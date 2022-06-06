Monday, June 06, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
AmericanLeague
CHICAGOWHITESOX—AgreedtotermswithRHPMikeWrightJr.onaminorleaguecontract.
NationalLeague
CHICAGOCUBS—OptionedRHPCalebKilliantoIowa(IL).
CINCINNATIREDS—RecalledRHPJaredSolomonfromLouisville(IL).
LOSANGELESDODGERS—SentLHPClaytonKershawonarehabassignmenttoRanchoCucamonga(CAL).
MILWAUKEEBREWERS—AgreedtotermswithLHPJustinKingonaminorleaguecontract.SentCAlexHalloutrighttoWisconsin(ML).
ST.LOUISCARDINALS—PlacedOFCoreyDickersononthe10-dayIL.SentRHPJackFlahertyonarehabassignmenttoSpringfield(TL).RecalledRHPJakeWalshfromMemphis(IL).OptionedRHPJakeWoodfordtoMemphis.
