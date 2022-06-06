The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

FINALS

(Best-of-7;x-ifnecessary)

Boston1,GoldenState1

June2:Boston120,GoldenState108

June5:GoldenState107,Boston88

Wed.:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

Fri.:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

+June13:BostonatGoldenState,9p.m.

x-June16:GoldenStateatBoston,9p.m.

x-June19:BostonatGoldenState,8p.m.

GOLDENSTATE107,BOSTON88

BOSTON(88):Horford1-40-02,Tatum8-196-828,WilliamsIII1-10-02,Brown5-174-517,Smart1-60-02,Fitts1-10-03,Hauser1-20-03,Nesmith2-40-04,Williams2-21-26,Kornet1-10-02,Theis0-10-00,Pritchard2-70-04,Stauskas1-20-03,White4-132-212.Totals30-8013-1788.

GOLDENSTATE(107):Green2-35-79,Wiggins4-121-211,Looney6-60-012,Curry9-216-729,Thompson4-192-211,Bjelica3-40-06,Kuminga0-00-00,PorterJr.1-10-03,Toscano-Anderson0-10-00,Lee0-10-00,Moody1-10-02,PaytonII3-30-27,Poole6-140-017.Totals39-8614-20107.

Boston 30 20 14 24 88
GoldenState 31 21 35 20 107

3-PointGoals—Boston15-37(Tatum6-9,Brown3-9,White2-4,Fitts1-1,Williams1-1,Hauser1-2,Stauskas1-2,Theis0-1,Nesmith0-2,Pritchard0-3,Smart0-3),GoldenState15-37(Poole5-9,Curry5-12,Wiggins2-3,PaytonII1-1,PorterJr.1-1,Thompson1-8,Green0-1,Lee0-1,Toscano-Anderson0-1).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Boston43(Horford8),GoldenState42(Looney7).Assists—Boston24(Smart5),GoldenState25(Green7).TotalFouls—Boston18,GoldenState17.A—18,064(18,064)

WNBA

EASTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750
Chicago 7 3 .700 1
Atlanta 7 4 .636
Washington 7 5 .583 2
NewYork 3 8 .273
Indiana 3 10 .231

WESTERNCONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
LasVegas 10 2 .833
Dallas 6 5 .545
Seattle 5 5 .500 4
LosAngeles 5 7 .417 5
Minnesota 3 8 .273
Phoenix 3 8 .273

Friday

NewYork74,Washington70

Chicago73,Atlanta65

Connecticut92,Phoenix88

Dallas68,Seattle51

Saturday

Nogamesscheduled

Sunday

Minnesota84,NewYork77

Atlanta75,Indiana66

Connecticut93,Seattle86

LasVegas84,Dallas78

Phoenix81,LosAngeles74

Chicago91,Washington82

Today

Nogamesscheduled

ATLANTA75,

INDIANA66

INDIANA(66):Smith4-112-310,Vivians2-120-25,Egbo2-62-56,K.Mitchell7-143-320,Robinson1-64-46,Engstler2-81-26,Coates2-21-15,Hartley0-00-00,Henderson2-60-15,Hull0-00-00,T.Mitchell1-11-23.Totals23-6614-2366.

ATLANTA(75):Coffey7-111-216,Howard6-112-216,Parker5-121-111,Wallace2-42-26,Wheeler2-100-04,Billings0-22-22,Hillmon0-10-00,Walker1-20-02,Vaughn3-40-06,McDonald3-105-612.Totals29-6713-1575.

Indiana 9 17 18 22 66
Atlanta 17 12 32 14 75

3-PointGoals—Indiana6-23(K.Mitchell3-7,Engstler1-2,Henderson1-3,Vivians1-7,Robinson0-2,Smith0-2),Atlanta4-15(Howard2-3,Coffey1-1,McDonald1-5,Parker0-1,Walker0-1,Wallace0-1,Wheeler0-3).FouledOut—None.Rebounds—Indiana32(Egbo8),Atlanta37(Coffey10).Assists—Indiana17(Henderson5),Atlanta14(Wheeler4).TotalFouls—Indiana19,Atlanta23.A—3,000(3,500)

