CHICAGO – On the very last day of a mostly miserable April, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox finally got to celebrate again.
Vaughn capped Chicago’s seven-run ninth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox stopped a 10-game losing streak with a wild 12-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Yasmani Grandal also homered and Adam Haseley had four hits as Chicago won for the first time since April 18. It was the longest slide for the team since it also dropped 10 in a row in 2013.
“That felt like a huge weight off our shoulders,” Vaughn said. “You know April showers bring May flowers, so here we go.”
Chicago finished with a season-high 18 hits. It was the franchise’s biggest ninth-inning comeback since it trailed 10-4 against Minnesota on Sept. 7, 2007, before winning in extra innings.
Vaughn’s third homer of the season, a drive to left field, led to a big celebration at home plate.
Vaughn said he “blacked out” as he rounded the bases, but he remembered crossing home plate.
“Yeah, I do, and I’ll have a nice little shiner tomorrow,” a grinning Vaughn said.
RED SOX 7, GUARDIANS 1: At Boston, Connor Wong hit a two-run homer, Jason Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer and Red Sox beat Cleveland on a cold and rainy Sunday at Fenway Park.
Chris Sale (2-2) struck out five, holding the Guardians to three hits over 61/3 innings. Boston took two of three from Cleveland in the three-game series and climbed one game above .500 at 15-14.
ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 3: At Detroit, Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help Baltimore take a four-run lead and Yennier Cano made sure it held on as Baltimore took three of four games in Detroit and has won six straight series for the first time since 2014.
Austin Voth (1-1) worked two hitless innings and Cano earned his second save.
National
MARLINS 4, CUBS 3: At Miami, Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Miami the three-game series sweep.
The Cubs were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Chicago’s Nico Hoerner singled in the seventh, extending his consecutive games on base streak to 25.
Justin Steele limited Miami to three runs and seven hits in six innings. It ended the left-hander’s string of 12 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer dating back to July 20, 2022.
Interleague
ATHLETICS 5, REDS 4: At Oakland, California, Esteury Ruiz singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oakland (6-23) ended its nine-game home losing streak and kept from having the worst 29-game start to a season since the 2003 Detroit Tigers opened 4-25.
The Reds, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, had runners at second and third in the top of the ninth before Zach Jackson (2-1) struck out Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson and got Henry Ramos to ground out.