GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Green Bay Packers continued their improbable playoff push by shutting down Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings in a 41-17 blowout Sunday.
Keisean Nixon scored on a 105-yard kickoff return and Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick-six of Kirk Cousins – one of four turnovers by the Vikings’ QB – to help Green Bay lead 27-3 at halftime. Green Bay (8-8) – which hasn’t lost since starting 4-8 – will reach the playoffs if it beats division rival Detroit at home in its regular-season finale. Green Bay was benefited earlier Sunday when Washington fell 24-10 at home to Cleveland.
The Packers then took care of business by making life miserable for Cousins and Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver who was held to one catch for 15 yards for the NFC North champion Vikings (12-4).
BUCCANEERS 30, PANTHERS 24: At Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, helping Tampa Bay clinch its second straight NFC South championship with a come-from-behind win over Carolina (6-10).
BROWNS 24, COMMANDERS 10: At Landover, Maryland, Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting job back – fans booed and chanted early on for Taylor Heinicke multiple times – and the Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion Sunday to out-of-contention Cleveland and were eliminated from playoff contention when Green Bay beat Minnesota.
PATRIOTS 23, DOLPHINS 21: At Foxborough, Massachusetts, Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater – who left with an injured right finger late in the third quarter – and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and New England (8-8) kept its playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat Miami.
The Dolphins (8-8) lost their fifth straight game and will need to win next week against the Jets and need Buffalo to beat New England to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.
SAINTS 20, EAGLES 10: At Philadelphia, Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late New Orleans touchdown, and Philadelphia’s bid for the top seed in the NFC took a serious dent Sunday. The Eagles (13-3) still need just one win to clinch the NFC East and the conference’s top seed.
The Saints (7-9) won their third straight game as they remain in contention for a playoff spot.
49ERS 37, RAIDERS 34, OT: At Las Vegas, Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and San Francisco extended its winning streak to nine and eliminated the Raiders (6-10) from playoff contention.
The victory was especially important for the 49ers (12-4), who can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win against Arizona next week or a loss by Minnesota. San Francisco also has a shot at the No. 1 seed and a bye if Philadelphia loses to the Giants in Week 18.