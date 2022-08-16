The TinCaps fell behind early, but roared back late to beat the Dayton Dragons tonight at Parkview Field, winning 4-2 behind home runs from Cole Cummings and Brandon Valenzuela and another big night for red-hot Olivier Basabe.
It was a somewhat costly victory as slugger Joshua Mears left the game two innings after being hit in the forearm by a fastball. Manager Brian Esposito said the Padres' No. 5 prospect (according to MLB.com) is day to day.
Mears has been a significant part of a recent power surge for the TinCaps, who have blasted 11 home runs (three from Mears) in the last seven games, including six in the last two contests, after hitting only 63 in their first 102 games this season, fewest in the league. They are now up to 11th on the circuit and Cummings' two-run long ball in the eighth tonight provided the winning margin.
"I don't think there's any rhyme or reason or anything we're doing differently," Esposito said. "As you start to see a (High-A) season, an A-ball season, even in Double-A, some guys start to get worn down a little bit, their stuff isn't as crisp, maybe isn't as sharp. Those guys are starting to leave some balls elevated and we can take advantage of them.
"We talked today about getting in the box, looking for the pitches that are elevated and just going and getting them. Swing hard, look to drive the baseball, look to do damage. Stay committed to your zone, so it was nice to see guys take advantage of balls that were in that zone."
Basabe has also played a significant role in the recent homer-happy stretch; he came into the night with three home runs in his previous two games. He did not go yard tonight, but he did provide Fort Wayne's first run with a two-out RBI single in the fifth and added a walk later in the game. He is hitting .410 with a .489 OBP, a .675 slugging percentage and 10 RBI in his last 13 games. The 25-year-old infielder, who played second tonight, is in the midst of one of the hottest stretches of his six-year pro career.
"The thing that's going to set him free is when he's taking aggressive swings at the pitches he knows that he can handle," Esposito said. "The at-bat where he walks, he draws a walk on a slider that's down and away on a full count. That to me shows that the plate discipline is starting to pick up a little bit and he's starting to put himself in better positions to do damage on balls that are left over the plate, committing to getting the barrel to the ones that are in his zone. Nice to see."
The TinCaps fell behind 2-0 in the third inning when starter Efraín Contreras gave up a two-run home run, but three of the Dragons' four hits came in that one frame. After that, the Fort Wayne bullpen turned in one of its best performances of the year, working six shutout innings, giving up just one hit combined (a leadoff double in the ninth off Nick Thwaits which he did not permit to score) and striking out 10 with just one walk.
Left-hander Gabe Morales had his best game of the season, coming on in relief of Contreras and working four masterful innings, striking out eight, walking just one and giving up no hits (and, really, no hard-hit balls). His fastball-curveball combination was devastating and he commanded both pitches well, which has been his issue this season. Esposito mentioned him first when asked what pleased him about the game.
"This is a guy we're trying to get over the hump with strike-throwing and he has big-league stuff," the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said. "It's really pleasant to see him ... post up through four and provide some length, get us into the eighth inning, I was really, really pleased with his performance."
The TinCaps snapped a season-long six-game losing streak with the victory, which began their second-to-last home series of the season. They have one month of season left and although the postseason is likely out of reach, these final four weeks could be crucial for some players who still have something to prove.
"In some cases, some of these guys may have to try to finish stronger than what they started," Esposito said. "I've been in some players' shoes where you just start thinking about what you're going to do next year, the lessons you learn and you're hoping that next year you get a clean slate.
"The message (today) was, 'You've got an opportunity today and in these four weeks to do something cool. You've got an opportunity to turn some things around and finish much stronger.' And if you go home with some improvement, you might learn something that's going to help you get off to a hot start next season. In some cases, some of these players are playing for their next opportunity. The window of opportunity in this game is rather small for a lot of people, not everybody has these long, illustrious careers. ... Opportunities to play for your next opportunity is very prevalent right now. Show what you got, go out there and play hard every day, leave it on the field and whatever happens, happens."