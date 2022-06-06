The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

AmericanLeague

CHICAGOWHITESOX—AgreedtotermswithRHPMikeWrightJr.onaminorleaguecontract.

NationalLeague

CHICAGOCUBS—OptionedRHPCalebKilliantoIowa(IL).

CINCINNATIREDS—RecalledRHPJaredSolomonfromLouisville(IL).

LOSANGELESDODGERS—SentLHPClaytonKershawonarehabassignmenttoRanchoCucamonga(CAL).

MILWAUKEEBREWERS—AgreedtotermswithLHPJustinKingonaminorleaguecontract.SentCAlexHalloutrighttoWisconsin(ML).

ST.LOUISCARDINALS—PlacedOFCoreyDickersononthe10-dayIL.SentRHPJackFlahertyonarehabassignmenttoSpringfield(TL).RecalledRHPJakeWalshfromMemphis(IL).OptionedRHPJakeWoodfordtoMemphis.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  