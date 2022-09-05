HERNING, Denmark — Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the women’s world hockey championship final.
Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year.
Abby Roque scored for the Americans, and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots in the loss.
Canada edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime just over a year ago in Calgary and also beat the U.S. 3-2 in February’s Olympic women’s hockey final in Beijing.
Auto racing
Roundup
At Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on a hole-shot Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals. Capps beat Matt Hagan in the final round to take the $80,000 top prize in the bonus event. Brittany Force broke both ends of the track record to secure the No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the regular-season finale. …
In Zandvoort, Netherlands, Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen made quick work of a safety car restart to win the Dutch Grand Prix in front of 100,000 adoring fans Sunday. The Red Bull driver extended his championship lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to 109 points. George Russell finished second for Mercedes ahead of Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton dropped to fourth.
Basketball
WNBA playoffs
In Uncasville, Connecticut, Candace Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds while Kahleah Copper added 15 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 76-72 in Game 3 of the semifinals. The defending champion Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can advance to the finals with a win Tuesday night. … In Seattle, Jackie Young sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating basket, then Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum hit big shots in the extra session to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 to take a 2-1 lead in the semifinals. A’ja Wilson finished with a playoff career-high 34 points. Breanna Stewart led Seattle with 20 points.
USA team gets rained on in Brazil
In Recife, Brazil, USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup tournament and was well on the way to making that happen until the game against Venezuela was postponed at halftime with the U.S. leading 48-21 after heavy rain caused multiple leaks in the arena. Venezuela and the U.S. both have their final group-stage games scheduled for today.
Golf
Roundup
In Sylvania, Ohio, Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the LPGA Dana Open. Megan Khang closed with a 64 for second. Lucy Li, the 19-year-old who started the final round with a one-shot lead, shot 70 and tied for fourth. …
In Bolton, Massachusetts, Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahirito to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory in 19 months. Johnson won $4 million. …
In Farso, Denmark, Oliver Wilson of England holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the DP World Made in HimmerLand and end a victory drought of almost eight years. …
In Newburgh, Indiana, Justin Suh already had his PGA Tour card locked up and finished the season by closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Suh is fully exempt on the PGA Tour next year and earned a spot in the U.S. Open and The Players Championship.