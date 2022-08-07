MUIRFIELD, Scotland – Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round Saturday.
Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory.
The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major.
Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, giving her a 14-under total of 199.
Five of those birdies came on the first seven holes but perhaps the most impressive was on the par-5 17th, when she chipped in from off the green after hitting her tee shot into the rough.
It was the best round of the week despite the wind picking up to blow stronger gusts than during the first two days.
“To be able to shoot that score in those conditions, you have to be able to pat yourself on the back, so much so that I thought I was 6 under, not 7,” Buhai said.
Hinako Shibuno of Japan (66) and second-round leader In Gee Chun of South Korea (70) were tied for second. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden were another two shots back.
Buhai has three victories on the European Tour but has never won an LPGA Tour event. But she’s never had a five-shot lead going into the final round, either.
PGA: The largest cut since the PGA Tour went to top 65 and ties, followed by two delays for storms in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area, kept the Wyndham Championship from finishing the third round Saturday and set up a long final day of the regular season.
Brandon Wu holed out from 147 yards on the par-4 11th hole for an eagle, giving him a share of the lead with Sungjae Im at 12-under par. They were through 11 holes. John Huh and Joohyung “Tom” Kim were one shot behind.
Only 12 players finished the round. The third round was to resume at 7:30 a.m. today.
DP WORLD: Callum Shinkwin of England fired a 65 Saturday at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales, to open up a one-shot lead in the Cazoo Open.
Shinkwin’s 11-under-par total is a stroke ahead of Julien Guerrier, who had a two-shot lead at the halfway point. Guerrier shot 68 Saturday.
CHAMPIONS: Kirk Triplett shot a steady 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
Playing in the final group with Paul Goydos and first-round leader Padraig Harrington, the 60-year-old Triplett moved into the lead with back-to-back birdies on the par-5 11th and par-3 12th. He bogeyed the next hole, then closed with five straight pars to post a two-round total of 7-under 133 at Canyon Meadows.
Goydos made three birdies on the front nine and his lone bogey on the 13th in his round of 68. He was one shot back along with Jerry Kelly (66). Vijay Singh shot 67, and Harrington carded a 72.