 0
NorrisL,0-4 2 2 2 1 1 4

Umpires—Home,ErichBacchus;First,EdwinMoscoso;Second,PaulEmmel;Third,BruceDreckman.T—3:44.A—31,424(41,649).

MidwestLeague

EastDivision

W L Pct. GB
Dayton(Cincinnati) 35 15 .700
GreatLakes(Dodgers) 28 23 .549
L.County(Cleveland) 26 24 .520 9
WestMichigan(Detroit) 23 28 .451 12½
TINCAPS(SanDiego) 20 31 .392 15½
Lansing(Oakland) 19 32 .373 16½

WestDivision

W L Pct. GB
CedarRapids(Minn.) 33 18 .647
Wisconsin(Milwaukee) 31 20 .608 2
SouthBend(Cubs) 28 23 .549 5
Beloit(Miami) 22 29 .431 11
Peoria(St.Louis) 21 30 .412 12
QuadCities(K.C.) 19 32 .373 14

Saturday

WestMichigan2,LakeCounty1

CedarRapids8,Lansing5

TINCAPS8,GreatLakes7

Dayton6,SouthBend2

Beloit7,QuadCities3

Peoria5,Wisconsin2

Sunday

LakeCounty9,WestMichigan2

CedarRapids9,Lansing3

GreatLakes8,TINCAPS0,5innings

Dayton8,SouthBend3

QuadCities8,Beloit7

Wisconsin5,Peoria1

Monday

NoGamesScheduled

Tuesday

LansingatWestMichigan,6:35p.m.

CedarRapidsatSouthBend,7:05p.m.

LakeCountyatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.

GreatLakesatDayton,7:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatPeoria,7:35p.m.

WisconsinatBeloit,7:35p.m.

Wednesday

LansingatWestMichigan,6:35p.m.

CedarRapidsatSouthBend,7:05p.m.

LakeCountyatTINCAPS,7:05p.m.

GreatLakesatDayton,7:05p.m.

QuadCitiesatPeoria,7:35p.m.

WisconsinatBeloit,7:35p.m.

LOONS8,

TINCAPS0,5INN.

FortWayne GreatLakes
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Daless 2 0 0 0 Leonardss 3 1 2 2
Dunn3b 2 0 0 0 Cartayadh 2 1 1 0
Acostacf 2 0 0 0 Vivas2b 3 0 2 2
Valenzueladh 1 0 0 0 Ramoscf 3 0 0 0
Solarterf 1 0 0 0 DeJesus3b 3 1 2 0
Stronach1b 2 0 0 0 DeLucarf 3 1 1 1
Basabelf 2 0 0 0 Vargas1b 3 2 2 1
Vilarc 2 0 0 0 Riosc 2 2 0 1
Hoffman2b 2 0 0 0 Mateolf 3 0 0 0
Totals 16 0 0 0 Totals 25 8 10 7

FortWayne 000 00 —0 GreatLakes 143 00 —5

2B—Cartaya.3B—DeJesus.HR—Vargas.LOB—FortWayne3,GreatLakes8.E—Dunn,DeJesus.

IP H R ER BB SO

FortWayne

VelaL,2-3 1 2/3 5 5 4 2 3
Keating 1 1/3 2 3 3 2 0
Matos 2 3 0 0 0 2

GreatLakes

HurtW,4-1 5 0 0 0 2 6

WP—Vela2,Keating.HBP—Rios(byKeating),Cartaya(byMatos).Umpires—HP:GlenMeyerhofer.1B:KyleStutz.T—1:48(0:05delay).A—2,765.

ThisDateinBaseball

Today

1939—TheNewYorkGiantshitfivehomerunsinthefourthinningina17-3winovertheCincinnatiRedsatthePoloGrounds.Withtwoout,HarryDanning,AlDemaree,BurgessWhitehead,MannySalvoandJoeMooreconnectedastheGiantsscoredeightrunsintheinning.

1986—SanDiegoPadresmanagerSteveBoroswasejectedbeforethefirstpitchofthegamewiththeAtlantaBraveswhenhetriedtogiveumpireCharlieWilliamsavideotapeofadisputedplayinthepreviousnight’s4-2losstoAtlanta.

1996—ForthesecondtimeinmajorleaguehistoryandfirstintheAL,acycleandatripleplaytookplaceinthesamegame.Boston’sJohnValentinhitforthecycle,whileChicagoturnedatripleplayintheRedSox’s7-4victory.In1931,Philadelphia’sChuckKleinhitforthecycleinthesamegamethatthePhilliesturnedatripleplayagainsttheChicagoCubs.

2007—TrevorHoffmanbecamethefirstmajorleaguerwith500careersaveswhenheclosedouttheSanDiegoPadres’5-2victoryovertheLosAngelesDodgers.

