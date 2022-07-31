DETROIT – Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith are in a Detroit duel.
Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
“If we put together a good round, might be a two-man race,” Finau said.
The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years.
“I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and Tony’s a multiple winner and he won last week,” said Pendrith, who was a stroke a ahead entering the round and birdied four of the last five holes for a 66.
Rookie of the year front- runner Cameron Young (65) was four strokes back. He matched the Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 on Friday. Stephan Jaeger was five shots back after a 65. Patrick Cantlay, No. 4 in the world, was six shots back after a 66.
Pendrith was the second-round leader after setting the tournament 36-hole record at 15-under 129. The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada missed nearly four months this year with a broken rib.
LPGA: Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open on Saturday in Irvine, Scotland.
France’s Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71.
Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.
Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 that lifted her to second place with Germany’s Leonie Harm at 14 under, one shot off the lead.
Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead.
DP WORLD: Sean Crocker’s chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open at St. Andrews, Scotland.
The American, bidding for his first European tour title, finished at 3-under 69 on Saturday to keep Jens Dantorp of Sweden two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews. Dantorp is alone in second after a bogey-free 69.
Adrian Otaegui (64) and David Law (65) are both three shots off the lead.
LIV: Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole Saturday with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 at windy Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational.
Two weeks ago, Stenson had just missed the cut in the British Open and was still the Ryder Cup captain for Europe. Now the 46-year-old Swede is 18 holes away from a $4 million prize, more than double the biggest check of his career.
He was at 9-under 133, as only 13 players from the 48-man field remained under par.
Talor Gooch had the best round by three shots, a 64 that moved him into a tie for third at 5 under along with Patrick Reed (73) and Carlos Ortiz (70).