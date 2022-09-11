The Senior City Championship, a two-day golf tournament that was to begin Sunday, was postponed because of inclement weather and course conditions at Orchard Ridge Country Club.
The tournament, run by the Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne, will instead take place Sept. 25 and 26 at Orchard Ridge.
The previously announced tee times and pairings will remain the same those days.
David Belville is the defending champion.
auto racing
F1 points leader wins again
In Monza, Italy, Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title. Verstappen now has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc. Verstappen could mathematically clinch the title in Singapore next month. It was the first time Verstappen has set foot on the iconic Monza podium and he did it after starting seventh because of grid penalties.
baseball
La Russa feeling grateful
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate the ace of his former A’s teams, Dave Stewart, who was having his No. 34 jersey retired by the team. La Russa was there for the ceremony, not to manage his team. The Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, said he is grateful to have had what he considered a relatively “simple” heart issue.
basketball
Aces win Game 1 of WNBA Finals
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 at Las Vegas in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, which erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to get within three. But DeWanna Bonner’s desperation 3-point attempt to tie the game fell short as time expired.
football
Irish fall from AP rankings
After its home loss to Marshall, Notre Dame tumbled all the way out of the rankings from No. 8. The Irish are unranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017, snapping a streak of 80 straight poll appearances. Georgia reclaimed the top spot in the poll after an upset-filled weekend. The national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3. Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote. No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places, but the rest of the top 10 was shuffled: Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6; Southern California jumped three places to No. 7, then it’s Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas.
Cornhuskers
fire Frost
Nebraska fired Scott Frost only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers (1-2) lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite Saturday. Frost was 16-31.
Golf
Roundup
In Virginia Water, England, Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole and then watched Rory McIlroy’s long eagle putt on the final hole stop less than an inch short to give him the victory at the BMW PGA Championship. ... In St. Louis, Padraig Harrington built a comfortable lead on his way to winning the Ascension Charity Classic for his third PGA Tour Champions title this year. ... Ally Ewing closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.