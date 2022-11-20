With FIFA kicking off its quadrennial celebration of “the beautiful game” at 11 a.m. today when host Qatar plays Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup, the Summit City will see representation on screen for the fifth time.
DaMarcus Beasley, a Fort Wayne native and the only American to play in four World Cups, will join the Fox Sports broadcast as a digital host and analyst.
As colder weather spreads throughout the U.S., heading to the desert climate will prove a welcome escape for Beasley. For an event typically held in the summer, however, the schedule will give the event a unique feel.
“It’s a weird time to have it in the winter,” Beasley said. “As a player, even mentally, to put your head around getting ready for the World Cup in the middle of your club season, it’s different. But … it’s the World Cup.
“I’m really excited. It’s my first one as a fan, being in that environment and seeing that atmosphere and seeing all the different nationalities and cultures will be a treat for me, to experience that all.”
And those locally wishing to watch with other soccer fans will find ample opportunity, as several locations will feature watch parties. As the FIFA-designated official Fort Wayne host for World Cup watch parties, Fort Wayne FC will partner with Hop River Brewing Co. and The Landing Beer Co. for all three group-stage matches featuring Team USA.
The Landing Beer Co. (118 W. Columbia St.) will serve as the FWFC host site when USA plays Wales at 2 p.m. Monday, with Hop River (1515 N. Harrison St.) hosting for FWFC for USA vs. England at 2 p.m. Friday. The Landing will then play host to the watch party for USA vs. Iran on Nov. 29.
Fort Wayne FC staff will attend all three watch parties, with coach and technical director Mike Avery taking a break from recruiting to attend at least the Wales and England watch parties.
“The timing of it is so weird, so I think it’s just kind of snuck up on everybody,” Avery said. “I’m really excited to watch it, but there’s a lot of odd things about it. My favorite players are on display, so I’m going to be dialed in.
“From a fan standpoint, once you get past all the politics and the human rights issues, and they’re all things we should look into, at this point I’m rooting for the U.S. As a coach, all the trends in soccer will come out of the World Cup.”
Hop River plans to air at least 13 group-stage games, while Sport Club announced it will play host to at least five watch parties, including USA-England, Mexico-Argentina (2 p.m. Saturday) and Germany-Spain (2 p.m. Nov. 27). Bobby Poursanidis, The Plex North owner and managing partner, said several additional TVs were installed this week and will air many of the games, as well.
“On Sundays we have the Latino league at The Plex North, and it’s going to be packed,” Poursanidis said. “They love to watch the game, so it’ll be very well attended. Everybody that’s involved in soccer will be tuned in.”
While the U.S. will field the youngest squad in the World Cup field – just one player, Deandre Yedlin, has been in a Cup – Beasley knows from personal experience that youth can still excel. When he and Landon Donovan made their World Cup debuts in 2002, the US advanced to the quarterfinals. With a roster featuring many who play in the world’s top leagues, the experience level within the U.S. squad belies a lack of experience on the international stage.
“It’s a tricky group,” Beasley said. “We all know England is one of the favorites to win the group. Wales and Iran are both good teams, and both will make it hard on the U.S. The first game is the most important.
“They just want to enjoy it and play football. I know they want to get out of this group and I think they can. I think they have the talent to get out, and I think they would be disappointed if they don’t.”