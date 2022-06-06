Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
FINALS
(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)
Boston1,GoldenState1
June2:Boston120,GoldenState108
June5:GoldenState107,Boston88
Wed.:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
Fri.:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
+June13:BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.
x-June16:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.
x-June19:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.
GOLDENSTATE107,BOSTON88
BOSTON(88):Horford1-40-02,Tatum8-196-828,WilliamsIII1-10-02,Brown5-174-517,Smart1-60-02,Fitts1-10-03,Hauser1-20-03,Nesmith2-40-04,Williams2-21-26,Kornet1-10-02,Theis0-10-00,Pritchard2-70-04,Stauskas1-20-03,White4-132-212.Totals30-8013-1788.
GOLDENSTATE(107):Green2-35-79,Wiggins4-121-211,Looney6-60-012,Curry9-216-729,Thompson4-192-211,Bjelica3-40-06,Kuminga0-00-00,PorterJr.1-10-03,Toscano-Anderson0-10-00,Lee0-10-00,Moody1-10-02,PaytonII3-30-27,Poole6-140-017.Totals39-8614-20107.
|Boston
|30
|20
|14
|24
|—
|88
|GoldenState
|31
|21
|35
|20
|—
|107
3-PointGoals—Boston15-37(Tatum6-9,Brown3-9,White2-4,Fitts1-1,Williams1-1,Hauser1-2,Stauskas1-2,Theis0-1,Nesmith0-2,Pritchard0-3,Smart0-3),GoldenState15-37(Poole5-9,Curry5-12,Wiggins2-3,PaytonII1-1,PorterJr.1-1,Thompson1-8,Green0-1,Lee0-1,Toscano-Anderson0-1).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Boston43(Horford8),GoldenState42(Looney7).Assists—Boston24(Smart5),GoldenState25(Green7).TotalFouls—Boston18,GoldenState17.A—18,064(18,064)
WNBA
EASTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|NewYork
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Indiana
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
WESTERNCONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|LasVegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|LosAngeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Minnesota
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Phoenix
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
Friday
NewYork74,Washington70
Chicago73,Atlanta65
Connecticut92,Phoenix88
Dallas68,Seattle51
Saturday
Nogamesscheduled
Sunday
Minnesota84,NewYork77
Atlanta75,Indiana66
Connecticut93,Seattle86
LasVegas84,Dallas78
Phoenix81,LosAngeles74
Chicago91,Washington82
Today
Nogamesscheduled
ATLANTA75,
INDIANA66
INDIANA(66):Smith4-112-310,Vivians2-120-25,Egbo2-62-56,K.Mitchell7-143-320,Robinson1-64-46,Engstler2-81-26,Coates2-21-15,Hartley0-00-00,Henderson2-60-15,Hull0-00-00,T.Mitchell1-11-23.Totals23-6614-2366.
ATLANTA(75):Coffey7-111-216,Howard6-112-216,Parker5-121-111,Wallace2-42-26,Wheeler2-100-04,Billings0-22-22,Hillmon0-10-00,Walker1-20-02,Vaughn3-40-06,McDonald3-105-612.Totals29-6713-1575.
|Indiana
|9
|17
|18
|22
|—
|66
|Atlanta
|17
|12
|32
|14
|—
|75
3-PointGoals—Indiana6-23(K.Mitchell3-7,Engstler1-2,Henderson1-3,Vivians1-7,Robinson0-2,Smith0-2),Atlanta4-15(Howard2-3,Coffey1-1,McDonald1-5,Parker0-1,Walker0-1,Wallace0-1,Wheeler0-3).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Indiana32(Egbo8),Atlanta37(Coffey10).Assists—Indiana17(Henderson5),Atlanta14(Wheeler4).TotalFouls—Indiana19,Atlanta23.A—3,000(3,500)
