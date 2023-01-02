BLOOMINGTON – Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday.
Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in OT after the Cornhuskers’ Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation.
“We’re built for moments like those,” Holmes said. “We take a lot of pride in being able to shift into that extra gear.”
Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Hoosiers (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who outlasted the Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2) in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes.
Indiana committed 21 turnovers in an 83-78 loss at Michigan State on Thursday.
“We are four games into the Big Ten and we can’t take anyone for granted,” Holmes said. “Every win is important, especially with the strength of the conference this year. We just have to work a little bit harder because we know every night is going to be a battle.”
No. 5 NOTRE DAME 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 48: At South Bend, Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points, and Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0), who bolted to a 49-14 lead in the first half.
“I’m excited,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “To start up the New Year in this fashion is a dream. It feels like the team was ready and focused.
“That’s one of our better halves of the season defensively. I thought we executed perfect on the transition and read the ball well.”
Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College (11-5, 1-2).
ILLINOIS 90, No. 12 IOWA 86: At Champaign, Illinois, Genesis Bryant scored 24 points, Makira Cook added 20 for the resurgent Illini.
After trailing 18-13 through one quarter, Illinois outscored Iowa 31-15 in the second quarter and held on to win in a dramatic fourth quarter that saw the Hawkeyes get within one point.
The win over a ranked team gives the Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who won only seven games a season ago, a shot at cracking the Top 25.
PURDUE 73, WISCONSIN 61: In West Lafayette, the Boilermakers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) won for the third time in four games behind 18 points, three assists and two steals from Lasha Petree. Caitlyn Harper added 13 points and Ava Learn had 12 as the Boilers assisted on 20 of their 27 made baskets. The Purdue defense forced 26 Wisconsin (4-11, 0-4) turnovers, and the Boilers’ Jeanae Terry had ed five steals in addition to seven points, seven assists and six rebounds. Purdue led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Men
BUTLER 80, GEORGETOWN 51: At Washington, Jayden Taylor scored 24 points, going 6 of 8 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs to their first Big East win.
Taylor led four in double figures for Butler (9-6, 1-3 Big East), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Butler used a 26-9 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half to pull away from the Hoyas (5-10, 0-4) by 21 points in the second half.