CINCINNATI – Tyler Mahle recovered from a rocky start to pitch well in a potential trade deadline audition, Joey Votto hit one of Cincinnati’s three homers and the Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Saturday night.
Jonathan India and Jake Fraley also connected for Cincinnati, which is selling pieces to contenders after dealing Luis Castillo to Seattle on Friday night. Mahle could be the next player out before Tuesday’s deadline.
Mahle’s outing got off to a rough start when he allowed three straight singles and balked in a run, giving the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Those were the only runs Mahle (5-7) allowed. He struck out seven and did not walk batter. He retired his final 13 batters.
Dean Kremer (3-3), who allowed four homers in 47 innings coming in, gave up a two-run homer to India in the fourth, and a solo homer to Votto leading off the fifth gave the Reds a 5-2 lead.
The Reds obtained four minor league prospects for Castillo – infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners’ top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.
National
METS 4, MARLINS 0: In Miami, Carlos Carrasco earned his 100th career win, pitching four-hit ball into the eighth inning as New York earned its fifth straight victory.
Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 17th homer, while Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis also went deep for the NL East leaders.
Carrasco (11-4) walked two and struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings, becoming the eighth Venezuelan pitcher to reach 100 major league wins. Seth Lugo relieved Carrasco and got four outs to finish the four-hitter.
American
BLUE JAYS 5, TIGERS 3: In Toronto, Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice and Toronto beat Detroit for its 11th win in 14 games.
Guerrero stayed in the game after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Detroit’s Derek Law in Toronto’s four–run sixth.
Trevor Richards (3-1) got two outs to earn the win and Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 23rd save in 26 chances.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added an RBI single and Bo Bichette added a sacrifice fly for Toronto.
Law (0-1) allowed four runs, all unearned, in one inning. Riley Green and Kody Clemens each drove in a run in the fifth and Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single in the sixth for the Tigers.
RAYS 6, GUARDIANS 4: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered as Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid.
Corey Kluber (7-6) allowed four runs and eight hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. Pete Fairbanks earned his second save.
Andrés Giménez homered for the Guardians, who are 5-5 on an 11-game road trip.
Zach Plesac (2-9), winless over his last nine starts, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a fifth-inning double.
WHITE SOX 3, ATHLETICS 2: In Chicago, Gavin Sheets hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth to lift Chicago.
Sheets lined a leadoff double against Zach Jackson (2-3) in the ninth and advanced to third on Josh Harrison’s sacrifice bunt before Jackson bounced a slider with Tim Anderson at the plate.
Liam Hendricks (2-3) worked around Elvis Andrus’ double in the top of the ninth for the win.
YANKEES 8, ROYALS 2: Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs in New York’s third straight victory. Judge’s 200th homer, his 42nd of the year, came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games.