Jermaine Samuels Jr. drove through two defenders in the lane, then scooped the ball off the glass and in, cementing the Mad Ants’ 103-102 victory Sunday over the Motor City Cruise in Detroit.
Samuels’ winning shot came with 1.4 seconds left, in front of 1,028 fans at Wayne State Fieldhouse, and the rookie finished with a career-high 18 points.
Teammate Trevelin Queen had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, as Fort Wayne improved to 5-3 as it tries to qualify for the Showcase Cup Tournament in Las Vegas.
The teams play again at 7 p.m. today at Wayne State Fieldhouse.
basketball
Ballroom venue in Vegas criticized
Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational – being played in the ballroom of The Mirage resort and casino – because no paramedics were on-site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. There was a 50-minute wait for EMT personnel to arrive, delaying the Indiana-Memphis game by nearly 90 minutes. In addition to the injury delay, there was no security personnel for Friday’s action, and fans sat in folding chairs instead of bleachers for both days. Moren said she received an apology from site coordinator Ryan Polk, who declined to comment. “This is not what was described to us as far as what the venue was going to look like, what the setup was going to look like,” Moren said.
FOOTBALL
Cincy’s Fickell to coach Wisconsin
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that the Badgers had hired Luke Fickell to take over their football program after a 57-18 record and a College Football Playoff in six seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats. “This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years,” Fickell said in a statement released by the university. “There is a tremendous foundation here that I can’t wait to build upon.” Fickell informed Bearcats players earlier Sunday that he was leaving. Veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats.
Irish add recruit
Notre Dame added a 25th commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek decommitted from Wisconsin and chose the Irish. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Terek, from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is the No. 517 player in the country, per 247 Sports and the 39th-ranked interior offensive lineman. Notre Dame’s 2023 class ranks No. 3 nationally.
Beckham taken off flight
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seat belt and appeared to be in and out of consciousness, police and airline officials said Sunday.
ASU names coach
Kenny Dillingham, the 32-year-old former offensive coordinator at Oregon, was named head coach at Arizona State, becoming the youngest head coach at a Power Five program.
Golf
Roundup
At Brisbane, Australia, British Open champion Cameron Smith won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday for the third time by closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory. … At Johannesburg, South Africa, Dan Bradbury closed with a 4-under 67 to give the Englishman a wire-to-wire victory in the DP World Joburg Open.