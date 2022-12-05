HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson didn’t play well Sunday in his return after sitting out almost two years.
Cleveland’s defense and special teams ensured the Browns got the win despite his struggles.
Watson turned in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days, but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Browns a 27-14 victory over the lowly Houston Texans.
A rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.
“It’s not going to be perfect, especially playing December football and it’s Week 1 for me,” Watson said. “It was fun, though. It was awesome to be out there with my teammates. The defense played a heck of a game. Special teams return was big for us. That’s what we needed at the time. It’s a team sport.”
PACKERS 28, BEARS 19: In Chicago, Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago.
Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough plays down the stretch to win its eighth straight win over the Bears. Rodgers improved to 25-5 against the Bears, including playoffs.
Chicago has lost six straight. Fields ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards rushing. He was 20 of 25 passing for 254 yards with two interceptions.
RAVENS 10, BRONCOS 9: It Baltimore, Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining and Baltimore overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to edge Denver.
Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays. Huntley converted fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run. Then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass. Huntley scored on the next play.
LIONS 40, JAGUARS 14: In Detroit, Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help Detroit get off to a strong start and the Lions didn’t slow down in a rout of Jacksonvill.
The Lions scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.
STEELERS 19, FALCONS 16: In Atlanta, Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals Pittsburgh made it two wins in a row for the first time this season.
Pickett turned in another solid performance completing 16 of 28 for 197 yards. He has gone four straight games without throwing an interception.
49ERS 33, DOLPHINS 17: In Santa Clarta, California, rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco used another dominant defensive performance to beat Miami.
Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir intercepted Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to lead to two field goals and San Francisco capped the day with a strip-sack for a score.
The Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped.
After the game, it was announced that Garoppolo has a broken foot, ending his season.